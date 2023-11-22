Brora’s James Wallace looks forward to Scottish Cup clash after two years of injury frustration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brora’s James Wallace looks forward to Scottish Cup clash after two years of injury frustration

The Cattachs face Pollok in round three this weekend.

By Callum Law
Brora Rangers’ James Wallace wants to make an impact in the Scottish Cup after two years on the sidelines.

The Cattachs take on West of Scotland League Premier Division side Pollok at Dudgeon Park this weekend with a place in the fourth round of the national competition at stake.

Striker Wallace signed for Brora in the summer of 2021, but suffered a cruciate ligament injury in the first game of the 2021-22 season.

The 23-year-old was on the verge of a return last November before suffering a recurrence of the problem in training.

Wallace scored on his return against Keith last month and is keen to make up for lost time.

He said: “The last couple of years have been a very difficult period with two significant injuries.

“But I’m lucky with the people at the club who have supported me, like the manager, Josh Meekings and Joe Malin and they showed faith in me offering me a new deal when I hadn’t been playing.

“The rehab this time around has gone really well. Our physio Dougie Sim has been really good and given up countless hours to come to the gym with me one to one to help me.

“That’s been great and now I’m back on the pitch and looking to repay the faith people have shown in me.

“It’s been a long time and I came back against Keith in October, it was 27 months between appearances so it was a long time coming.

“Fingers crossed I’m past all that now and I can look to the future.

“Sitting on the sidelines you can’t do much, I must have attended about 80 games during the time I was out.

“You’re desperate to be involved so it’s been a long time coming.”

Highland League side looks to progress

Pollok are sixth in their league and although Wallace expects a difficult tie he is hopeful Brora can get themselves into the draw for the last 32 alongside the country’s biggest clubs.

He is also keen to start finding the net again, having not scored since his comeback goal against Keith.

Wallace added: “The Scottish Cup wouldn’t be a bad time to get back on the scoresheet.

James Wallace is looking forward to Brora’s Scottish Cup tie against Pollok

“It will be a really hard game because Pollok are in a very hard division and are doing well.

“We know it will be a very difficult game, but in terms of the draw overall it probably is one of the more favourable ones.

“Being at home is good for us, we know it will be hard, but if we’re at our best like in the last round (2-0 win at Stenhousemuir) there’s no reason why we can’t get through.”

