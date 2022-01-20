Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brechin’s Jamie Bain has embraced playing in the Highland League

By Callum Law
January 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Jamie Bain, left, has relished playing for Brechin City in the Highland League
Jamie Bain, left, has relished playing for Brechin City in the Highland League

Brechin City’s Jamie Bain has spoken glowingly of the standard in the Breedon Highland League after committing his future to the Hedgemen.

The defender arrived at Glebe Park last summer having previously played for Clyde, Forfar Athletic and Airdrieonians in the SPFL.

But Bain has embraced playing in the Highland League and says the sides at the top end of the division could hold their own at a higher level.

The 30-year-old, who has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2023, said: “I’ve been asked about the standard and the standard isn’t lower than League Two, but the game is played in a different way.

“Games are played a lot quicker and that’s something I’ve found in the Highland League.

“You can be clearing the ball off the line and two seconds later you’ve gone up the park and scored because the game is played so quickly.

“In League One and League Two, there’s more trying to pass it through and get to the goal with so many passes.

“But in the Highland League it’s about getting to the goal as quickly as possible.

“I think the teams that are up at the top end of the table could compete in League One and League Two no problem at all.

“They’re good teams with good players. People ask: ‘why are these players playing at this level?’

“But you don’t know circumstances with family and work commitments.

“It’s been slightly different, but I’ve enjoyed every minute and that’s the main reason why I’ve signed again, because I want to keep enjoying it.”

Plenty at stake in Brora clash

This weekend Brechin travel to Dudgeon Park to face fellow title challengers Brora Rangers.

City are fourth in the table with the Cattachs a place higher on goal difference, but both sides are six points adrift of leaders Fraserburgh.

Having been defeated by the Broch and Formartine United in recent weeks, Bain is well aware of the importance of their clash with Brora as Andy Kirk’s side try to sustain their title challenge.

He added: “It’s a massive game. Brechin want to get back into League Two, so we need to be winning these kind of games.

“It was unfortunate what happened against Fraserburgh and then against Formartine, and in my opinion the game against Brora is even bigger.

“I know the boys are ready and we’ll give everything. I think we need to win every game and I’ve thought that from the start of the season.

Brechin were defeated by Formartine United recently, which dented their title challenge

“The thought process of the experienced players has probably been the same. Sometimes some players have different thoughts to others and that can put you off a bit.

“After the Fraserburgh game, we were hurt. All the players had a chat and we knew we would have bumps in the road in the league because there always is.

“We said we needed to carry on and try to keep winning. Even after the Fort William game last weekend, we had another good chat and we said: ‘look how much we enjoy winning.’

“We need to keep that going and keep playing with that hunger. If we work hard for each other first and foremost, then wins will definitely come.”

