Kyle MacLeod’s brace gives title challengers Buckie a crucial win

Buckie Thistle came from behind to defeat Rothes 2-1 at Victoria Park and keep the pressure on at the top of the Breedon Highland League.

Ewan McLauchlan had put the Speysiders ahead early in the second half but substitute Kyle MacLeod equalised and then netted a stunning winner in the closing stages minutes after Sam Urquhart’s penalty had been saved by Sean McCarthy.

The result keeps Buckie just one point behind leaders Fraserburgh with five games remaining.

Visitors start well

It was the Speysiders who had the first chance with Craig Cormack’s volley from an Alan Pollock free-kick superbly saved at point-blank range by Kevin Main.

Pollock was next to have an attempt with a header into the side-netting from Ross Gunn’s cross.

Meanwhile, Buckie’s first effort was in the 18th minute, but Andrew MacAskill’s low drive skidded inches wide.

The Jags had upped the tempo and shortly after Marcus Goodall went close with a cross-cum-shot after a spot of penalty box pinball.

The on 25 minutes MacAskill stung the palms of goalkeeper Sean McCarthy with a free-kick from 25 yards.

But Rothes showed they were still a threat when they got forward with Pollock whistling an effort narrowly wide from long range.

Then on 34 minutes Aidan Wilson burst into the box on the left side and his cutback was deftly flicked against the crossbar by Greg Morrison.

At the other end a mistake from Michael Finnis allowed MacAskill to play Max Barry through on goal, but McCarthy made a terrific save at full stretch to tip the shot to safety.

Speysiders hit front

Three minutes into the second half Rothes took the lead with Morrison’s cross from the left headed home by the unmarked Ewan McLauchlan.

Seeking an instant response Buckie defender Jack Murray headed a MacAskill free-kick over.

On 55 minutes Lewis MacKinnon’s header from MacAskill’s corner was just off target as Thistle continued to probe.

Just after the hour mark the Jags were millimetres away from equalising. Another MacAskill corner broke for Murray and his strike from close range cannoned back off the crossbar.

Midway through the second period Rothes’ resistance was broken.

MacKinnon strode forward and picked out substitute Kyle MacLeod who fired low into the bottom right corner from 15 yards with his first touch since coming on.

It was relentless pressure from Buckie and MacAskill blazed over after MacLeod picked him out with 15 minutes left, then Murray curled a shot against the right post from 25 yards.

In the 86th minute Urquhart was tripped by Finnis inside the area, but his penalty was saved by McCarthy low down to his right before the rebound was scrambled away.

But Buckie couldn’t be deterred and two minutes later MacLeod sent a spectacular overhead kick into the top left corner from the edge of the box to snatch victory.