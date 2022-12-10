Robert Ward wants to help fire Inverurie Locos up the table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robert Ward wants to help fire Inverurie Locos up the table

By Callum Law
December 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 10, 2022, 9:26 am
Inverurie's Robert Ward believes they can improve on their position of sixth in the Breedon Highland League
Robert Ward believes Inverurie Locos can force their way into the top five in the Breedon Highland League.

The Railwaymen, who are sixth in table, face Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park this afternoon – but the fixture is subject to an 8.15am pitch inspection.

Although the teams above Inverurie have games in hand the Garioch side are only two points behind fifth-placed Formartine United.

Having won four of their last six in all competitions attacker Ward believes Locos can climb the table.

The 21-year-old said: “Over the last six or seven games we’ve started to find form.

“We’re trying to close the gap on the teams above us as well as trying to gain some space on the teams below us.

“We’re disappointed to be where we are and we don’t think we should be there.

“We want to put that right and there’s still time to do it, there’s still half the season to go and we’re still very motivated.

“In the league we’ll do everything we can to close the gap on the teams above us and get to where we believe we should be.”

Meanwhile, Dale Wood reckons Forres Mechanics should also be looking up.

Dale Wood of Forres, left, believes Forres can climb the table

The Can-Cans are eighth in table but have only won once in their last seven outings.

But defender Wood, 25, said: “We feel we’ve competed in every game in that run, but as the manager has said we won’t get anything just for competing, we need to turn the good performances into points.

“This is a game where we hope we can get back on track with a win and try to go on a run again.

“I feel we can get higher up the league, it will depend on how we get on in the second half of the season.”

Postponements and pitch inspections

Elsewhere, in the Highland League Rothes v Huntly at Mackessack Park, Strathspey Thistle v Buckie Thistle at Seafield Park, Banks o’ Dee v Brora Rangers at Spain Park and Turriff United v Wick Academy at the Haughs were postponed yesterday due to snow.

Clachnacuddin v Keith was postponed on Saturday morning.

There will be a 10.30am pitch inspection Bellslea where Fraserburgh host Lossiemouth. Ryan Cowie is missing for the Broch, Jared Kennedy is suspended for the Coasters, but Dean Stewart returns.

Brechin City v Deveronvale goes ahead. Aaron Hamilton, Jamie Tinnock and Max Stewart are out for the Banffers.

Nairn County v Formartine United is also on.

Conor Gethins, Liam Shewan, Dylan MacLean, Adam Porritt, Scott Davidson, Gordon McNab and Callum Howarth are absent for the hosts. Tyler Mykyta and Kieran Lawrence are sidelined for United.

