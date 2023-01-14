Clach’s Jordan MacDonald pleased to add Harry Hennem prior to Wick clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clachnacuddin boss Jordan MacDonald is pleased to have landed Harry Hennem and hopes he can make an impact against former club Wick Academy today.

The 18-year-old midfielder has joined the Lilywhites on loan from Inverness Caley Thistle for the rest of the season.

Hennem spent the first part of this campaign on loan at Wick, but is set to line up against the Scorries at Grant Street Park in this afternoon’s 2pm kick-off.

‘Harry can play anywhere’

MacDonald said: “Harry can play anywhere from middle to front, it was a deal we wanted to get done.

“In the two games he played against us for Wick, he impressed us.

“It’s strange how football works that his first game for us is against Wick.

“We’ve got a good relationship with Caley Thistle and we’re delighted, particularly after Robbie Thompson being recalled, to bring Harry in.

We are to delighted to this evening announce the signing of midfielder Harry Hennem from Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC on loan until the end of the season. Harry goes straight in to contention for this weekends game. Welcome to Clach Harry 👏 ⚪️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/52Sc6yNYt6 — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) January 11, 2023

“We know Harry can provide the same sort of ammunition as Robbie in the final third.

“He might only be 18, but he’s already got a bit of Highland League experience having been with Wick and Brora.”

Wick player-manager Gary Manson says he understands why Hennem has switched to the Lilywhites.

Focusing on the game, the Scorries boss is looking for more in the final third, having netted only 16 goals in as many league fixtures.

‘More creative and inventive’

Manson added: “Harry decided he wanted to stay a bit more local. I said to him that I fully understand his reasons.

“He doesn’t have to travel up by himself for games, he can train with Clach and it’s closer for guys at Caley Thistle watching him.

“We’ve been working on trying to be a bit more creative and inventive in the final third.

“And when we do get the chances be more clinical, hit the target and work the goalkeeper more than we have.”