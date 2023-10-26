Martin Callum pleased to continue in Clachnacuddin player-coach role

Martin Callum is pleased to remain part of the coaching staff in Clachnacuddin’s new regime.

The Lilywhites appointed Conor Gethins as manager at the weekend with Robbie Duncanson joining as assistant, with their first game in charge coming on Saturday against Peterhead in the Scottish Cup second round.

Coach Blair Lawrie and player-coach Callum had been in interim charge following the dismissal of Jordan MacDonald and have been asked to continue as part of the new management team.

Callum, 35, said: “I know the club had to wait a wee bit to bring Conor in but I’m glad it’s sorted out now.

“We’ve got clarity going forward, it’s a positive appointment and we can look to the future now with Conor in charge.

“I’m delighted that I’ve been asked to remain on the coaching staff.

“I spoke to Conor when he got the job and he was keen for me to continue and I’m happy to do it so it suits everyone.”

Underdogs hope to have their day

Midfielder Callum knows Clach are in for a tough afternoon against former Breedon Highland League foes Peterhead at Balmoor this weekend.

The Blue Toon are sitting at the top of League Two, while the Lilywhites’ only victory this season came in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

But Callum hopes underdogs Clach can cause problems, and added: “They’re on a very good run at the moment so I expect an extremely tough game.

“We’re away from home, we’ll need to defend well and try to nullify them as best we can.

“It’s the Scottish Cup, there’s no pressure on us really so we can go there and have a go.

“Everyone probably expects us not to get through, but we’re not going there to just make up the numbers.

“We want to have a go and try to put on a good performance for our supporters.”

Injuries have had a major impact on Clach this season with key performers like goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon, striker James Anderson and on-loan Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Harry Hennem all on the sidelines.

Callum is also struggling with a knee problem, but says the players that have been available have performed with credit in recent weeks.

He said: “It’s easy to use as an excuse when you’re struggling, but we have had quite a few players out injured over the last couple of months.

“But in recent weeks the boys that have played have been tremendous for us.

“They did exactly what Blair and I asked when we were in interim charge.

“When we’ve trained this week there’s been a real buzz. I suppose you get a lift with a new manager coming in.

“The boys that are available are more than capable of doing the job.”