Allan’s Army: Elgin City fans reveal plan to help fund manager Allan Hale’s summer signings drive

Elgin City fans are being asked for donations to boost the club’s transfer kitty.

Following a seventh-placed League Two finish in 2023/24, the Borough Briggs outfit, managed by Allan Hale, will be looking to mount a promotion challenge in the new campaign.

The Elgin City Supporters’ Club have launched the “Allan’s Army Player Fund”, allowing Black and Whites fanatics to make a one-off contribution or to pay in money monthly to bolster the boss’ summer signings drive.

Announcing the initiative, the trust have promised 100% of donations made will be added to Hale’s existing transfer budget.

Gaffer Hale – who joined Elgin from Highland League Huntly in the second half of last term and saved the club from relegation peril – is “humbled” by the fan scheme, saying: “I am incredibly humbled and grateful for the launch of the Allan’s Army Player Fund by our fantastic supporters’ club.

“This initiative is a testament to the passion and dedication you all have for our club.

“Your generous contributions to this fund will directly enhance our transfer budget, providing us with additional resources to strengthen our squad for the upcoming season.

“This support is invaluable and will make a significant difference in our recruitment efforts.

“Thank you for standing by us and for your unwavering support.

“Together, we can build a stronger Elgin City.”

Elgin made their first signing of the summer last Monday, with Hale adding former Kilmarnock youth striker Olly McDonald, 24, to his squad on a two-year deal.