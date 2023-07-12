Forres Mechanics captain Martin Groat taking time away from football – but plans to return

Martin Groat says he isn’t retiring and wouldn’t rule out a return to Forres Mechanics after opting to take a break from football.

The Can-Cans’ captain has stepped away after seven years at Mosset Park.

Groat says the commitment of travelling from Conon Bridge to Kinloss for training has impacted on his family life.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who can also play in defence, said: “I’m taking a break just now, it’s certainly not retirement.

“A few things have come to a head – we’ve just moved house, my daughter’s a year-and-a-bit old and with the travelling to training and things, it’s all become a bit much.

“Leaving the house at 5.30pm and not getting home until 10.30pm is fine when you’re on on your own, but when you’ve got family at home it gets a bit much.

“So I felt I needed a break to consider the future.

“I’ve got a few options, but I’ll take my time and weigh things up.

“It might be this season or next season before I’m back, but I’m definitely not retiring.

“If I could balance it then I definitely wouldn’t rule out coming back to Forres, and I’m still under contract.

“In terms of fitness, I’ll keep myself ticking over so I’m ready when I want to come back.

“I was pretty honest with Forres from the start and they’ve been fine with it.

“I’ll keep them in the loop with whatever I’m thinking and we’ll take it from there.”

Good times with the Can-Cans

Groat revealed the decision to step away from football was a difficult one for him to make.

But he looks back fondly on the years he’s had with Forres.

The former Strathspey Thistle player added: “It’s not a decision I’ve taken lightly.

“During the close season when we were away it was the only thing on my mind really.

“It was a very difficult decision to make because you make a lot of friends, not just with team-mates, but people at the club and the fans as well.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play with a number of brilliant players during my time at Forres.

“When I first signed the likes of Graeme Grant, Simon Allan, Kyle Scott and Scott Moore were a pleasure to play with and over the years all the squads we’ve had have been great to be a part of.

“We had a good Scottish Cup run in my first season and we finished fifth in 2018, which were good highlights.

“Overall there have been some really good times.”