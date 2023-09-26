Steven MacDonald disappointed with Highland League Cup changes as Forres Mechanics go nine weeks without a Saturday home game

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald has questioned the new scheduling of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup with his side in the midst of a nine-week run without a Saturday home game.

The Can-Cans’ fixture against Fraserburgh at Mosset Park this weekend has been postponed due to the Broch playing in the semi-final of the cup.

For this season the Highland League management committee decided to move the League Cup to the start of the campaign.

The final – which is to be staged at Harlaw Park, Inverurie on Saturday October 14 – will be the only game played that day.

Forres last played at home on a Saturday on August 19 and won’t be back at Mosset Park on for a weekend fixture until October 21.

The Moray side were away from home in the first round of the League Cup on August 26 and a home league match against Clachnacuddin was postponed on September 9 due to Forres being in cup action away at Brora Rangers.

Prior to that the Can-Cans’ August 12 clash with Inverurie Locos was postponed with the Railwaymen playing in the preliminary round of the cup.

Forres, who were also away from home in the first round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday, have had two midweek North of Scotland Cup ties in the current period and have rearranged the league fixture against Clach for Wednesday October 11.

But MacDonald says midweek matches aren’t as beneficial when it comes to generating revenue.

‘I’d be desperate to play’

He said: “The frustration comes when you look at the impact it has on finances.

“We’ve had a couple of midweek cup games but from a financial perspective they aren’t as a lucrative.

“You look for hospitality on a Saturday to provide income and we’ve already had to cancel two hospitality days this season.

“They’re days the club looks forward to and I think the league perhaps undervalues how important they are to clubs.

“It’s a genuine concern for us trying to raise the funds to cover everything.

The final of the @GPHBuildersMer @LeagueHighland Cup for season 2023/24 will be held on Saturday 14 October 2023, kick off 3.00pm at Harlaw Park, Inverurie. — Scottish Highland Football League (@LeagueHighland) September 16, 2023

“With the Highland League Cup it’s bizarre having everyone else free the weekend of the final.

“I’d be desperate to play that day, even though the cup final’s on what difference would it really make?

“I’m not trying to detract from the Highland League Cup, we value the competition and the money the sponsors put in.

“Even if there were league games on the day of the final there’s no question the final would still be the showpiece game on that day.

“I’ve heard about trying to get a bigger attendance for the final, but I don’t think Forres supporters will go to Inverurie to watch it.”

Frustration at league disruption

MacDonald revealed Forres had also tried to arrange a game for this weekend, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

He added: “You want to be playing games at this time of year before the weather gets bad.

“There’s no way teams should be behind due to cup cancellations before we get into the winter.

“Then on the other side of it we’re going up to Wick on a Wednesday night next month (October 4) and players are having to ask for time off work.

“Yet we’re free and without a game on a Saturday 10 days later.

“We approached clubs to try to arrange a game for this Saturday and clubs are saying they’ve given their players the weekend off.

“I haven’t heard anything like it, players are contracted to play football ultimately. For me we should be trying to arrange fixtures and get them played.

“The league is the bread and butter and the most important thing, in my opinion, and that’s being disrupted.”

President responds

In response to MacDonald’s comments Highland League president George Manson said: “The Highland League position is that the league management committee decided to try to raise the profile of the Highland League Cup by moving it to the early part of the season and to give the final a day to itself.”