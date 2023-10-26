Skye restaurant ‘gem’ on offer with £370,000 price tag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skye restaurant ‘gem’ on offer with £370,000 price tag

Agent says The Harbour Restaurant in Broadford is a chance for urban dwellers to 'escape' to the isles.

By Keith Findlay
The Harbour Restaurant on Skye.
The Harbour Restaurant on Skye. Image: Graham + Sibbald

A “true gem” of a restaurant on Skye is up for sale at offers over £370,000.

The Harbour Restaurant in Broadford is currently owned and run by Murdo Armstrong and Cristina Hermoso Escalas.

They specialise in Iberian food but selling agent Graham + Sibbald (G+S) said the 845sq ft space would “lend itself to a number of cuisines”.

‘Profitable lifestyle business’

G+S is marketing it as a “unique” chance to “escape to the Scottish islands to run a profitable lifestyle business”.

The “quaint” restaurant also comes with a “charming” spacious two-bedroom flat above, with a host of period features.

G+S added: “A true gem, this popular restaurant offers the perfect space for an owner- occupier business to thrive.

The bridge to Skye.
The bridge to Skye. Image: Keith Mackenzie/DC Thomson.

“This… can provide a new rural way of life and successful business with already healthy profits.

“Offering a charming turnkey operation, this easily managed business benefits from a healthy balance of tourist trade mixed with local clientele. The restaurant benefits from a stellar reputation and an abundance of repeat clients, whilst easily attracting new clients with its peachy welcoming exterior.”

This is the perfect opportunity for someone to escape the hustle and bustle of urban life.”

Martin Sutherland, licensed trade and business agent, G+S, said: “We are delighted to have this unique business opportunity on the market on the very popular, picturesque island of Skye.

“This is the perfect opportunity for someone to escape the hustle and bustle of urban life to escape to the Scottish Islands to run a profitable lifestyle business.”

We have had many happy years catering for both tourists and locals on the Isle of Skye.”

Murdo Armstrong, restaurateur

Mr Armstrong explained why the current owners are selling up on the restaurant’s website.

He said: “It has been a difficult decision to bring the Harbour Restaurant to the market.

“We have had many happy years catering for both tourists and locals on the Isle of Skye, but I for one am approaching retirement. We now feel the time is right to offer our restaurant to a new owner so yes, this business is for sale.

“The Harbour Restaurant is an ideal lifestyle business opportunity which could easily be adapted to your own style whether it be restaurant or cafe.”

Conversation