Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown show at Strathpeffer Pavilion cancelled after ‘booking misjudgment’

Comedian's manager blames "snowflake pressure" for 2024 shows being called off.

By John Ross
Roy "Chubby" Brown's show in Strathpeffer has been cancelled. Image: PA
A show by controversial comedian Roy “Chubby” Brown at Strathpeffer Pavilion has been cancelled following complaints from the public.

A two-night gig was booked for August next year to raise funds for the historic building.

But the trust that owns the landmark called off the event due to a “booking misjudgement”.

It follows “a good number” of expressions of concern about the “language and material” associated with the comedian.

The comic, 78, known for his politically incorrect style, has seen a number of venues cancel performances in the past year.

Brown’s manager blamed the Strathpeffer cancellation on “snowflakes”, while fans also criticised the decision on social media.

Who booked – and cancelled – the comedian?

The pavilion is owned by the Strathpeffer Pavilion Community Trust and run by High Life Highland (HLH) under a partnership agreement.

However, under the arrangement, the trust has reserved six days to hold its own community and fundraising events.

CEO and chairman Fraser Mackenzie said these events play a vital role in ensuring the doors of the iconic venue remain open.

He said: “We are proud to have held previously a number of successful events but wanted to expand our offering.”

Mr Mackenzie said the trust sought comedians to come to the location, and Brown’s name was mentioned.

The comic was then provisionally booked for shows next year in one of the trust’s fundraising slots.

Strathpeffer Pavilion is owned by a community trust.

“However, over the last couple of days, a number of the trustee directors have been approached by members of the community expressing real concerns regarding the language and material associated with this individual’s show.

“Having listened to the comments and taken some time to reflect on the appropriateness of this type of performance within a venue with so much status and history, the board of directors has reviewed its decision and cancelled the booking.

“It has also removed all references from its online and social media presence.

“The trust places extremely high regard on what its supporting community says and feels, not to do so would go against the very foundations of the organisation.

“We hope this one-off booking misjudgment does not affect the way people view the trust or the historic venue itself and that they will continue to support our voluntary  efforts and future events.”

Support from High Life Highland

HLH said it understands trust representatives dealt directly with all discussions relating to the booking.

A spokesman said: “High Life Highland understands that the trust has listened to the local community regarding concerns around the material generally used in this artist’s show and its suitability for such an historic Highland venue.

“High Life Highland fully supports the SPCT in reviewing its position and coming to its ultimate conclusion, not to proceed with the booking.”

But Brown’s tour manager Ritchie Hoyle said the show was cancelled “out of the blue” as tickets were due to go on sale.

“The crazy thing is they approached us,” said Mr Hoyle. “And the only people who would be in the venue are those who know exactly what Roy is and see it for nothing else but comedy.

“We don’t wish to offend, just please don’t come. If you can’t hear it you can’t be offended.

“By why stop other people’s enjoyment?

Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown has been performing for nearly 50 years

“We’re not forcing people in. If people don’t want to see the show no one will buy a ticket and it won’t go ahead anyway.”

He added: “Some venues unfortunately bow to the woke/snowflake pressure.

“It’s happened in other places , but we’ll go anywhere they’ll accept Roy.

“He’s been doing this for nearly 50 years and it seems silly why it’s happening now when he’s been around for so long.”

‘Not for all, but they need not attend’

People responded to the cancellation on social media.

Chris Brown said: “Can’t believe there are such pathetic people out there.

“We watched Frankie Boyle a few weeks before and Chubby was no more extreme than him. In fact Chubby was much funnier.”

Richard Smith said: “It’s such a shame that the people aren’t able to see such funny comedy because of the acceptance by some.

“We love the extreme but being intelligent enough to realise it’s just comedy.

“It’s not for all, but they need not attend. It’s a choice and those who choose aren’t offended in any way and if they are they can leave free of charge.”

