Malky Mackay insists Ross County players can take inspiration from Scotland success

Malky Mackay hopes the success of Scotland’s national team can feed into his Ross County squad.

Scotland’s qualification for next summer’s Euro 2024 finals in Germany was confirmed on Sunday, with Steve Clarke becoming the first national team manager to lead the nation to back-to-back European Championships.

It follows an excellent qualifying campaign, in which the Scots have won five of their last six matches so far.

During his own playing career County boss Mackay won the first of five Scotland caps at the age of 32, during his time with Norwich City.

Assistant boss Don Cowie went on to be capped on 10 occasions after making his career breakthrough with the Dingwall club.

The Staggies are aiming to bring through a new generation of talent, with teenage defender Dylan Smith having been on international duty with Scotland’s under-19s side last week.

Mackay sees no reason why players in his squad cannot aspire to represent their country.

He said: “It really is about showcasing your talent and pushing yourself to the highest level.

“We’ve had young Dylan Smith away with the under-19s and I’m delighted for him being involved again at the next level up.

“Don Cowie, assistant manager here, is one who played at the club and progressed to become an international footballer.

“At no point should that dream be given up, all the way through to later in careers when it can happen.

“There’s never a prouder moment than pulling on a Scotland jersey, whether it be under-16s or full international level.

“It is the pinnacle, for me, for a professional footballer to be asked to represent their country.

“I talk to my players about pushing themselves to be the best player they can be, whether it is here or through moving on.

“They need to keep striving to be the best they can, and play for the best club they can.

“I try to push them towards international football because it is an exciting arena to be involved in.”

Staggies boss recognises hard work is paying off

Mackay previously served as Scottish FA performance director, during which time he took interim charge of the senior team for a friendly against Holland at Pittodrie in 2017.

The Staggies boss is thrilled by the success brought to the national side by Clarke.

He added: “I’m just delighted. I had a text exchange with Steve Clarke today and I’m really delighted for everyone around the Scottish team.

“For us, the country, the nation, it is fabulous being at the top table again.

“Back-to-back Euros is history-making.

“I also know a lot of the staff involved, so I’m really happy for them.

“It makes a difference in terms of finances coming into the SFA, which will then be bled out to various areas of the country that need it.

“Then, just for our fans and everyone else emotionally invested in it, it’s healthy for us. It’s real testament to the hard work people are putting in.”