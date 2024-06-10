Allan’s Army: Elgin City fans reveal plan to help fund manager Allan Hale’s summer signings drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Allan’s Army: Elgin City fans reveal plan to help fund manager Allan Hale’s summer signings drive

Hale said he is 'humbled' by supporters' player fund initiative.

By Ryan Cryle
Allan Hale, alongside Elgin City assistant Stefan Laird. Image: Bob Crombie.
Allan Hale, alongside Elgin City assistant Stefan Laird. Image: Bob Crombie.

Elgin City fans are being asked for donations to boost the club’s transfer kitty.

Following a seventh-placed League Two finish in 2023/24, the Borough Briggs outfit, managed by Allan Hale, will be looking to mount a promotion challenge in the new campaign.

The Elgin City Supporters’ Club have launched the “Allan’s Army Player Fund”, allowing Black and Whites fanatics to make a one-off contribution or to pay in money monthly to bolster the boss’ summer signings drive.

Announcing the initiative, the trust have promised 100% of donations made will be added to Hale’s existing transfer budget.

Gaffer Hale – who joined Elgin from Highland League Huntly in the second half of last term and saved the club from relegation peril – is “humbled” by the fan scheme, saying: “I am incredibly humbled and grateful for the launch of the Allan’s Army Player Fund by our fantastic supporters’ club.

“This initiative is a testament to the passion and dedication you all have for our club.

“Your generous contributions to this fund will directly enhance our transfer budget, providing us with additional resources to strengthen our squad for the upcoming season.

“This support is invaluable and will make a significant difference in our recruitment efforts.

“Thank you for standing by us and for your unwavering support.

“Together, we can build a stronger Elgin City.”

Elgin made their first signing of the summer last Monday, with Hale adding former Kilmarnock youth striker Olly McDonald, 24, to his squad on a two-year deal.

 

Conversation