Highland League round-up: Banks o’ Dee announce interim management team, Nairn County and Clach transfer latest

By Jamie Durent
January 11, 2023, 9:30 pm
Spain Park, home of Highland League side Banks o' Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Spain Park, home of Highland League side Banks o' Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Highland League side Banks o’ Dee have announced an interim management team following Jamie Watt and Roy McBain’s departure.

Dee announced earlier this week that co-bosses Watt and McBain had left the club following the 3-0 loss to Nairn County last weekend.

Josh Winton, Paul Lawson and Alex Gray will now take temporary charge for this weekend’s game with Turriff United.

As part of the reshuffle at Spain Park, Paul Bain has also been named as the club’s director of football and Gordon Christie has been named club ambassador.

“We have had to take some difficult decisions over the last week in order to put in place the structure that we believe can take this club to the next level,” Dee president Brian Winton told the club website. “That will conclude with the appointment of a new manager in due course.

Banks o’ Dee president Brian Winton.

“Having been associated with the Club for over 50 years, there is no-one better placed in Banks o’ Dee history than Gordon Christie to serve as our first Club Ambassador.

“Paul’s footballing knowledge, network within the game and commitment to developing our youth infrastructure will be invaluable in assisting myself in the development of our club’s footballing capability.”

Planning permission has also been granted for the club to a new 100-seat stand at Spain Park over the coming months.

Transfer news at Nairn and Clach

Nairn County defender Stephen Rennie has extended his contract at Station Park until the end of next season.

Former Rothes and Strathspey defender Rennie joined Nairn in November and has played 10 times for the Wee County.

“Stephen came into the team when we played Wick at home back in early November and has played every game since,” manager Steven MacKay told the Nairn website.

“He has performed very consistently at left back and his performances have contributed to the recent unbeaten run that we are on.

“We believe that he is only going to improve as a player as he has an excellent attitude and is always willing to listen and learn.”

Their Highland neighbours Clach have brought in midfielder Harry Hennem on loan from Caley Thistle.

Hennem was with Brora Rangers last season and spent the first half of this campaign at their rivals Wick Academy.

Clach had young Inverness pair Aly Riddle and Robbie Thompson on loan prior to them being recalled by the Caley Jags.

