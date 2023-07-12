Doonies Rare Breeds Farm in Aberdeen to close next month after being served kick-out notice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Doonies Rare Breeds Farm in Aberdeen to close next month after being served kick-out notice

Aberdeen City Council has told the owners their lease will not be renewed.

By Chris Cromar
Graham Lennox with sheep and farmland in the background.
Doonies Rare Breeds Farm has been run by Graham Lennox and his wife since 1994. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Doonies Rare Breeds Farm in Aberdeen has confirmed it will close for the final time next month – with most of the animals that will be made homeless due to be sold.

The closure of the much-loved attraction- which is a member of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust is due to the new multi-million pound Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) being built.

Despite talk of Aberdeen City Council looking into relocating the farm, Graham Lennox, who runs the farm, has told the Press & Journal he has “heard nothing about it”.

Now the farm has been served noticed that the lease will not be renewed when it expires on August 21.

‘It’s coming to an end’

Graham Lennox, who runs the 134-acre site in the south of Aberdeen with his wife Deborah, confirmed that some of the rare animals will be bought by local breeders.

The bulk, however, will be auctioned off south of the border.

“They’ll be transported down to Carlisle in September and sold off at a rare breeds auction,” Mr Lennox said.

Graham and Debbie Lennox with their dog.
Graham and Debbie Lennox have been at the farm since 1994. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Mr and Mrs Lennox have lived at the farm since 1994 and officially took it over from the council in February 2010 to run it as a commercial venture, however, it now it looks like the end for the facility.

Mr Lennox added: “I don’t suppose it’s going to happen, so it’s coming to an end and that’s it.”

He is worried about how its closure will affect children, with one of the farm’s aims being “to educate visitors about farming”,  as it is where their food comes from.

A pig standing on grass.
There are some rare breads at Doonies. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

One of only two farms in Scotland to be awarded “Approved Conservation Farm Park” status, Doonies also aims to:

  • Provide people of all ages with a fun and informative visit.
  • Help preserve rare and endangered native farm animals.
  • Work closely with the RBST to increase the population of these endangered animals.

Mr Lennox said there has been “lots of comments” from visitors about its closure but is happy it will be open for one last summer holiday season.

He added: “We’ve seen quite a few things over the years, but we’ll just have to accept it’s going to happen and make the best of it.”

Doonies nearly closed in 2008

Doonies Rare Breeds Farm fell victim to £27 million Aberdeen City Council budget cuts in 2008, with it costing £100,000-a-year in running costs at the time.

However, the council did not shut the farm, with control instead being signed over to campaign group Friends of Doonies Farm, who were given six months to prove it could run as a viable business.

A meeting held by Save Doonies Farm at the Altens Hotel in March 2008. Five people are sitting at a table listening to the audience.
A meeting held by Save Doonies Farm at the Altens Hotel in March 2008. It was attended by then city council leader Kate Dean and future MP Callum McCaig. Image: Donna Murray.

After successfully managing to increase visitor numbers by 50%, they were hit by the global financial services and found themselves “credit-crunched” due to having a lack of financial backers.

An online petition was set up at the end of May to save the attraction from closure, but so far has gathered only 74 signatures.

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.

