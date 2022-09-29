We look back on previous Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup clashes between Fraserburgh and Formartine United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We look back on previous Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup clashes between Fraserburgh and Formartine United

By Callum Law
September 29, 2022, 11:45 am
Fraserburgh and Formartine have met six times in the Aberdeenshire Cup
Fraserburgh and Formartine have met six times in the Aberdeenshire Cup

Formartine United and Fraserburgh clash in tomorrow’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

Ahead of the showpiece fixture at the Haughs, we’ve looked back on the six previous meetings between the sides in the Shire Cup.

Fraserburgh 1-2 Formartine United – first round – Tuesday August 9 2011

It was the visitors who prevailed at Bellsea in the first cup meeting between the clubs.

Stuart McKay had given Formartine an early lead, but Willie West cancelled that out with an equaliser.

But the tie was settled by a second-half Bobby Mann penalty after Dean Elrick had fouled Andy Bagshaw.

Formartine United 2-2 Fraserburgh (Broch win 3-1 on penalties) – final – Saturday September 15 2012

Michael Ewen gave United an early lead in the final at Buckie’s Victoria Park and, when the striker netted again in the 53rd minute, the Pitmedden side seemed on course for glory.

But sub Zac Conway pulled one back for the Broch on 56 minutes before Graham Johnston’s stunner with five minutes left forced extra-time.

Towards the end of the additional period, Neil Main was sent off for Fraserburgh – but the Buchan outfit won on penalties, with Paul Leask saving from Richie Davidson, while Calum Dingwall and Michael McGinlay missed the target.

Formartine United 3-3 Fraserburgh (Broch won 5-4 on penalties) – quarter-final – Wednesday August 10 2016

A rollercoaster encounter at North Lodge Park. Conor Gethins put the home side ahead, but Russell McBride’s header restored parity.

Paul Lawson scores for Formartine against Fraserburgh in 2016.

Graeme Rodger’s volley edged Formartine in front early in the second half before Paul Campbell equalised to force extra-time.

Dean Cowie netted Fraserburgh’s third, but Paul Lawson’s free-kick forced penalties, before Paul Leask’s save from Lawson’s spot-kick proved decisive.

Formartine United 4-0 Fraserburgh – semi-final – Wednesday October 4 2017

United brushed aside the Broch challenge to reach the final in 2017.

Graeme Rodger set them on their way with a first-half brace and Scott Barbour added a third before the interval.

Archie Macphee completed the scoring in the second period as Formartine won handsomely.

Fraserburgh 2-1 Formartine United – final – Friday October 4 2019

Versatile Willie West was the Broch hero as they claimed the cup at Cove’s Balmoral Stadium.

Having been deployed up front, West opened the scoring with a 10th-minute header.

Willie West, right, scores for Fraserburgh against Formartine in 2019

Garry Wood levelled things up midway through the first period, but West was to have the final say with another header two minutes into the second half which made the difference.

Fraserburgh 3-1 Formartine United – final – Wednesday July 28 2021

Scott Lisle put United ahead in the final at Harlaw Park, Inverurie.

But a second-half revival ensured Fraserburgh retained the Shire Cup.

Paul Campbell equalised before Scott Barbour netted with a drive from 20 yards and Campbell’s second added gloss to the scoreline.

  • You can watch highlights and reaction from the Aberdeenshire Cup final at 7pm on Monday here.

