Dundee v Ross County, Elgin v Stenhousemuir and the Highland League Cup semi-final postponed

Elgin City and most of the North Caledonian League games are off - but Inverness v Partick has a chance.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dens Park. Image: SNS.

Saturday’s Premiership fixture between Dundee and Ross County was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

A pitch inspection was held at Dens Park at 9.30am on Saturday.

The top-flight encounter was among several games affected following weather warnings across Scotland.

Saturday’s GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup semi-final between Brora Rangers and Keith was also called off due to downpours.

The match, which was postponed the week before due to the closure of the A9 near Golspie following a road accident, was eagerly anticipated, with Fraserburgh waiting in the final for the winners – with the showpiece currently scheduled for next weekend.

The Dudgeon Park fixture has been rearranged for Wednesday night. Host club Brora confirmed this morning: “Unfortunately today’s Highland League Cup semi final against Keith is postponed.

“Heavy overnight rain on top of a week of heavy rain in Brora has resulted in the pitch being waterlogged.”

Brora delivered some good news for their fans, however, as they announced that Ross County forward Adam MacKinnon has returned to the club on loan, having been with the loan during the 2020/21 season.

The Highland League games between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City and Rothes and Turriff United were also called off.

There will be an 11am pitch inspection ahead of the Deveronvale v Nairn County fixture.

In League Two, Elgin City’s home clash with Stenhousemuir has been called off before 9am due to a flooded pitch.

And, the North Caledonian League card has also been affected. Orkney v Bonar Bridge, Fort William v St Duthus, Loch Ness v Halkirk United and Clach Reserves v Thurso are all off.

The Football Times Cup semi-final between Golspie Sutherland and Invergordon is another casualty, meaning the Inverness Athletic v Alness United league match is the only NCL encounter still on at present – but has been moved from North Kessock to Alness.

With train services badly affected throughout the country because of the forecast stormy weekend, fewer Partick Thistle fans are expected to visit Caley Thistle for the Championship match at the Caledonian Stadium.

As things stand, the ICT pitch is playable. The club issued the following statement this morning: “Today’s match against Partick Thistle remains ON with no pitch inspection currently planned.

“Given the forecast, the pitch which is 100% playable right now, will of course be monitored in the hours ahead of kick-off but no inspection is scheduled.”

