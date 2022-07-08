Elgin City manager Gavin Price will use Premier Sports Cup to prepare for League 2 assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price will use Premier Sports Cup to prepare for League 2 assault

By Paul Chalk
July 8, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 8, 2022, 8:39 pm
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City will use four tough Premier Sports Cup clashes as the launchpad for their League 2 promotion push.

Manager Gavin Price is happy with several weeks of hard work and a clutch of new signings – including Chris Antoniazzi, whose capture from Formartine United has now been confirmed. The former Aberdeen attacker has penned a two-year deal.

On Saturday, their competitive campaign kicks off with their Group F opener in the League Cup away to Ayr United.

After facing the Honest Men from the Championship, it will be another long trip next Saturday when they hit the road to tackle League 2 foes Annan Athletic.

Premiership St Johnstone, double cup-winners two years ago, visit Borough Briggs on July 19, before the section concludes on July 23 with Elgin hosting Queen of the South, who dropped out of the Championship in April.

The Black and Whites netted 23 goals over six pre-season games prior to Brian Cameron’s testimonial match against Rangers B in midweek.

Against Clach, Lossiemouth, Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Keith and Forres Mechanics, they were winners in all six matches and didn’t even leak a goal.

The bigger picture for Elgin is to ensure they are title contenders after a nightmare ninth-spot finish last term in League 2.

Tougher opponents will test Elgin

Price is sure four tricky League Cup encounters will have his men fully firing for their league opener at home to East Fife on July 30.

He said: “The Forres game last Friday was, effectively, the end of our pre-season.

“We’ve had a good preparation in the past few weeks. Wednesday’s testimonial for Brian (Cameron) wasn’t part of that, although some players did get some fitness in the legs.

“We can look forward not to what is the second stage for our preparation for start of the league season. It will be four testing games within three weeks in the Premier Sports Cup before we start in the league.

“We will get more answers in these ties about where we are.

“After these four difficult games, it will hopefully bring is on to the next level.”

Players well prepared for Ayr tussle

Price, who has yet to lock horns with Ayr boss Lee Bullen, knows his side fell short last time they faced Ayr United.

They were beaten 4-0 at Borough Briggs in the Scottish Cup in March 2021, but they’re in far better shape for this trip to Somerset Park.

Price said: “We’re looking forward to going to Ayr. It’s been a long time since I’ve been there as a player, so this will be my first time as a manager.

Ayr United manager Lee Bullen.

“We played Ayr two seasons ago, just after we’d come out of Covid, and we were caught cold that day.

“It will be another test for the players, but our preparation has been really good and I’m excited to see what the players do”

Boss Price has loan moves in mind

So far this summer, Price has signed defenders Jevan Anderson, Jake Dolzanki and Owen Cairns, and former ICT midfield starlet Kenny McInnes.

He also handed an 18-month extension to 19-year-old flying forward Dylan Lawrence, whose loan deal with Highland League club Strathspey Thistle was cancelled due to his fine, consistent improvement and potential to shine in League 2.

Price admits patience is key when going for loan players, as squads across the country are being shaken up.

He added: “There are a couple of loan signings we’re hoping to get, but we have to be patient.

“It’s a waiting game for us as everyone is filling their own squads going into this League Cup group format.

“Likewise, some of the loan players we’re putting out, it is also a waiting game for Highland League teams, who are wanting the same. It’s all part of the process.”

 

