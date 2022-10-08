Defender Jake Dolzanski thrilled to flourish with new deal at Elgin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Defender Jake Dolzanski thrilled to flourish with new deal at Elgin City

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Elgin City defender Jake Dolzanski is committed to the club until 2024 after signing a new deal this week. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City defender Jake Dolzanski is committed to the club until 2024 after signing a new deal this week. Image: Bob Crombie

Centre-half Jake Dolzanski reckons he’s showing he can handle the cut and thrust of League Two as he celebrates winning a new deal with Elgin City.

The 24-year-old was snapped up in the summer by manager Gavin Price from East of Scotland Premier League side Jeanfield Swifts.

Acknowledging the SPFL is a challenging level, the defender has put everything into his time on and off the pitch for City.

He’s been rewarded with a contract extension until 2024 and has made 13 appearances so far.

On Saturday, he should line up away to fourth-placed Stranraer, who they would overtake with a victory.

Dolzanski stacking up appearances

Having experienced players such as Matthew Cooper and Ross Draper alongside him has been of great benefit and he has clearly taken their tips on board.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed it since joining Elgin. I’m playing and enjoying my football.

“I think I’m improving every week as well, helped by the quality of the players around me. It’s helping bring my game on and it makes such a difference.

“When I joined, I hoped that I could be involved as often as I have, but because of the level I’ve played at before, I wasn’t quite sure what this level would be like for me.

“While I had high hopes, I didn’t know until I started playing.

“I was delighted to get the contract extension. I wanted to get it done as soon as possible. I’ll be at the club for another year and I’m delighted. It was a no-brainer.”

Elgin eye maximum points on travels

Dolzanski looks a class act, remains unruffled and assured on the ball, and is keen to progress during the next two years.

Saturday’s hosts Stranraer drew 2-2 at Elgin back in August, but with only one loss in their last 10 games overall, Dolzanski feels City are well-equipped to go all-out for the victory.

He added: “There is not much room for error in League Two.

“There are no easy games in this league and Stranraer proved they have quality when they played us at Borough Briggs earlier in the season.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price signed Jake Dolzanski in the summer from Jeanfield Swifts.

“However, with the way we’re playing right now, we certainly don’t fear anybody. We will be going down there to try and win the three points on Saturday.

“There’s a terrific feelgood factor about the club right now. Given our form, we should be looking up the table.”

It’s a busy week for Elgin because after taking on Stranraer, they face Albion Rovers at home on Tuesday in a rearranged league clash before hosting Forfar Athletic next Saturday.

Then, a third successive Borough Briggs fixture will see them take on Camelon Juniors in the Scottish Cup on October 22.

