Cove Rangers linked with Formartine United’s Mark Gallagher

Formartine United midfielder Mark Gallagher has been linked with a move to Cove Rangers.

The 22-year-old joined the Pitmedden side last summer after leaving Aberdeen and impressed in the Breedon Highland League as United finished fourth last season.

It appears his form has caught the attention of Cove, who are rebuilding for the new season in League One following their relegation from the Championship last term.

The Aberdeen side have moved to a full-time model and have already signed Luke Strachan, Aaron Darge, Kyle Connell, Will Gillingham, Rumarn Burrell and Mouhamed Niang.

It has been reported that Cove have agreed a deal with Formartine to bring Gallagher to the Balmoral Stadium.

Gallagher spent time in the youth ranks at Ross County before being signed by Aberdeen in 2020.

Although he didn’t break into the Dons’ first team during his stint at Pittodrie, Gallagher did appear for Forfar Athletic and Cliftonville during loan spells before joining Formartine last year.