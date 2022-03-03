Banks o’ Dee winger Rob Armstrong delighted to finally win first league title with the Junior club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Banks o’ Dee winger Rob Armstrong delighted to finally win first league title with the Junior club

By Sophie Goodwin
March 3, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 20, 2022, 4:01 pm
Rob Armstrong scored in the 4-0 victory over Montrose Roselea as Banks o' Dee secured the North Superleague title.
Banks o’ Dee forward Rob Armstrong was delighted to finally become a league winner with the club, and is already looking forward to the chance of promotion to the Highland League.

Armstrong netted the first goal in the 4-0 win over Montrose Roselea, which seen his side win their fifth consecutive North Superleague title.

Dee have claimed the title with five games to spare, and could end the season unbeaten having only dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Bridge of Don Thistle in November.

It’s the first time that Armstrong will get his hands on the trophy, as the league was curtailed in his first season at Banks o’ Dee because of Covid.

The winger was delighted to have played his part on the night, and finally become a league winner.

He said: “It’s always good to get a goal, especially in a win like that which has seen us win the league.

“It’s my first league title at the club so I’m really happy with it.

“I came to Banks o’ Dee to win trophies, but my first year was stopped because of Covid.

“This season has been great, and it’s a really good squad that we’ve got now after building it for a couple of years.

“To finally be able to do it, I’m really chuffed.”

Highland League chance

In winning the North Superleague, Banks o’ Dee will have a shot at promotion to the Highland League through the play-offs.

It’s the first season that Junior clubs can be promoted from tier six to tier five, but Armstrong reckons his side won’t be fazed by any Highland League team having beaten several already this season.

Last month Dee became the first Junior side to win the Aberdeenshire Shield, and on their winning route they beat Highland League sides Keith, Buckie Thistle and Huntly.

Banks o’ Dee celebrate winning the Aberdeenshire Shield after beating Huntly on penalties.

The Aberdeenshire Shield confirmed the cup double, as earlier this season Banks o’ Dee won the EE Aberdeenshire Cup.

In that competition, they again defeated Buckie Thistle and Keith, as well as other Highland League sides Inverurie Locos, Fraserburgh, and Formartine to clinch the trophy.

Armstrong said of the Highland League play-offs: “It’s been a long time coming.

“We’ve been testing ourselves in the cups against the Highland League teams so now to have a chance to go up and play in the play-offs.

“This is a really big chance for the club and will be a good stepping stone for us.

“We’ve played a lot of Highland League teams already this season and they’re always a challenging game, but we always fancy ourselves against them so I’m looking forward to it.”

