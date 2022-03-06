Third-placed Brora Rangers beat 10-man Clach; Greg Morrison at the double as Rothes win at Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Third-placed Brora Rangers beat 10-man Clach; Greg Morrison at the double as Rothes win at Deveronvale

By Callum Law
March 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Brora manager Craig Campbell was pleased with their Highland League win against Clach
Brora manager Craig Campbell was pleased with their Highland League win against Clach

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell was pleased with their display to defeat 10-men Clachnacuddin and stay third in the Breedon Highland League.

The Cattachs triumphed 6-0 at Dudgeon Park against the Lilywhites, who had Connor Bunce sent off in the first half when only one down.

Campbell said: “It was a good professional performance, there was a couple of bits that were a wee bit sloppy.

“But overall it was good and it was about the three points again and we’re delighted to score a few goals and get a clean sheet.

“I didn’t hear what was said at the sending off, but regardless of that I thought we were very good on the day.

“Just now it’s all about picking up three points so we’re pleased with that.

“It was also good for Tony Dingwall to make his debut and get an assist.”

 Max Ewan was on the scoresheet for Brora Rangers. 

Max Ewan netted Brora’s opener before Bunce was given a red card by referee Gordon Seago for foul and abusive language.

Jordan MacRae headed home a Dale Gillespie corner and tapped in Ewan’s delivery to make it 3-0.

Martin Maclean bagged the fourth early in the second half and Gregor MacDonald’s late brace added further gloss to the score.

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald said: “It was two players squabbling but the ref thought it (the foul and abusive language) was at him and sent Connor off.

“He came in at half-time and said to Connor ‘if I’ve got it wrong I’m sorry’ so I’m not sure why you’d say that if you think you got it right.

“But Brora deserved to win the game, there’s no doubt about that.

“They’re the best footballing team we’ve played, the way they move the ball and the angles they create is where we aspire to get to.”

Deveronvale 0-3 Rothes

Rothes manager Ross Jack was pleased to see his side grind out a 3-0 win at Deveronvale.

After a goalless first half Rothes upped the pace and applied the pressure to ensure they claimed the points.

Jack said: “I felt we dominated possession in the first half but just couldn’t get the goal to settle us down a bit.

“We got a bit edgy, their goalkeeper had some great saves so in the second half we calmed down and stopped being so frenetic and the goals eventually came.

“We’ve been hit hard by injuries and Covid, players leaving the club and bad pitches.

“It’s not an excuse – it’s a reason. While the players have shown some rustiness, we’re getting there now.”

Greg Morrison, right, scored twice for Rothes. 

Jack praised forward Greg Morrison for his two-goal contribution.

He said: “Greg was touch and go to play, he’s been isolating all week but his isolation period was up on Friday.

“He told me he was fit and raring to go so I’m delighted.

“It’s not just his goals that are important it’s his workrate. We are just hanging on the coat tails of the leading teams and we need a few wins to catch up.”

Midway through the second half Vale goalkeeper Sean McCarthy made two classy saves from headers by Morrison then Ross Gunn.

But in 70 minutes he was beaten by a Morrison header from a pin-point Allan Pollock cross.

Eleven minutes later Pollock curled a free kick high into the roof of the net for a sensational goal.

Two minutes later, Morrison found the net with another header, this time Paul MacLeod delivering the perfect cross.

Vale boss Craig Stewart felt there were a lot of positives to take out of the game despite the result.

He said: “I didn’t feel there was much in it, a three goal margin not painting a true reflection.

“We worked hard to stay in it and  we had dealt with everything Rothes threw at us.

“I’m disappointed for our goalkeeper as he should have saved that one so soon after two really good saves.

“We had a couple of chances ourselves in the game and a penalty shout some referees would have given but we were naive in the latter stages of the game.”

