Duncan Shearer: Remember Aberdeen, no two games are the same

Aberdeen are up and running at last but the Dons should be wary of expecting a repeat of their emphatic 4-0 win over Ross County on Sunday.

The two sides will meet again in Dingwall on Wednesday with a place in the Viaplay Cup semi-final at stake at Hampden for the victors.

The Dons were worthy winners on Sunday but I’ll be very surprised if they face such a meek County two games running.

I was pleased to see the players carry on where they left off from their hugely spirited display against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Conference League on Thursday.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has not had much to smile about so far this season and while you would not have known it from his demeanour I’m sure Barry was thrilled with what his players gave him on Sunday.

First goal was crucial in Pittodrie rout

The first goal is so important in games after European away trips and those heavy legs can feel even harder to get moving if you find yourselves a goal down.

But it was the Dons who got their noses in front at Pittodrie and they quickly put the game beyond County in under an hour as a cagey opening 15 minutes turned into a rout for the home side.

There were a lot of positives for Barry.

The back three of Richard Jensen, Slobodan Rubezic and Stefan Gartenmann looked impressive and I’m sure the manager is over the moon to see his side keep a first clean sheet since the opening day goalless draw at Livingston.

The midfield controlled the game and up front Bojan Miovski took his tally to seven for the season, Jamie McGrath opened his account for the club and Duk scored his first goal in 14 games.

Duk a man transformed following his goal

Going 14 games without scoring is tough on a striker. I know, I think I went 14 minutes without scoring once.

Seriously, the effect getting a goal had on the Cape Verde international was clear for all to see as he came out for the second half as if the weight of the world had been lifted from his shoulders.

There was a spring in his step, not to mention his trademark power and of course some outrageous skill thrown in for good measure in a rousing second half display.

His backheel flick of the ball through to Miovski for the fourth goal was sensational.

County will not be so poor again

But as good as Aberdeen were on the day, we can’t get away from the fact this was a really poor Ross County performance.

As both manager Malky Mackay and his captain Jack Baldwin have said, the team was miles off it.

There was nothing to take away from their trip to Aberdeen other than the certainty County have to be so much better in every department.

They will want to make amends when the Dons head north on Wednesday and I know from my playing days no two games are the same.

Trust me, football is unpredictable

When I was at Huddersfield Town I can remember going to Maine Road to play Manchester City in 1987 and we were hammered 10-1 with three City players scoring hat-tricks.

Fast forward two months and we drew City at home in the third round of the FA Cup.

I scored twice and we were 2-1 up before City grabbed a late equaliser to force a replay.

You can imagine what people thought about the prospect of us going back to Maine Road but we drew 0-0 in the replay three days later to take them back to Leeds Road for a third game.

We might have been viewed as favourites back on home turf but City ran out 3-0 winners to progress.

We faced City at home in the old Second Division in April of that season, beating them 1-0.

The point I’m making is anything can happen and you can’t expect the same outcome. Teams have good days and bad days.

In my experience facing the same opponent in the space of three or four days usually makes the second game tougher.

Aberdeen might go up to Global Energy Stadium and win comfortably. They are good enough to do that but County are no pushovers at home.

The motivation of wanting to make up for a poor performance at Pittodrie and the chance to reach the semi-final of the cup will make this second meeting a completely different task for both clubs.

Caley Thistle having no luck at all

My visit to Caledonian Stadium on Saturday showed just how little luck Caley Thistle have at the moment.

Inverness pushed Dundee United all the way before losing 1-0 to 10-man United thanks to one of the scrappiest goals I’ve seen.

A rebound off the bar followed by a deflected goal was the difference on the day. Talk about having no luck whatsoever.

I don’t think Inverness did enough to win the game but they didn’t deserve to lose it either.

It’s clear there is work for the new manager to do though as too many balls into the box were high ones.

The contrast between the deliveries from Cameron Harper and David Carson to the low driven crosses from United’s Glenn Middleton was clear to see and I’m sure Billy Mckay would have loved to have had the service Middleton provided his United team-mates.

With the club set to announce their new manager today it’s clear what the first task needs to be – getting a win.

To do that the supply to the forward line has to be better.

Maybe a fresh pair of eyes at the club is what is required. Time will tell.