Skye restaurant ‘gem’ on offer with £370,000 price tag

A “true gem” of a restaurant on Skye is up for sale at offers over £370,000.

The Harbour Restaurant in Broadford is currently owned and run by Murdo Armstrong and Cristina Hermoso Escalas.

They specialise in Iberian food but selling agent Graham + Sibbald (G+S) said the 845sq ft space would “lend itself to a number of cuisines”.

‘Profitable lifestyle business’

G+S is marketing it as a “unique” chance to “escape to the Scottish islands to run a profitable lifestyle business”.

The “quaint” restaurant also comes with a “charming” spacious two-bedroom flat above, with a host of period features.

G+S added: “A true gem, this popular restaurant offers the perfect space for an owner- occupier business to thrive.

“This… can provide a new rural way of life and successful business with already healthy profits.

“Offering a charming turnkey operation, this easily managed business benefits from a healthy balance of tourist trade mixed with local clientele. The restaurant benefits from a stellar reputation and an abundance of repeat clients, whilst easily attracting new clients with its peachy welcoming exterior.”

This is the perfect opportunity for someone to escape the hustle and bustle of urban life.”

Martin Sutherland, licensed trade and business agent, G+S, said: “We are delighted to have this unique business opportunity on the market on the very popular, picturesque island of Skye.

"This is the perfect opportunity for someone to escape the hustle and bustle of urban life to escape to the Scottish Islands to run a profitable lifestyle business."

Mr Armstrong explained why the current owners are selling up on the restaurant’s website.

He said: “It has been a difficult decision to bring the Harbour Restaurant to the market.

“We have had many happy years catering for both tourists and locals on the Isle of Skye, but I for one am approaching retirement. We now feel the time is right to offer our restaurant to a new owner so yes, this business is for sale.

“The Harbour Restaurant is an ideal lifestyle business opportunity which could easily be adapted to your own style whether it be restaurant or cafe.”