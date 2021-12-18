Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Turriff braced for Inverurie backlash in Highland League clash

By Callum Law
December 18, 2021, 6:00 am
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes his team can get the better of Inverurie Locos
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson hopes his team can get the better of Inverurie Locos

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson expects to face a fired-up Inverurie Locos at the Haughs.

The Railwaymen were knocked out of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield by Huntly in midweek and Donaldson knows they’ll be eager to return to winning ways in the Breedon Highland League.

United may be sitting second bottom, but Donaldson took encouragement from their display in defeat to Buckie Thistle last weekend after playing 89 minutes with 10 men.

He said: “We’re expecting a reaction from Inverurie, but we played really well against Buckie with 10 men last weekend.

“Ethan Smith is suspended and Jordan Cooper is ineligible because he’s on loan from Inverurie, but apart from that hopefully everyone else should be fine.

“Nobody will expect us to get anything, we know that Locos have got quality and they’re very dangerous.

“The boys gave us everything last week and we had two or three chances when it was 0-0.”

Railwaymen aim to respond

Inverurie boss Richard Hastings added: “We have to look for a response, we need to get the Huntly game out of our system as soon as we can.

“It was massively disappointing on Wednesday, but the nature of the game and how it happened sometimes it’s out of your control.

Inverurie’s Richard Hastings was disappointed his side were knocked out of the Aberdeenshire Shield

“I couldn’t fault the boys because I felt they’d done enough to win the game, but some things are out of your control.

“It’s hard to take, but we’ve got to focus on Turriff now.”

Elsewhere, fifth-placed Brechin City have a fully-fit squad for their clash with eighth-placed Deveronvale.

The Banffers are aiming to be the first visiting side to leave Glebe Park with three points this season.

