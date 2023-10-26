Martin Callum pleased to continue in Clachnacuddin player-coach role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Martin Callum pleased to continue in Clachnacuddin player-coach role

The experienced midfielder will carry on his role which sees him play and be part of the management team.

By Callum Law
Martin Callum is continuing as a player-coach with Clachnacuddin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Martin Callum is continuing as a player-coach with Clachnacuddin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Martin Callum is pleased to remain part of the coaching staff in Clachnacuddin’s new regime.

The Lilywhites appointed Conor Gethins as manager at the weekend with Robbie Duncanson joining as assistant, with their first game in charge coming on Saturday against Peterhead in the Scottish Cup second round.

Coach Blair Lawrie and player-coach Callum had been in interim charge following the dismissal of Jordan MacDonald and have been asked to continue as part of the new management team.

Callum, 35, said: “I know the club had to wait a wee bit to bring Conor in but I’m glad it’s sorted out now.

“We’ve got clarity going forward, it’s a positive appointment and we can look to the future now with Conor in charge.

“I’m delighted that I’ve been asked to remain on the coaching staff.

“I spoke to Conor when he got the job and he was keen for me to continue and I’m happy to do it so it suits everyone.”

Underdogs hope to have their day

Midfielder Callum knows Clach are in for a tough afternoon against former Breedon Highland League foes Peterhead at Balmoor this weekend.

The Blue Toon are sitting at the top of League Two, while the Lilywhites’ only victory this season came in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

But Callum hopes underdogs Clach can cause problems, and added: “They’re on a very good run at the moment so I expect an extremely tough game.

“We’re away from home, we’ll need to defend well and try to nullify them as best we can.

“It’s the Scottish Cup, there’s no pressure on us really so we can go there and have a go.

“Everyone probably expects us not to get through, but we’re not going there to just make up the numbers.

“We want to have a go and try to put on a good performance for our supporters.”

Injuries have had a major impact on Clach this season with key performers like goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon, striker James Anderson and on-loan Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Harry Hennem all on the sidelines.

Callum is also struggling with a knee problem, but says the players that have been available have performed with credit in recent weeks.

He said: “It’s easy to use as an excuse when you’re struggling, but we have had quite a few players out injured over the last couple of months.

“But in recent weeks the boys that have played have been tremendous for us.

“They did exactly what Blair and I asked when we were in interim charge.

“When we’ve trained this week there’s been a real buzz. I suppose you get a lift with a new manager coming in.

“The boys that are available are more than capable of doing the job.”

More from Highland League

Robert Ward in action for Peterhead in a cup match.
Peterhead's Robert Ward looking forward to Scottish Cup clash with familiar Highland League opponents…
Martin Callum is continuing as a player-coach with Clachnacuddin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Matthew McLean uses old club insight in Formartine United's Scottish Cup quest
Martin Callum is continuing as a player-coach with Clachnacuddin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
All roads lead to Grant Street for North of Scotland Cup final between Ross…
Martin Callum is continuing as a player-coach with Clachnacuddin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
New manager Warren Cummings wants to challenge for trophies with Turriff United
Martin Callum is continuing as a player-coach with Clachnacuddin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Watch FREE: Highland League Weekly preview - Strathspey Thistle v Lossiemouth leads league card,…
Martin Callum is continuing as a player-coach with Clachnacuddin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Chairman Gairn Ritchie backs new manager Warren Cummings to take Turriff United to 'next…
Martin Callum is continuing as a player-coach with Clachnacuddin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Warren Cummings appointed as Turriff United manager
Martin Callum is continuing as a player-coach with Clachnacuddin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Deveronvale look to end decade-long wait for Scottish Cup third round return
Martin Callum is continuing as a player-coach with Clachnacuddin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Brora Rangers' Martin Maclean reflects on journey from island football to Scottish Cup shocks
Martin Callum is continuing as a player-coach with Clachnacuddin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Lachie MacLeod looks for Banks o' Dee to make Scottish Cup impact again

Conversation