New date to be found for Highland League Cup final following semi-final postponement

The Highland League has made the decision to postpone this Saturday’s GPH Builders Merchants Scottish Highland Football League Cup final.

Fraserburgh were due to face either Brora Rangers or Keith at Harlaw Park in Inverurie on Saturday.

The semi-final between Brora Rangers and Keith was postponed on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch.

The tie was postponed the week before due to the closure of the A9 following a road traffic accident.

The semi-final had initially been rearranged for Wednesday night but at a special meeting of the Scottish Highland Football League Management Committee the decision was taken to delay the final until later in the season.

**Update**

The @GPHBuildersMer Cup Final, due to be played on Saturday 14 October 2023 has now been postponed and will be played at a later date. This will be advertised as soon as possible. — Scottish Highland Football League (@LeagueHighland) October 8, 2023

The semi-final between Brora and Keith will now take place at the third time of asking on Saturday.

Two league fixtures will also take place on Saturday with Fraserburgh hosting Turriff United and Inverurie Locos meeting Banks o’ Dee.