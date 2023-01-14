Clach’s Jordan MacDonald pleased to add Harry Hennem prior to Wick clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Clach’s Jordan MacDonald pleased to add Harry Hennem prior to Wick clash

By Callum Law
January 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 14, 2023, 9:31 am
Clach manager Jordan MacDonald happy to have signed Harry Hennem on loan ahead of facing Wick.
Clachnacuddin boss Jordan MacDonald is pleased to have landed Harry Hennem and hopes he can make an impact against former club Wick Academy today.

The 18-year-old midfielder has joined the Lilywhites on loan from Inverness Caley Thistle for the rest of the season.

Hennem spent the first part of this campaign on loan at Wick, but is set to line up against the Scorries at Grant Street Park in this afternoon’s 2pm kick-off.

‘Harry can play anywhere’

MacDonald said: “Harry can play anywhere from middle to front, it was a deal we wanted to get done.

“In the two games he played against us for Wick, he impressed us.

“It’s strange how football works that his first game for us is against Wick.

“We’ve got a good relationship with Caley Thistle and we’re delighted, particularly after Robbie Thompson being recalled, to bring Harry in.

“We know Harry can provide the same sort of ammunition as Robbie in the final third.

“He might only be 18, but he’s already got a bit of Highland League experience having been with Wick and Brora.”

Wick player-manager Gary Manson says he understands why Hennem has switched to the Lilywhites.

Focusing on the game, the Scorries boss is looking for more in the final third, having netted only 16 goals in as many league fixtures.

‘More creative and inventive’

Manson added: “Harry decided he wanted to stay a bit more local. I said to him that I fully understand his reasons.

“He doesn’t have to travel up by himself for games, he can train with Clach and it’s closer for guys at Caley Thistle watching him.

“We’ve been working on trying to be a bit more creative and inventive in the final third.

“And when we do get the chances be more clinical, hit the target and work the goalkeeper more than we have.”

