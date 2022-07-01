Former Forres boss Charlie Rowley says testimonial twins Lee and Graham Fraser were among his best signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Highland League

Former Forres boss Charlie Rowley says testimonial twins Lee and Graham Fraser were among his best signings

By Callum Law
July 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 1, 2022, 11:51 am
Forres pair Lee Fraser, left, and twin brother Graham are having their testimonial against Elgin City tonight
Forres pair Lee Fraser, left, and twin brother Graham are having their testimonial against Elgin City tonight

Charlie Rowley is thrilled to see twins Lee and Graham Fraser’s service to Forres Mechanics being celebrated.

The Can-Cans face Elgin City at Mosset Park tonight in the duo’s testimonial.

Rowley signed the Frasers in the summer of 2010 and was their manager until stepping down last November.

He believes the 29-year-olds were arguably the best signings he made during an 11-year stint as Forres manager.

Recalling how the move came about Rowley said: “I wasn’t aware of their situation initially.

“It was through word of mouth in the Forres area we heard that they weren’t planning on going back to Ross County.

“I think they played a couple of welfare games and we got in touch with them.

“There was a wee bit of hesitation, they weren’t initially sure what they wanted to do.

“But after they trained with us a couple of times they really enjoyed it and the rest is history.

Charlie Rowley during his time as Forres Mechanics manager with twins Lee, left, and Graham Fraser, right.

“In terms of two better signings during my time at Forres you could argue I didn’t make any.

“To sign them at 17 you’re aware of the quality they’ve got but you’re not sure how they’ll adapt initially and how long they’ll last.

“With their quality I’m pretty sure there will have been plenty of suitors over the years.

“But they’ve found a place they’re really happy at in Mosset Park and they deserve to be rewarded for their loyalty over the last 12 years.

“In terms of signings during my time at Forres, Lee and Graham are right up there with the best that we made.”

Twins have shown their commitment

During their time with the Can-Cans the twins have made more than 750 appearances between them.

They helped Forres win the Breedon Highland League title in 2012 and also claimed the North of Scotland Cup a season earlier.

As well as those highs the Frasers have also had to come back from some serious injuries.

Both have suffered cruciate ligament injuries while Lee also recovered from a shattered kneecap.

Rowley thinks the fact that both are still playing demonstrates their commitment to the Can-Cans.

He added: “It’s certainly worked out well for the twins and for the club.

Forres Mechanics won the Highland League in 2012

“If it hadn’t been for some of the injury concerns they’ve both had they would have played significantly more games and scored significantly more goals.

“But again it shows you their attitude and their commitment towards Forres Mechanics that they’ve managed to come through those difficult periods.

“They haven’t had their troubles to seek in terms of injuries, but it shows how committed they are.

“And their commitment is probably a reason why they’ve picked up those injuries because there’s no quarter given, they’re whole-hearted players who give absolutely everything in every game.

“So it’s no surprise they’ve picked up injuries but to come through them and keep playing is testament to Lee and Graham.

“I hope they get a significant crowd in to show their respects to Lee and Graham for the service they’ve given to Forres.

“I’m sure the Forres supporters will turn out in big numbers to give them the evening they deserve.”

The Fraser twins featured on an episode of Highland League Weekly last year as Forres Mechanics geared up to return to action after sitting out the 2020-21 season.

