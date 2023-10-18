Malky Mackay insists Ross County players can take inspiration from Scotland success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Malky Mackay insists Ross County players can take inspiration from Scotland success

Steve Clarke has led Scotland to their second successive European Championships.

By Andy Skinner
Malky Mackay, who is counting on Ross County to win against Dundee
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay hopes the success of Scotland’s national team can feed into his Ross County squad.

Scotland’s qualification for next summer’s Euro 2024 finals in Germany was confirmed on Sunday, with Steve Clarke becoming the first national team manager to lead the nation to back-to-back European Championships.

It follows an excellent qualifying campaign, in which the Scots have won five of their last six matches so far.

During his own playing career County boss Mackay won the first of five Scotland caps at the age of 32, during his time with Norwich City.

Assistant boss Don Cowie went on to be capped on 10 occasions after making his career breakthrough with the Dingwall club.

The Staggies are aiming to bring through a new generation of talent, with teenage defender Dylan Smith having been on international duty with Scotland’s under-19s side last week.

Dylan Smith in action for Scotland under-17s against Malta. Image: Shutterstock.

Mackay sees no reason why players in his squad cannot aspire to represent their country.

He said: “It really is about showcasing your talent and pushing yourself to the highest level.

“We’ve had young Dylan Smith away with the under-19s and I’m delighted for him being involved again at the next level up.

“Don Cowie, assistant manager here, is one who played at the club and progressed to become an international footballer.

Don Cowie won 10 caps for Scotland.

“At no point should that dream be given up, all the way through to later in careers when it can happen.

“There’s never a prouder moment than pulling on a Scotland jersey, whether it be under-16s or full international level.

“It is the pinnacle, for me, for a professional footballer to be asked to represent their country.

“I talk to my players about pushing themselves to be the best player they can be, whether it is here or through moving on.

“They need to keep striving to be the best they can, and play for the best club they can.

“I try to push them towards international football because it is an exciting arena to be involved in.”

Staggies boss recognises hard work is paying off

Mackay previously served as Scottish FA performance director, during which time he took interim charge of the senior team for a friendly against Holland at Pittodrie in 2017.

Malky Mackay took charge of Scotland against Holland at Pittodrie in 2017. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The Staggies boss is thrilled by the success brought to the national side by Clarke.

He added: “I’m just delighted. I had a text exchange with Steve Clarke today and I’m really delighted for everyone around the Scottish team.

“For us, the country, the nation, it is fabulous being at the top table again.

“Back-to-back Euros is history-making.

“I also know a lot of the staff involved, so I’m really happy for them.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke. Image: SNS.

“It makes a difference in terms of finances coming into the SFA, which will then be bled out to various areas of the country that need it.

“Then, just for our fans and everyone else emotionally invested in it, it’s healthy for us. It’s real testament to the hard work people are putting in.”

Conversation