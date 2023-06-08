Highland League round-up: Buckie boss targets more signings; MacDonald content with Clach squad; local boy Morrison joins Huntly

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart is targeting two more signings after recruiting Dale Wood.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who can also play in defence, has joined the Jags on a three-year contract from Forres Mechanics.

Wood follows Jack MacIver and Stuart Knight in joining Buckie this summer, but manager Stewart hopes his business isn’t finished yet.

He said: “I think we’ve brought in three quality players.

“We’ve also got Lyall Keir, who we signed last year, but he was loaned back to Dyce and hasn’t really been with us so that’s another one to come in.

“I think we’ve brought in good quality and you never know come the start of the season we might have two more.

“I’ve got two more in mind and if we get them in I’ll be delighted and will feel we’ve done great business.

“We’ve always admired Dale, I think he’s been one of Forres’ best players over the last couple of seasons.

“I liked him when he was at Rothes as well. He’s big, athletic and good on the ball so he ticks a lot of boxes.

“He’s also from Elgin so he’s local and speaking to people who know him they say he’s a great lad.

“He should fit into our changing room well, he’s 26 so his best years are ahead of him.”

Clach content after Macleod addition

Meanwhile, Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald says he’d be happy to start the season with the squad he has in place.

The Lilywhites have signed midfielder Rorie Macleod on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old former Burghead Thistle player joined Clach for the closing part of this season and boss MacDonald is pleased to have secured him long-term.

MacDonald will keep his eye on the transfer market over the summer but is content with the options at his disposal.

MacDonald said: “Something always pops up in football and if it does we’ll look at it.

“But if you were to tell me we’ll start the season with what we’ve got just now I’d be happy, but you’re always on the look-out.

The club are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Rorie Macleod on a 3 year contract.

Rorie came to the club in the latter stages of last season and the club have moved quickly to secure his signature.

“We always have a look at the loan market as well and that’s one you won’t know about until later in the summer.

“Rorie was here before and thing we noticed when he came back was the desire to get back playing at this level.

“He suits us because he’s a very good passer of the ball and suits the way we want to play. He’s fit, athletic and gets about the park well.

“It’s a signing we’re happy to get done.”

Christie Park the place for custodian

Elsewhere, Kyle Morrison is thrilled to have joined his local club Huntly.

The goalkeeper has signed a three-year contract with the Black and Golds following his release by Ross County.

Morrison, 18, has previously trained with Huntly and spent time on loan at fellow Breedon Highland League club Lossiemouth this season.

The Strathbogie native said: “I’m feeling good and really positive after signing for the club and it’s exactly where I wanted to end up.

“Leaving Ross County after nine years is a blow but you have to move on and this is the best place to do it for me.

“I spent some time training with Huntly a year ago and knew some of the younger players here already.

“There’s a lot of people here I can learn from and that can drive me forward including Fraser Hobday (goalkeeper), Allan Hale (manager) and Wayne Urquhart (goalkeeper coach) and it’ll be a really positive environment for me.”