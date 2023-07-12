Forres Mechanics captain Martin Groat taking time away from football – but plans to return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Forres Mechanics captain Martin Groat taking time away from football – but plans to return

After seven years at Mosset Park, the 28-year-old has decided to step away.

By Callum Law
Martin Groat, right, has been with Forres Mechanics for seven years.
Martin Groat says he isn’t retiring and wouldn’t rule out a return to Forres Mechanics after opting to take a break from football.

The Can-Cans’ captain has stepped away after seven years at Mosset Park.

Groat says the commitment of travelling from Conon Bridge to Kinloss for training has impacted on his family life.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who can also play in defence, said: “I’m taking a break just now, it’s certainly not retirement.

“A few things have come to a head – we’ve just moved house, my daughter’s a year-and-a-bit old and with the travelling to training and things, it’s all become a bit much.

“Leaving the house at 5.30pm and not getting home until 10.30pm is fine when you’re on on your own, but when you’ve got family at home it gets a bit much.

“So I felt I needed a break to consider the future.

“I’ve got a few options, but I’ll take my time and weigh things up.

Martin Groat in action for Forres.

“It might be this season or next season before I’m back, but I’m definitely not retiring.

“If I could balance it then I definitely wouldn’t rule out coming back to Forres, and I’m still under contract.

“In terms of fitness, I’ll keep myself ticking over so I’m ready when I want to come back.

“I was pretty honest with Forres from the start and they’ve been fine with it.

“I’ll keep them in the loop with whatever I’m thinking and we’ll take it from there.”

Good times with the Can-Cans

Groat revealed the decision to step away from football was a difficult one for him to make.

But he looks back fondly on the years he’s had with Forres.

The former Strathspey Thistle player added: “It’s not a decision I’ve taken lightly.

“During the close season when we were away it was the only thing on my mind really.

“It was a very difficult decision to make because you make a lot of friends, not just with team-mates, but people at the club and the fans as well.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play with a number of brilliant players during my time at Forres.

“When I first signed the likes of Graeme Grant, Simon Allan, Kyle Scott and Scott Moore were a pleasure to play with and over the years all the squads we’ve had have been great to be a part of.

“We had a good Scottish Cup run in my first season and we finished fifth in 2018, which were good highlights.

“Overall there have been some really good times.”