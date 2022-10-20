Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa after 3-0 defeat against Fulham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard.

Villa chiefs unseated Gerrard in the immediate aftermath of the 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham.

The club have won just two of 11 league outings this term, with Gerrard paying the price for poor form and results.

The 42-year-old guided Rangers to the 2020-21 Scottish Premiership title before joining Villa in November 2021.

Gerrard led Villa to a 14th place finish last term but had been expected to push the Midlands club higher up the table in the new campaign.

Now though the former Liverpool and England midfielder finds himself out of work, less than two hours after a chastening loss at Craven Cottage.

A statement from Aston Villa read: “Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that head coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”