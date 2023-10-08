New date to be found for Highland League Cup final following semi-final postponement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

New date to be found for Highland League Cup final following semi-final postponement

The GPH Builders Merchants Scottish Highland Football League Cup final was due to take place at Harlaw Park in Inverurie on Saturday.

By Danny Law
The Highland League Cup. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Highland League Cup. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Highland League has made the decision to postpone this Saturday’s GPH Builders Merchants Scottish Highland Football League Cup final.

Fraserburgh were due to face either Brora Rangers or Keith at Harlaw Park in Inverurie on Saturday.

The semi-final between Brora Rangers and Keith was postponed on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch.

The tie was postponed the week before due to the closure of the A9 following a road traffic accident.

The semi-final had initially been rearranged for Wednesday night but at a special meeting of the Scottish Highland Football League Management Committee the decision was taken to delay the final until later in the season.

The semi-final between Brora and Keith will now take place at the third time of asking on Saturday.

Two league fixtures will also take place on Saturday with Fraserburgh hosting Turriff United and Inverurie Locos meeting Banks o’ Dee.

 

 

 

More from Highland League

Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0045127 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh Highland League - Fraserburgh v Formartine United Pictured is Formartine's Scott Lisle celebrating after scoring to make it 2-0 Wednesday 4th October 2023 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Highland League: Formartine beat Forres to top the table; Banks o' Dee draw with…
Locos captain Greg Mitchell. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Inverurie Locos ease to victory against Strathspey Thistle; Nairn County triumph at Deveronvale
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale.
Huntly make statement with 4-1 victory against Fraserburgh
7 October 2023. This is from the Highland League Match between Lossiemouth FC and Wick Academy FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Henry Jordan celebrates scoring for Lossiemouth CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Lift off for Lossiemouth as first win delights Frank McGettrick
7 October 2023. This is from the Highland League Match between Lossiemouth FC and Wick Academy FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - LOSSIE - RYAN STUART CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Lossiemouth get first win of the season against Wick plus the other Highland League…
Dundee v Ross County at Dens Park is off. Image: SNS Group
Dundee v Ross County, Elgin v Stenhousemuir and the Highland League Cup semi-final postponed
Collage with Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid, left, and Brora Rangers attacker Paul Brindle ahead of the Highland League Cup semi-final between the clubs. Craig Reid picture by Jasperimage. Paul Brindle picture by Jason Hedges. Collage created October 5 2023
Brora Rangers and Keith bid for Highland League Cup final place
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043663. Callum Law 27th June 2023. Pictures taken at the pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Peterhead today. Picture: 20 Marcus Goodall, left, celebrates scoring for Buckie with Joe McCabe Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Buckie Thistle's Joe McCabe relishing Brechin City rematch
Get the build-up to this weekend's action with the Highland League Weekly preview show.
Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview - Will Brora Rangers or Keith come through…
Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm
Good quality among Clachnacuddin applicants says chairman Alex Chisholm