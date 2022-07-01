Former Forres boss Charlie Rowley says testimonial twins Lee and Graham Fraser were among his best signings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Rowley is thrilled to see twins Lee and Graham Fraser’s service to Forres Mechanics being celebrated.

The Can-Cans face Elgin City at Mosset Park tonight in the duo’s testimonial.

Rowley signed the Frasers in the summer of 2010 and was their manager until stepping down last November.

He believes the 29-year-olds were arguably the best signings he made during an 11-year stint as Forres manager.

Recalling how the move came about Rowley said: “I wasn’t aware of their situation initially.

“It was through word of mouth in the Forres area we heard that they weren’t planning on going back to Ross County.

“I think they played a couple of welfare games and we got in touch with them.

“There was a wee bit of hesitation, they weren’t initially sure what they wanted to do.

“But after they trained with us a couple of times they really enjoyed it and the rest is history.

“In terms of two better signings during my time at Forres you could argue I didn’t make any.

“To sign them at 17 you’re aware of the quality they’ve got but you’re not sure how they’ll adapt initially and how long they’ll last.

“With their quality I’m pretty sure there will have been plenty of suitors over the years.

“But they’ve found a place they’re really happy at in Mosset Park and they deserve to be rewarded for their loyalty over the last 12 years.

“In terms of signings during my time at Forres, Lee and Graham are right up there with the best that we made.”

Twins have shown their commitment

During their time with the Can-Cans the twins have made more than 750 appearances between them.

They helped Forres win the Breedon Highland League title in 2012 and also claimed the North of Scotland Cup a season earlier.

As well as those highs the Frasers have also had to come back from some serious injuries.

Both have suffered cruciate ligament injuries while Lee also recovered from a shattered kneecap.

Rowley thinks the fact that both are still playing demonstrates their commitment to the Can-Cans.

He added: “It’s certainly worked out well for the twins and for the club.

“If it hadn’t been for some of the injury concerns they’ve both had they would have played significantly more games and scored significantly more goals.

“But again it shows you their attitude and their commitment towards Forres Mechanics that they’ve managed to come through those difficult periods.

“They haven’t had their troubles to seek in terms of injuries, but it shows how committed they are.

“And their commitment is probably a reason why they’ve picked up those injuries because there’s no quarter given, they’re whole-hearted players who give absolutely everything in every game.

“So it’s no surprise they’ve picked up injuries but to come through them and keep playing is testament to Lee and Graham.

“I hope they get a significant crowd in to show their respects to Lee and Graham for the service they’ve given to Forres.

“I’m sure the Forres supporters will turn out in big numbers to give them the evening they deserve.”

The Fraser twins featured on an episode of Highland League Weekly last year as Forres Mechanics geared up to return to action after sitting out the 2020-21 season.