Defender Jake Dolzanski thrilled to flourish with new deal at Elgin City

Centre-half Jake Dolzanski reckons he’s showing he can handle the cut and thrust of League Two as he celebrates winning a new deal with Elgin City.

The 24-year-old was snapped up in the summer by manager Gavin Price from East of Scotland Premier League side Jeanfield Swifts.

Acknowledging the SPFL is a challenging level, the defender has put everything into his time on and off the pitch for City.

He’s been rewarded with a contract extension until 2024 and has made 13 appearances so far.

On Saturday, he should line up away to fourth-placed Stranraer, who they would overtake with a victory.

Signing News ✍️ We are delighted to announce Jake Dolzanski has signed a one year extension to his contract. This will see the centre back remain at Borough Briggs until Summer 2024.

Dolzanski stacking up appearances

Having experienced players such as Matthew Cooper and Ross Draper alongside him has been of great benefit and he has clearly taken their tips on board.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed it since joining Elgin. I’m playing and enjoying my football.

“I think I’m improving every week as well, helped by the quality of the players around me. It’s helping bring my game on and it makes such a difference.

“When I joined, I hoped that I could be involved as often as I have, but because of the level I’ve played at before, I wasn’t quite sure what this level would be like for me.

“While I had high hopes, I didn’t know until I started playing.

“I was delighted to get the contract extension. I wanted to get it done as soon as possible. I’ll be at the club for another year and I’m delighted. It was a no-brainer.”

Elgin eye maximum points on travels

Dolzanski looks a class act, remains unruffled and assured on the ball, and is keen to progress during the next two years.

Saturday’s hosts Stranraer drew 2-2 at Elgin back in August, but with only one loss in their last 10 games overall, Dolzanski feels City are well-equipped to go all-out for the victory.

He added: “There is not much room for error in League Two.

“There are no easy games in this league and Stranraer proved they have quality when they played us at Borough Briggs earlier in the season.

“However, with the way we’re playing right now, we certainly don’t fear anybody. We will be going down there to try and win the three points on Saturday.

“There’s a terrific feelgood factor about the club right now. Given our form, we should be looking up the table.”

It’s a busy week for Elgin because after taking on Stranraer, they face Albion Rovers at home on Tuesday in a rearranged league clash before hosting Forfar Athletic next Saturday.

Then, a third successive Borough Briggs fixture will see them take on Camelon Juniors in the Scottish Cup on October 22.