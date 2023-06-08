Highland League round-up: Buckie boss targets more signings; MacDonald content with Clach squad; local boy Morrison joins Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League round-up: Buckie boss targets more signings; MacDonald content with Clach squad; local boy Morrison joins Huntly

The Jags have just signed Dale Wood, the Lilywhites have added Rorie Macleod and Kyle Morrison has joined Huntly.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart hopes to make more signings
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart is targeting two more signings after recruiting Dale Wood.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who can also play in defence, has joined the Jags on a three-year contract from Forres Mechanics.

Wood follows Jack MacIver and Stuart Knight in joining Buckie this summer, but manager Stewart hopes his business isn’t finished yet.

He said: “I think we’ve brought in three quality players.

“We’ve also got Lyall Keir, who we signed last year, but he was loaned back to Dyce and hasn’t really been with us so that’s another one to come in.

“I think we’ve brought in good quality and you never know come the start of the season we might have two more.

“I’ve got two more in mind and if we get them in I’ll be delighted and will feel we’ve done great business.

Dale Wood, pictured during his time with Forres, has joined Buckie

“We’ve always admired Dale, I think he’s been one of Forres’ best players over the last couple of seasons.

“I liked him when he was at Rothes as well. He’s big, athletic and good on the ball so he ticks a lot of boxes.

“He’s also from Elgin so he’s local and speaking to people who know him they say he’s a great lad.

“He should fit into our changing room well, he’s 26 so his best years are ahead of him.”

Clach content after Macleod addition

Meanwhile, Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald says he’d be happy to start the season with the squad he has in place.

The Lilywhites have signed midfielder Rorie Macleod on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old former Burghead Thistle player joined Clach for the closing part of this season and boss MacDonald is pleased to have secured him long-term.

MacDonald will keep his eye on the transfer market over the summer but is content with the options at his disposal.

MacDonald said: “Something always pops up in football and if it does we’ll look at it.

“But if you were to tell me we’ll start the season with what we’ve got just now I’d be happy, but you’re always on the look-out.

“We always have a look at the loan market as well and that’s one you won’t know about until later in the summer.

“Rorie was here before and thing we noticed when he came back was the desire to get back playing at this level.

“He suits us because he’s a very good passer of the ball and suits the way we want to play. He’s fit, athletic and gets about the park well.

“It’s a signing we’re happy to get done.”

Christie Park the place for custodian

Elsewhere, Kyle Morrison is thrilled to have joined his local club Huntly.

The goalkeeper has signed a three-year contract with the Black and Golds following his release by Ross County.

Morrison, 18, has previously trained with Huntly and spent time on loan at fellow Breedon Highland League club Lossiemouth this season.

The Strathbogie native said: “I’m feeling good and really positive after signing for the club and it’s exactly where I wanted to end up.

Goalkeeper Kyle Morrison. Picture courtesy of Huntly FC

“Leaving Ross County after nine years is a blow but you have to move on and this is the best place to do it for me.

“I spent some time training with Huntly a year ago and knew some of the younger players here already.

“There’s a lot of people here I can learn from and that can drive me forward including Fraser Hobday (goalkeeper), Allan Hale (manager) and Wayne Urquhart (goalkeeper coach) and it’ll be a really positive environment for me.”

