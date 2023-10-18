Aberdeen, Buckie Thistle and Huntly progress to Aberdeenshire Shield semi-finals with last-four draw confirmed

Aberdeen reached the semi-finals of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield with a 5-1 victory against Turriff United at The Haughs.

The young Dons handed a start to former Turra favourite Aaron Reid who partnered Alfie Bavidge in attack.

In the sixth minute referee Duncan Nicolson awarded Aberdeen a penalty kick when Bavidge went down in the box under a challenge from Dylan Stuart.

Bavidge took full advantage by hammering the resultant spot-kick low past David Dey in the United goal.

In the 23rd minute Bavidge was denied a second goal when United defender Andy Watt was on the goal-line to head his powerful 10-yard drive to safety.

It was 2-0 in the 36th minute when Reid beat Dey to a Findlay Marshall cross and netted with a glancing header from four yards.

On the stroke of half-time United pulled one back when Murray Cormack ran through unchallenged and beat Tom Ritchie with a superb 18-yard strike.

Adam Emslie scored a crucial third for Aberdeen in the 63rd minute when he calmly slotted the ball past Dey from 12 yards.

Five minutes later Aberdeen were reduced to 10-men when Brendan Hamilton was shown a straight red card for a crunching tackle on Connor Grant right in front of the dugouts.

It was 4-1 in the 77th minute when substitute Liam Harvey tapped home from a yard out.

With two minutes to go Bavidge was again brought down in the box and this time Cameron Wilson converted the spot-kick.

Inverurie Locos 1-5 Buckie Thistle

A superb hat-trick from Josh Peters inspired Buckie Thistle to a 5-1 victory against Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park in the quarter-finals of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

The visitors took the lead on 16 minutes. A cross from the right was deflected into the path of Peters, who crashed a great finish into the top left corner from 12 yards.

Jack MacIver almost made it two with a snap-shot five minutes later, but Zack Ellis saved low at his left post.

Peters grabbed his and Buckie’s second on 34 minutes, latching onto MacIver’s pass to turn and finish superbly into the bottom left corner.

Seven minutes later Locos gave it away at the back and Peters fed MacIver, who struck a low right-foot shot across Ellis into the far corner for number three.

Locos went close early in the second half, Greg Mitchell finding space in the area but his rising drive was pushed over the bar by Stuart Knight.

The home side won a penalty on 64 minutes, Ryan Fyffe adjudged to have brought down Cole Anderson in the area. Paul Coutts slotted the spot kick into the bottom corner.

Substitute Lloyd Robertson then pulled a shot wide after a quick Locos breakaway, before Peters completed his hat-trick 14 minutes from time, pouncing on a Glen Donald mistake to slot confidently past Ellis from 15 yards.

Darryl McHardy almost made it five with a clipped effort from the edge of the box that came off the crossbar, then Jack Murray did bag a fifth from close range in injury time.

Keith 1-3 Huntly

A Robbie Foster double and a Brodie Allen strike helped Huntly book an Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final place with a 3-1 win at Keith.

Huntly threatened after a minute when a Ryan Sewell free kick was not dealt with and Michael Clark curled a shot wide.

On the quarter-hour mark, Huntly’s Michael Dangana went on a mazy run and slipped the ball to Ryan Sewell who brought out a good save from Craig Reid.

Allen had a great chance to open the scoring after 25 minutes but after getting in behind he drilled a low shot wide. The best chance of the half for the hosts came two minutes later when Fraser Hobday made a crucial block to keep out a Jordan Lynch drive.

Huntly took the lead after 31 minutes when Alexander Thoirs crossed for Allen to head the ball on for Foster to turn in his fifth of the season.

Sewell came close to doubling the lead but was kept out by yet another great save from Reid in the Keith goal.

Allen doubled the advantage three minutes into the second half when he took advantage of a Ryan Robertson slip to get on the end of Clark’s free kick and drilled home.

Keith reduced the deficit with ten minutes to go when Nathan McKeown got by Ross Still before finishing with a low shot.

Huntly restored their two-goal advantage when Joe Gauld’s through ball picked out Foster who took a touch before adding his second of the evening.

The visitors finished the match with ten men when Lyall Booth picked up a second caution and subsequent red card.

Semi-final draw

Huntly will host Banks o’ Dee in the semi-finals of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield while Aberdeen will meet Buckie Thistle.

The ties are due to be played on Wednesday November 8th