Fraserburgh come from behind to pip Deveronvale; Formartine hit five without reply

Fraserburgh overturned a half-time deficit to claim a 3-2 victory over Deveronvale.

Both teams were missing numerous key players due to injury and suspension, but Vale shocked their visitors when they took the lead after 19 minutes as Kyle MacKillop-Hall netted from close range after fabulous skill from Horace Ormsby created the opening.

Broch levelled two minutes after the restart as Scott Barbour met a Zane Laird cross at the back post to force the ball beyond Sean McIntosh.

They went ahead ten minutes later when Laird capitalised on fine play from Logan Watt to fire home from eight yards.

Josh Bolton scored a brilliant third counter for Broch as he met a Barbour corner and from 14 yards his exquisite volley across goal found the postage stamp corner.

Vale pulled one back a minute from time when substitute Aleksander Dlugosz scored his first senior goal for the club when he found the bottom corner from 17 yards following a free kick.

Broch manager Mark Cowie was far from happy with his team’s first half display but saw far better from his side in the second period to get the win.

He said: “We failed to turn up, not for the first time this season, with our intensity on and off the ball being poor but we can’t keep relying on me losing the plot at half-time to get us going as that doesn’t work all the time.

“We did have seven or eight players who would have been involved not playing who will be back next week, while those who came in saw the level you have to be at to be involved in the Highland League.

“The main point was to start the year with three points and we did that, scoring three good goals.

“If we can start games how we played in the second half we will do well as we were far better.

“When we are at it we are a match for any side, but if not we are vulnerable.”

Vale manager Craig Stewart felt Tuesday’s hard-fought match at Buckie (a 3-2 loss) meant his team were not at their best.

He said: “To be honest I don’t think we deserved anything out of the game despite the lads’ work rate with our possession being poor as we resorted to launching high balls forward which is not our style.

“We lost the midfield battle on the day with our only plus point being the goal from Aleksander Dlugosz who has been recalled from his loan at Banchory. We will manage him the correct way to hopefully get the best out of him.”

Formartine Utd 5-0 Lossiemouth

A double from Dominica international Julian Wade helped Formartine record a convincing win over Lossiemouth at North Lodge Park.

Three goals in the last ten minutes of the first half put the game beyond the visitors, and United boss Stuart Anderson was pleased with their display.

He said: “I thought it was a really professional performance, I don’t think our goalkeeper had much to do and we had a lot of good attacking play.

“Myself and Martin (Skinner) are always striving to get better though, and there are certain things we weren’t happy with, but we can’t really complain about a 5-0 win.”

Recent signing Paul Campbell made his home debut and Anderson said “I think we saw today, even the little things with Paul show the difference he’s going to make.

“I thought his hold-up play was excellent and he set up the third goal. You can see why we’ve brought him here.”

Matthew McLean’s long throws caused early problems for Lossiemouth, and after one was flicked on at the near post, Stuart Smith’s volley was blocked on the line by Jared Kennedy.

Wade made the breakthrough ten minutes before the break, powering a header low past Cammy Farquhar from six yards from Mark Gallagher’s corner.

Number two came eight minutes later, Wade holding the ball up well in the area and laying it off for Graeme Rodger to fire it into the top right corner from 12 yards.

Aidan Combe soon made it three right on half time, tapping home at the far post after Campbell’s fine run and cross.

Liam Archibald fired a good chance straight at Ewen Macdonald early in the second half as Lossie looked for a way back into the match.

Goal number four arrived just beyond the hour mark, Wade drilling low into the net at the far post for his second of the afternoon.

Aaron Norris made it five with 15 minutes remaining, finishing emphatically into the far left corner after an excellent team move.

Lossiemouth interim manager Ian Campbell was disappointed with the goals conceded by his side after a solid start.

He said: “It was disappointing to lose a poor goal after there wasn’t much between the teams in the first half an hour – we gave away a free header from a corner.

“We thought we’d get them in at half time and regroup, but it was sickening to lose another two quick goals and then we’re basically out of the game.”