Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes changes for 2023-24 season have positive impact

The GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup has been brought forward this term and clubs will also be able to use five subs.

By Callum Law
Highland League secretary John Campbell is looking forward to the new season
Highland League secretary John Campbell is looking forward to the new season

Secretary John Campbell hopes changes made for this season can further enhance the Breedon Highland League product.

For the 2023-24 campaign, clubs have approved the use of five substitutions in games and the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup has been brought forward to earlier in the season.

The final of the League Cup will be played on October 14 and Campbell said: “Working with our sponsor and looking at what would be best for the clubs we’ve decided to try something different.

“Playing the Highland League Cup at the start of the season is something that’s happened in the past.

“Ultimately what we want is to have the final operating on its own with no other games getting played that day.

“Playing it at the end of the season meant we had to play league games on the same day to get caught up.

“So we’ve looked to play the competition early in the season to make the final a big day for everybody involved with the clubs and also to allow neutrals to come and watch.

“It’s always good to look at different ways of doing things and hopefully we see a positive result from it.

“The clubs wanted to try it and we’ll review it at the end of the season and decide how we progress going forward.

“There was a lot of talk last season about the benefits of making the change with the number of substitutions.

The Highland League Cup will be played earlier this season

“It was proposed again this year and accepted so clubs can use five subs now.

“We’re looking forward to another good season. The quality of football and level competition in the last couple of years has been excellent.

“We’ve had nail-biting finishes to the season so I see no reason why it will be any different this year.

“There are a number of clubs who could be in the mix to win the league come next April and I think fans are in for a treat.”

