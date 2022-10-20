Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa after 3-0 defeat against Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football English Football

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa after 3-0 defeat against Fulham

By Danny Law
October 20, 2022, 11:09 pm Updated: October 20, 2022, 11:12 pm
A rather forlorn looking Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard after the defeat against Fulham.
A rather forlorn looking Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard after the defeat against Fulham.

Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard.

Villa chiefs unseated Gerrard in the immediate aftermath of the 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham.

The club have won just two of 11 league outings this term, with Gerrard paying the price for poor form and results.

The 42-year-old guided Rangers to the 2020-21 Scottish Premiership title before joining Villa in November 2021.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard looks dejected at Craven Cottage.

Gerrard led Villa to a 14th place finish last term but had been expected to push the Midlands club higher up the table in the new campaign.

Now though the former Liverpool and England midfielder finds himself out of work, less than two hours after a chastening loss at Craven Cottage.

A statement from Aston Villa read: “Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that head coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from English Football

Hampden locator - Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Craig Doyle/ProSports/Shutterstock (10252890a) A general view outside Hampden Park ahead of the International Friendly match between Scotland Women and Jamaica Women at Hampden Park, Glasgow Scotland Women v Jamaica Women, Football, International Friendly - 28 May 2019
Scottish sport comes out of shutdown - with SPFL declaring football will resume this…
Sports events, including those in Scotland, this weekend would have allowed the public to come together to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
Ryan Cryle: Why Scottish sport - including Premiership and Championship football - should be…
Post Thumbnail
All SPFL and Highland League games postponed after the Queen's death, with host of…
06/11/13 SCOTTISH LEAGUE ONE RANGERS V DUNFERMLINE IBROX - GLASGOW Referee Stevie O'Reilly (right) sends Jordan Moore (11) off after a second yellow card.
Four out of six 'distressed' Scottish football clubs are north of the central belt…
Relegation and redemption: Aberdeen great Martin Buchan recalls turbulent years at Manchester United
Graeme Stewart, the Buckie Thistle boss.
Buckie out to be Scottish Cup shock troops as Formartine also target scalp
Training ground wind-ups keep Calvin Ramsay grounded amid Manchester United link
No surprise if an English top-flight club moves for Calvin Ramsay in January, insists…
Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay has impressed for the first team since making a break-through.
Manchester United 'tracking' Aberdeen's 18-year-old defender Calvin Ramsay
Manchester United legend Denis Law: Why Rangers will always be engraved in my heart

Most Read

1
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
2
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
3
There's nothing humble about the giant burgers from Humble Burger, which is now in Elgin bar Foggies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Humble Burger draws in the crowds as former Elgin food truck takes up permanent…
4
Kieran Ord led police on a chase through Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DCT Media
Dad’s stunningly dangerous 90mph police chase 25 miles across Aberdeen
5
Anthony Gill.
Jail for man who posted cocaine from Liverpool to Aberdeen
6
Emma Muir was last seen near the Asda in Inverness.
Appeal made to find missing Inverness woman last seen near city’s Asda
7
Carly Stafford was caught using a stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into the owner's Netflix account. Photo: Shutterstock
Woman caught using stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into owner’s Netflix account
8
Traffic has been building on Great Northern Road (A96) at the junction with Auchmill Terrace. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Tailbacks on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen after crash
9
Aberdeen and Greenock Morton (2016).
Date for Aberdeen’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers revealed
10
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack held a press conference at Pittodrie on Thursday to unveil a report predicting a £1bn boost for the economy if the new beach stadium is built. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cormack: ‘We can build new stadium much cheaper at Kingsford – but beach can…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by David Mackay. Mintlaw scarecrow competition Picture shows; Justine Tough. Mintlaw. Supplied by Justine Tough Date; 21/10/2022
Mintlaw scarecrow making workshop named as finalist in Eventbrite’s Most Curious and Colourful Events…
Cameron Bryce and Lisa Davie are representing Scotland in the World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen.
Scotland to face Sweden in World Mixed Curling Championship semi-finals at Curl Aberdeen
Kirsteen Menzies , conductor of the Black Isle Gaelic Choir, Dingwall with the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy with on the left Finlay Maclennan and on the right of the trophy Steven MacIver.
Black Isle Gaelic Choir wins big at inaugural Royal National Mod
The Oban Gaelic Choir with their conductor Sileas Sinclair with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premier choral event of the week. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir win Lovat and Tullibardine Shield at Royal National Mod
Nicola Sturgeon thinks the Tory mess at Westminster strengthens case for independence.
Nicola Sturgeon: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
The Portgordon fireworks have faced rising costs since it was last held in 2019. Image: Jasperimage
This year's Portgordon fireworks display could be the last without more volunteers
Quinn Young Munros
'It's not the destination, but the journey': Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…
Great Britain's Neil Fachie piloted by Matt Rotherham sign the Santini rainbow jersey after winning gold.
Neil Fachie and Fin Graham strike gold at Para-cycling World Track Championships
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds explains hard luck woes amid injury crisis
The Tall Ships berthed in Aberdeen Harbour in 1997. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen to submit bid to bring Tall Ships race back to city in 2025

Editor's Picks

Most Commented