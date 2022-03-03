Banks o’ Dee winger Rob Armstrong delighted to finally win first league title with the Junior club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banks o’ Dee forward Rob Armstrong was delighted to finally become a league winner with the club, and is already looking forward to the chance of promotion to the Highland League.

Armstrong netted the first goal in the 4-0 win over Montrose Roselea, which seen his side win their fifth consecutive North Superleague title.

Dee have claimed the title with five games to spare, and could end the season unbeaten having only dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Bridge of Don Thistle in November.

It’s the first time that Armstrong will get his hands on the trophy, as the league was curtailed in his first season at Banks o’ Dee because of Covid.

The winger was delighted to have played his part on the night, and finally become a league winner.

He said: “It’s always good to get a goal, especially in a win like that which has seen us win the league.

“It’s my first league title at the club so I’m really happy with it.

“I came to Banks o’ Dee to win trophies, but my first year was stopped because of Covid.

“This season has been great, and it’s a really good squad that we’ve got now after building it for a couple of years.

“To finally be able to do it, I’m really chuffed.”

Highland League chance

In winning the North Superleague, Banks o’ Dee will have a shot at promotion to the Highland League through the play-offs.

It’s the first season that Junior clubs can be promoted from tier six to tier five, but Armstrong reckons his side won’t be fazed by any Highland League team having beaten several already this season.

Last month Dee became the first Junior side to win the Aberdeenshire Shield, and on their winning route they beat Highland League sides Keith, Buckie Thistle and Huntly.

The Aberdeenshire Shield confirmed the cup double, as earlier this season Banks o’ Dee won the EE Aberdeenshire Cup.

In that competition, they again defeated Buckie Thistle and Keith, as well as other Highland League sides Inverurie Locos, Fraserburgh, and Formartine to clinch the trophy.

Armstrong said of the Highland League play-offs: “It’s been a long time coming.

“We’ve been testing ourselves in the cups against the Highland League teams so now to have a chance to go up and play in the play-offs.

“This is a really big chance for the club and will be a good stepping stone for us.

“We’ve played a lot of Highland League teams already this season and they’re always a challenging game, but we always fancy ourselves against them so I’m looking forward to it.”