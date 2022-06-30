Clachnacuddin boss Jordan MacDonald backs returning star Paul Brindle to offer spark

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald hailed the signing of their former League Cup-winning striker Paul Brindle, who rejoined the Highland League club from Forres Mechanics this week.

The 29-year-old forward also spent six trophy-laden years at Brora Rangers before joining the Can-Cans last summer on a one-year deal.

With Brindle free to look elsewhere, the Inverness club where he previously flourished convinced him to return.

MacDonald feels Brindle’s ability to unlock defences and score goals will provide a vital spark up top for Clach.

He said: “When a quality player such as Paul becomes available, you want to take him.

“It suits us right down to the ground in terms of the way we play and the way we want to get on the ball.

“Paul will bring us that extra bit of quality that we might have missed in the final third last year.

“He brings goals, is good with the ball, good on the half-turn. We are delighted to bring him in.

“When he played for Forres last season, he caused us constant problems. Everyone knows he’s a great player and it is great to have him back.”

Ahead of this evenings game, the club are delighted to announce the signing of Paul Brindle. Paul is no stranger to Grant Street Park and was part of our League Cup winning side in 2014.

We are delighted to welcome him back to the club 👏 pic.twitter.com/YJxgRiEJh1 — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) June 29, 2022

Looking ahead to Locos’ opener

On Wednesday, Clach were on the wrong end of a 10-0 thumping at the hands of rampant Championship opponents Caley Thistle.

It was the Lilywhites’ second match of the pre-season following on from a recent 5-0 defeat against League 2 visitors Elgin City.

Although the midweek double-digit defeat doesn’t sit well with MacDonald, he feels the graft put in by his players will benefit them in the long run.

He said: “There is a sense of frustration because we didn’t do things right, but it is not about the scoreline – it’s about getting minutes in the legs. We certainly got worked hard, there’s no doubt about it.

“We are gearing up for Inverurie Locos at home on July 23 (their first Highland League game of the season).

Warren will offer great experience

Meanwhile, MacDonald can’t put a timescale on when former Caley Thistle captain Gary Warren will be available for action following his shock move back to the Highlands from Tiverton Town.

However, bringing the 37-year-old centre-half to Grant Street will bolster an area of the team which could use more experience.

The manager said: “We have Martin Callum and Blair Lawrie here, but the centre of defence was an area we had to target and we’ve never hidden that. Gary’s experience will be valuable.”

The Lilywhites continue their preparations for the new campaign on Saturday when they host a Western Isles select.