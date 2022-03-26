Kyle MacLeod says Buckie have to be relentless in run-in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kyle MacLeod was delighted his exploits kept Buckie Thistle just one point from the Breedon Highland League summit – but says the Jags can’t afford any slip ups now.

The Victoria Park side face local rivals Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park in the first of their five remaining games.

Buckie are just one point behind league leaders Fraserburgh after MacLeod netted a brilliant brace on Wednesday night as they came from behind to defeat Rothes.

The 26-year-old striker netted with his first touch after coming on before scoring a spectacular overhead kick in the closing stages.

MacLeod said: “It’s one of the best goals I’ve scored in my football career, probably the best.

“I’ve tried it numerous times in my career and it’s never come off.

“The ball was up in the air and I thought ‘it’s on’ and I went for it and it’s ended up in the back of the net.

“I think it was instinct really and the first goal is a bit the same.

“I don’t know why I hit it first time, I probably should have taken a touch.

“It was great to get both goals and the win means a lot.”

Record-equalling run

Buckie made it 20 successive Highland League wins by beating Rothes, which equals the record set by Inverness Thistle in 1986-87.

MacLeod added: “We’ve got a great team spirit and you need it, that’s shown in the last 20 games we’ve won.

“We wouldn’t have been able to do that without that spirit we’ve got.

“All we can do is take each game as it comes, we’ve equalled a record which is always nice to do and now we want to keep winning.

“It’s a derby and every game left is like a cup final, we’ve got to go into like we did against Rothes and get the win.”

Vale up for the challenge

Meanwhile, Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart is upbeat about the Banffers’ chances of putting a spanner in the Buckie works.

He said: “The Deveronvale supporters would be smiling if we can get something.

“It’s our derby, other games have been suggested as a derby, but we look at Buckie as our derby and that’s always been the case.

“Buckie are on an amazing run, but I’ve said to our boys that all these runs need to come to an end at some point.

“It’s an uphill task for us, but we have confidence and the lads are going to be up for it.

“It would be nice to put a dent in somebody’s title aspirations, it doesn’t matter to me whether that was Buckie or Fraserburgh, unfortunately we couldn’t manage it against Fraserburgh.

“At the same time we can’t forget that it’s about keeping ourselves in a decent position in the league.

“First and foremost it’s about points for us and trying to finish as high up the table as possible and secondly it’s about trying to end Buckie’s run.”

Team news from the Highland League

Elsewhere, Keith have Rhys Thomas back for their derby clash with Huntly at Kynoch Park.

Gavin Elphinstone and Kyle Dalling are suspended for the Black and Golds. Ryan Sewell joins Euan Storrier, Michael Clark, Colin Charlesworth, Angus Grant, Stuart Taylor and Bradley Manson on the injured list, but Zander Jack returns.

Rothes have Ryan McRitchie available after suspension for Strathspey Thistle’s visit to Mackessack Park.

Clachnacuddin boosted their squad ahead of their home clash Lossiemouth with the return of defender Lewis Nicolson on loan from Caley Thistle. Lossie are missing Ryan Farquhar.

Inverurie Locos and Fort William will both try to bounce back from midweek defeats when they meet at Harlaw Park.

Turriff United are missing Ethan Smith, Kyle Gordon and David Dey for Forres Mechanics’ trip to the Haughs.

Ciaran Young is suspended for Nairn County’s game against Formartine United at Station Park.