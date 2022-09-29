We look back on previous Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup clashes between Fraserburgh and Formartine United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United and Fraserburgh clash in tomorrow’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

Ahead of the showpiece fixture at the Haughs, we’ve looked back on the six previous meetings between the sides in the Shire Cup.

Fraserburgh 1-2 Formartine United – first round – Tuesday August 9 2011

It was the visitors who prevailed at Bellsea in the first cup meeting between the clubs.

Stuart McKay had given Formartine an early lead, but Willie West cancelled that out with an equaliser.

But the tie was settled by a second-half Bobby Mann penalty after Dean Elrick had fouled Andy Bagshaw.

Formartine United 2-2 Fraserburgh (Broch win 3-1 on penalties) – final – Saturday September 15 2012

Michael Ewen gave United an early lead in the final at Buckie’s Victoria Park and, when the striker netted again in the 53rd minute, the Pitmedden side seemed on course for glory.

But sub Zac Conway pulled one back for the Broch on 56 minutes before Graham Johnston’s stunner with five minutes left forced extra-time.

Towards the end of the additional period, Neil Main was sent off for Fraserburgh – but the Buchan outfit won on penalties, with Paul Leask saving from Richie Davidson, while Calum Dingwall and Michael McGinlay missed the target.

Formartine United 3-3 Fraserburgh (Broch won 5-4 on penalties) – quarter-final – Wednesday August 10 2016

A rollercoaster encounter at North Lodge Park. Conor Gethins put the home side ahead, but Russell McBride’s header restored parity.

Graeme Rodger’s volley edged Formartine in front early in the second half before Paul Campbell equalised to force extra-time.

Dean Cowie netted Fraserburgh’s third, but Paul Lawson’s free-kick forced penalties, before Paul Leask’s save from Lawson’s spot-kick proved decisive.

Formartine United 4-0 Fraserburgh – semi-final – Wednesday October 4 2017

United brushed aside the Broch challenge to reach the final in 2017.

Graeme Rodger set them on their way with a first-half brace and Scott Barbour added a third before the interval.

Archie Macphee completed the scoring in the second period as Formartine won handsomely.

Fraserburgh 2-1 Formartine United – final – Friday October 4 2019

Versatile Willie West was the Broch hero as they claimed the cup at Cove’s Balmoral Stadium.

Having been deployed up front, West opened the scoring with a 10th-minute header.

Garry Wood levelled things up midway through the first period, but West was to have the final say with another header two minutes into the second half which made the difference.

Fraserburgh 3-1 Formartine United – final – Wednesday July 28 2021

Scott Lisle put United ahead in the final at Harlaw Park, Inverurie.

But a second-half revival ensured Fraserburgh retained the Shire Cup.

Paul Campbell equalised before Scott Barbour netted with a drive from 20 yards and Campbell’s second added gloss to the scoreline.

Who are you backing for Friday's @EveningExpress Aberdeenshire Cup final – @FormartineUtd or @FraserburghFC? 🏆 🗣 We spoke to ex-United striker Cammy Keith and former Broch hitman Gary Harris about the game – which we'll be filming for #HighlandLeagueWeekly 👇 @ADFA1887 pic.twitter.com/3pVPsseEDH — Highland League Weekly (@HighlandLW) September 28, 2022

You can watch highlights and reaction from the Aberdeenshire Cup final at 7pm on Monday here.