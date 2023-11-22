Brora’s James Wallace looks forward to Scottish Cup clash after two years of injury frustration

Brora Rangers’ James Wallace wants to make an impact in the Scottish Cup after two years on the sidelines.

The Cattachs take on West of Scotland League Premier Division side Pollok at Dudgeon Park this weekend with a place in the fourth round of the national competition at stake.

Striker Wallace signed for Brora in the summer of 2021, but suffered a cruciate ligament injury in the first game of the 2021-22 season.

The 23-year-old was on the verge of a return last November before suffering a recurrence of the problem in training.

Wallace scored on his return against Keith last month and is keen to make up for lost time.

He said: “The last couple of years have been a very difficult period with two significant injuries.

“But I’m lucky with the people at the club who have supported me, like the manager, Josh Meekings and Joe Malin and they showed faith in me offering me a new deal when I hadn’t been playing.

“The rehab this time around has gone really well. Our physio Dougie Sim has been really good and given up countless hours to come to the gym with me one to one to help me.

“That’s been great and now I’m back on the pitch and looking to repay the faith people have shown in me.

“It’s been a long time and I came back against Keith in October, it was 27 months between appearances so it was a long time coming.

“Fingers crossed I’m past all that now and I can look to the future.

“Sitting on the sidelines you can’t do much, I must have attended about 80 games during the time I was out.

“You’re desperate to be involved so it’s been a long time coming.”

Highland League side looks to progress

Pollok are sixth in their league and although Wallace expects a difficult tie he is hopeful Brora can get themselves into the draw for the last 32 alongside the country’s biggest clubs.

He is also keen to start finding the net again, having not scored since his comeback goal against Keith.

Wallace added: “The Scottish Cup wouldn’t be a bad time to get back on the scoresheet.

“It will be a really hard game because Pollok are in a very hard division and are doing well.

“We know it will be a very difficult game, but in terms of the draw overall it probably is one of the more favourable ones.

“Being at home is good for us, we know it will be hard, but if we’re at our best like in the last round (2-0 win at Stenhousemuir) there’s no reason why we can’t get through.”