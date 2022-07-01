Elgin City net win on night of celebration for respected Forres Mechanics twins Graham and Lee Fraser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin City net win on night of celebration for respected Forres Mechanics twins Graham and Lee Fraser

By Paul Chalk
July 1, 2022, 9:50 pm
Forres legends Lee and Graham Fraser are piped on to the pitch. Picture - Brian Smith
Forres legends Lee and Graham Fraser are piped on to the pitch. Picture - Brian Smith

Forres Mechanics twins Graham and Lee Fraser were the centre of attention as Elgin City provided the opposition for their richly deserved testimonial match.

City continued their fine summer form as they ran out 3-0 victors in this local derby.

Early goals from Darryl McHardy and Kane Hester had the Borough Briggs team coasting before a Brian Cameron penalty finished high over, denying them a third goal.

Striker Josh Peters headed home the final goal of the night in a well-matched second half.

Defender Graham and striker Lee have been influential figures in the Can-Cans side since former boss Charlie Rowley signed them in 2010.

The duo, who agreed two-year deals with the club in April, remain big players for current manager Steven MacDonald.

The brothers, who have both recovered from serious injuries over the years, have racked up more than 750 appearances between them and helped the club win the North of Scotland Cup in 20111 and league title the following season.

Former local rivals Elgin City, now a League 2 side, were more than happy to provide the opposition, which is another fixture amid a busy and successful pre-season for the Borough Briggs team.

Defender Graham Fraser.

Their 5-0 win at Keith on Tuesday took their goals tally to 20 over the past five bounce matches without having leaked a goal on arrival at Mosset Park.

It was a strong line-up from Elgin, with a notable substitute in former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Antoniazzi, who came on at the start of the second half.

Forres, who lost forward Paul Brindle to former club Clach this week, had 17-year-old striker Ben Barron starting after his recent signing from Caley Thistle, having been on loan last term as the side finished 12th in the table.

The downpours subsided ahead of kick-off as a guard of honour – and a piper – welcomed the Frasers on to the park.

City were quick out of the traps though and defender McHardy’s header just crossed the goal-line when he met a cross from Cameron after just five minutes.

Striker Lee Fraser.

It was 2-0 just six minutes later when forward Hester nodded home a delivery from the fleet-footed Dylan Lawrence.

Moments later, Elgin blew the chance of a third after Angus Mailer was tripped in the box by goalkeeper Stuart Knight.

Up stepped Cameron and he blazed the spot-kick high over the crossbar.

Forres stepped up the levels from this point and were really limiting the options after a disappointing start.

The final chance of the first half fell to Lee Fraser, who spotted keeper Thomas McHale off his line, but his long-ranger from the right touchline was off target.

Chances were more limited in the second half, with Hester going close with a free-kick and Lawrence’s backward header cleared as Elgin aimed for a third.

Substitute Aiden Sopel was also denied as he shot was saved by sub keeper Robert Donaldson, but Peters bagged the final goal when he nodded home a cross from Hester.

Joe Gauld almost scored a consolation for Forres late on, but his swerving free-kick bent a tad too wide of the right post.

Preparations for the new Highland League season continue for Forres on Wednesday when they host Caley Thistle under-18s.

Next up for Elgin is a game against Rothes at the Gleaner Arena on Tuesday, followed by Brian Cameron’s testimonial match on Wednesday against a visiting Rangers side.

