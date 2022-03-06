Third-placed Brora Rangers beat 10-man Clach; Greg Morrison at the double as Rothes win at Deveronvale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell was pleased with their display to defeat 10-men Clachnacuddin and stay third in the Breedon Highland League.

The Cattachs triumphed 6-0 at Dudgeon Park against the Lilywhites, who had Connor Bunce sent off in the first half when only one down.

Campbell said: “It was a good professional performance, there was a couple of bits that were a wee bit sloppy.

“But overall it was good and it was about the three points again and we’re delighted to score a few goals and get a clean sheet.

“I didn’t hear what was said at the sending off, but regardless of that I thought we were very good on the day.

“Just now it’s all about picking up three points so we’re pleased with that.

“It was also good for Tony Dingwall to make his debut and get an assist.”

Max Ewan netted Brora’s opener before Bunce was given a red card by referee Gordon Seago for foul and abusive language.

Jordan MacRae headed home a Dale Gillespie corner and tapped in Ewan’s delivery to make it 3-0.

Martin Maclean bagged the fourth early in the second half and Gregor MacDonald’s late brace added further gloss to the score.

Down to 10 men:

Red card for Connor Bunce — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) March 5, 2022

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald said: “It was two players squabbling but the ref thought it (the foul and abusive language) was at him and sent Connor off.

“He came in at half-time and said to Connor ‘if I’ve got it wrong I’m sorry’ so I’m not sure why you’d say that if you think you got it right.

“But Brora deserved to win the game, there’s no doubt about that.

“They’re the best footballing team we’ve played, the way they move the ball and the angles they create is where we aspire to get to.”

Deveronvale 0-3 Rothes

Rothes manager Ross Jack was pleased to see his side grind out a 3-0 win at Deveronvale.

After a goalless first half Rothes upped the pace and applied the pressure to ensure they claimed the points.

Jack said: “I felt we dominated possession in the first half but just couldn’t get the goal to settle us down a bit.

“We got a bit edgy, their goalkeeper had some great saves so in the second half we calmed down and stopped being so frenetic and the goals eventually came.

“We’ve been hit hard by injuries and Covid, players leaving the club and bad pitches.

“It’s not an excuse – it’s a reason. While the players have shown some rustiness, we’re getting there now.”

Jack praised forward Greg Morrison for his two-goal contribution.

He said: “Greg was touch and go to play, he’s been isolating all week but his isolation period was up on Friday.

“He told me he was fit and raring to go so I’m delighted.

“It’s not just his goals that are important it’s his workrate. We are just hanging on the coat tails of the leading teams and we need a few wins to catch up.”

Midway through the second half Vale goalkeeper Sean McCarthy made two classy saves from headers by Morrison then Ross Gunn.

But in 70 minutes he was beaten by a Morrison header from a pin-point Allan Pollock cross.

Eleven minutes later Pollock curled a free kick high into the roof of the net for a sensational goal.

Two minutes later, Morrison found the net with another header, this time Paul MacLeod delivering the perfect cross.

90’ | Full time at Princess Royal Park, where it ends in defeat for the Vale. [0-3] | 🔴⚪️ | #vale pic.twitter.com/NpADcyPtls — Deveronvale Football Club (@DeveronvaleFC) March 5, 2022

Vale boss Craig Stewart felt there were a lot of positives to take out of the game despite the result.

He said: “I didn’t feel there was much in it, a three goal margin not painting a true reflection.

“We worked hard to stay in it and we had dealt with everything Rothes threw at us.

“I’m disappointed for our goalkeeper as he should have saved that one so soon after two really good saves.

“We had a couple of chances ourselves in the game and a penalty shout some referees would have given but we were naive in the latter stages of the game.”