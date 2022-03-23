Kyle MacLeod’s brace gives title challengers Buckie a crucial win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Kyle MacLeod’s brace gives title challengers Buckie a crucial win

By Callum Law
March 23, 2022, 9:54 pm Updated: March 23, 2022, 10:50 pm
Kyle MacLeod, right, scores Buckie's equaliser against Rothes
Buckie Thistle came from behind to defeat Rothes 2-1 at Victoria Park and keep the pressure on at the top of the Breedon Highland League.

Ewan McLauchlan had put the Speysiders ahead early in the second half but substitute Kyle MacLeod equalised and then netted a stunning winner in the closing stages minutes after Sam Urquhart’s penalty had been saved by Sean McCarthy.

The result keeps Buckie just one point behind leaders Fraserburgh with five games remaining. 

Visitors start well

It was the Speysiders who had the first chance with Craig Cormack’s volley from an Alan Pollock free-kick superbly saved at point-blank range by Kevin Main.

Pollock was next to have an attempt with a header into the side-netting from Ross Gunn’s cross.

Meanwhile, Buckie’s first effort was in the 18th minute, but Andrew MacAskill’s low drive skidded inches wide.

The Jags had upped the tempo and shortly after Marcus Goodall went close with a cross-cum-shot after a spot of penalty box pinball.

The on 25 minutes MacAskill stung the palms of goalkeeper Sean McCarthy with a free-kick from 25 yards.

But Rothes showed they were still a threat when they got forward with Pollock whistling an effort narrowly wide from long range.

Then on 34 minutes Aidan Wilson burst into the box on the left side and his cutback was deftly flicked against the crossbar by Greg Morrison.

At the other end a mistake from Michael Finnis allowed MacAskill to play Max Barry through on goal, but McCarthy made a terrific save at full stretch to tip the shot to safety.

Speysiders hit front

Three minutes into the second half Rothes took the lead with Morrison’s cross from the left headed home by the unmarked Ewan McLauchlan.

Seeking an instant response Buckie defender Jack Murray headed a MacAskill free-kick over.

On 55 minutes Lewis MacKinnon’s header from MacAskill’s corner was just off target as Thistle continued to probe.

Just after the hour mark the Jags were millimetres away from equalising. Another MacAskill corner broke for Murray and his strike from close range cannoned back off the crossbar.

Sam Urquhart of Buckie, centre is disappointed after Rothes goalkeeper Sean McCarthy saved his penalty

Midway through the second period Rothes’ resistance was broken.

MacKinnon strode forward and picked out substitute Kyle MacLeod who fired low into the bottom right corner from 15 yards with his first touch since coming on.

It was relentless pressure from Buckie and MacAskill blazed over after MacLeod picked him out with 15 minutes left, then Murray curled a shot against the right post from 25 yards.

In the 86th minute Urquhart was tripped by Finnis inside the area, but his penalty was saved by McCarthy low down to his right before the rebound was scrambled away.

But Buckie couldn’t be deterred and two minutes later MacLeod sent a spectacular overhead kick into the top left corner from the edge of the box to snatch victory.

