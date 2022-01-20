Brechin’s Jamie Bain has embraced playing in the Highland League

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City’s Jamie Bain has spoken glowingly of the standard in the Breedon Highland League after committing his future to the Hedgemen.

The defender arrived at Glebe Park last summer having previously played for Clyde, Forfar Athletic and Airdrieonians in the SPFL.

But Bain has embraced playing in the Highland League and says the sides at the top end of the division could hold their own at a higher level.

The 30-year-old, who has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2023, said: “I’ve been asked about the standard and the standard isn’t lower than League Two, but the game is played in a different way.

“Games are played a lot quicker and that’s something I’ve found in the Highland League.

“You can be clearing the ball off the line and two seconds later you’ve gone up the park and scored because the game is played so quickly.

“In League One and League Two, there’s more trying to pass it through and get to the goal with so many passes.

“But in the Highland League it’s about getting to the goal as quickly as possible.

“I think the teams that are up at the top end of the table could compete in League One and League Two no problem at all.

“They’re good teams with good players. People ask: ‘why are these players playing at this level?’

“But you don’t know circumstances with family and work commitments.

“It’s been slightly different, but I’ve enjoyed every minute and that’s the main reason why I’ve signed again, because I want to keep enjoying it.”

Plenty at stake in Brora clash

This weekend Brechin travel to Dudgeon Park to face fellow title challengers Brora Rangers.

City are fourth in the table with the Cattachs a place higher on goal difference, but both sides are six points adrift of leaders Fraserburgh.

Having been defeated by the Broch and Formartine United in recent weeks, Bain is well aware of the importance of their clash with Brora as Andy Kirk’s side try to sustain their title challenge.

He added: “It’s a massive game. Brechin want to get back into League Two, so we need to be winning these kind of games.

“It was unfortunate what happened against Fraserburgh and then against Formartine, and in my opinion the game against Brora is even bigger.

“I know the boys are ready and we’ll give everything. I think we need to win every game and I’ve thought that from the start of the season.

“The thought process of the experienced players has probably been the same. Sometimes some players have different thoughts to others and that can put you off a bit.

“After the Fraserburgh game, we were hurt. All the players had a chat and we knew we would have bumps in the road in the league because there always is.

“We said we needed to carry on and try to keep winning. Even after the Fort William game last weekend, we had another good chat and we said: ‘look how much we enjoy winning.’

“We need to keep that going and keep playing with that hunger. If we work hard for each other first and foremost, then wins will definitely come.”