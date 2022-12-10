Robert Ward wants to help fire Inverurie Locos up the table

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robert Ward believes Inverurie Locos can force their way into the top five in the Breedon Highland League.

The Railwaymen, who are sixth in table, face Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park this afternoon – but the fixture is subject to an 8.15am pitch inspection.

Although the teams above Inverurie have games in hand the Garioch side are only two points behind fifth-placed Formartine United.

Having won four of their last six in all competitions attacker Ward believes Locos can climb the table.

The 21-year-old said: “Over the last six or seven games we’ve started to find form.

“We’re trying to close the gap on the teams above us as well as trying to gain some space on the teams below us.

“We’re disappointed to be where we are and we don’t think we should be there.

“We want to put that right and there’s still time to do it, there’s still half the season to go and we’re still very motivated.

“In the league we’ll do everything we can to close the gap on the teams above us and get to where we believe we should be.”

Meanwhile, Dale Wood reckons Forres Mechanics should also be looking up.

The Can-Cans are eighth in table but have only won once in their last seven outings.

But defender Wood, 25, said: “We feel we’ve competed in every game in that run, but as the manager has said we won’t get anything just for competing, we need to turn the good performances into points.

“This is a game where we hope we can get back on track with a win and try to go on a run again.

“I feel we can get higher up the league, it will depend on how we get on in the second half of the season.”

Postponements and pitch inspections

Elsewhere, in the Highland League Rothes v Huntly at Mackessack Park, Strathspey Thistle v Buckie Thistle at Seafield Park, Banks o’ Dee v Brora Rangers at Spain Park and Turriff United v Wick Academy at the Haughs were postponed yesterday due to snow.

Clachnacuddin v Keith was postponed on Saturday morning.

There will be a 10.30am pitch inspection Bellslea where Fraserburgh host Lossiemouth. Ryan Cowie is missing for the Broch, Jared Kennedy is suspended for the Coasters, but Dean Stewart returns.

Brechin City v Deveronvale goes ahead. Aaron Hamilton, Jamie Tinnock and Max Stewart are out for the Banffers.

Nairn County v Formartine United is also on.

Conor Gethins, Liam Shewan, Dylan MacLean, Adam Porritt, Scott Davidson, Gordon McNab and Callum Howarth are absent for the hosts. Tyler Mykyta and Kieran Lawrence are sidelined for United.