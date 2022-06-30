Clachnacuddin boss Jordan MacDonald backs returning star Paul Brindle to offer spark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Clachnacuddin boss Jordan MacDonald backs returning star Paul Brindle to offer spark

By Paul Chalk
June 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Paul Brindle, left, with Clach manager Jordan MacDonald.
Paul Brindle, left, with Clach manager Jordan MacDonald.

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald hailed the signing of their former League Cup-winning striker Paul Brindle, who rejoined the Highland League club from Forres Mechanics this week.

The 29-year-old forward also spent six trophy-laden years at Brora Rangers before joining the Can-Cans last summer on a one-year deal.

With Brindle free to look elsewhere, the Inverness club where he previously flourished convinced him to return.

MacDonald feels Brindle’s ability to unlock defences and score goals will provide a vital spark up top for Clach.

He said: “When a quality player such as Paul becomes available, you want to take him.

“It suits us right down to the ground in terms of the way we play and the way we want to get on the ball.

“Paul will bring us that extra bit of quality that we might have missed in the final third last year.

“He brings goals, is good with the ball, good on the half-turn. We are delighted to bring him in.

“When he played for Forres last season, he caused us constant problems. Everyone knows he’s a great player and it is great to have him back.”

Looking ahead to Locos’ opener

On Wednesday, Clach were on the wrong end of a 10-0 thumping at the hands of rampant Championship opponents Caley Thistle.

It was the Lilywhites’ second match of the pre-season following on from a recent 5-0 defeat against League 2 visitors Elgin City.

Although the midweek double-digit defeat doesn’t sit well with MacDonald, he feels the graft put in by his players will benefit them in the long run.

He said: “There is a sense of frustration because we didn’t do things right, but it is not about the scoreline – it’s about getting minutes in the legs. We certainly got worked hard, there’s no doubt about it.

“We are gearing up for Inverurie Locos at home on July 23 (their first Highland League game of the season).

Warren will offer great experience

Gary Warren has joined Clach.

Meanwhile, MacDonald can’t put a timescale on when former Caley Thistle captain Gary Warren will be available for action following his shock move back to the Highlands from Tiverton Town.

However, bringing the 37-year-old centre-half to Grant Street will bolster an area of the team which could use more experience.

The manager said: “We have Martin Callum and Blair Lawrie here, but the centre of defence was an area we had to target and we’ve never hidden that. Gary’s experience will be valuable.”

The Lilywhites continue their preparations for the new campaign on Saturday when they host a Western Isles select.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]