Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brora Rangers and Keith’s League Cup semi-final, plus Fraserburgh v Turriff United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brora Rangers and Keith’s League Cup semi-final, plus Fraserburgh v Turriff United

The GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup semi-final finally went ahead at Dudgeon Park - and we've got the best of the action.

By Ryan Cryle

The latest Highland League Weekly is out NOW – with highlights of the long-awaited GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup semi-final between Brora Rangers and Keith, and the Fraserburgh v Turriff United league clash.

As well as those two matches, Ryan Cryle and Callum Law also discuss the Breedon Highland League meeting between Inverurie Locos and Banks o’ Dee, and the latest managerial machinations across the SHFL clubs.

Plus, there’s an important feature on Jim Morrison – an ex-goalkeeper for Ross County in the Highland League who is living with dementia. 

Highland League Weekly in association with Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin

Our show is supported by Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin.

If you’re looking for a new or used car, or already own a Toyota, they’re there to help you.

Find them at 3 Chanonry Road South, Elgin, IV30 6NG, or call 01343 548841.

You can find Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin online at: www.toyota.co.uk/dealers/alexanderwallace

Highland League Weekly is sponsored by Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin.

HLW – back for season 2023/24

Highland League Weekly has returned for a third season!

We will again be bringing The Press and Journal online subscribers highlights of two games every Monday night as part of our main show, which will also continue to bring you post-match interviews, analysis of all of the results, the latest news and features.

Again, like we have in the past two seasons, we will also be bringing P&J subscribers regular Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights/interviews from big midweek clashes.

Our weekly preview show is also back for the new campaign. Going live on Thursdays this season (rather than Fridays), it’s a short, sharp look ahead to the weekend fixture card.

Like last term, the preview show will be free to watch on our YouTube channel, the P&J website (visit our Highland League Weekly homepage) and on the HLW Twitter feed.

Keep up to date with HLW with our social media and newsletters

Just a reminder, you can help yourself to never miss an episode of the award-winning Highland League Weekly by following us on social media.

As well as YouTube and Twitter, you can find Highland League Weekly on Instagram and TikTok, while there is a Highland League Weekly group with more than 1,000 members on Facebook.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

On Mondays and Fridays, links to our latest episodes will drop into your email inbox, along with the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

More from Highland League

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Wullie Marr
Fraserburgh return to winning ways with Turriff United victory
14 October 2023. Dudgeon Park, Seaforth Place, Brora, KW9 6PL. This is from the Highland League Cup match between Brora Rangers FC and Keith FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Jordan Macrae celebrates CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Ally MacDonald hails Brora Rangers for securing Highland League Cup final berth
Dean Donaldson. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Dean Donaldson's first game in charge of Inverurie Locos ends in 2-0 defeat against…
CR0044385 Callum Law request, Inverurie. Highland League, Inverurie Locos v Huntly at Harlaw Park. Picture shows; Huntly manager Allan Hale. Saturday 19 August 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Huntly management team pen contract extensions
Paul Brindle of Brora Rangers, left, is put under pressure by Connor Killoh of Keith in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup semi-final at Dudgeon Park. Pictures by Jasperimage
Brora Rangers reach Highland League Cup final with win against Keith; Wins in the…
TURRIFF UNITED SECRETARY GAIRN RITCHIE WITH THE PLASTIC SHEETING WHICH HAS BEEN PUT OVER THE PARTS OF THE PITCH MOST LIKELY TO FREEZE OVERNIGHT AS THE CLUB PREPARES TO FACE MORTON IN THE SCOTTISH CUP. (D BROWN)
Turriff United chairman Gairn Ritchie hopes next manager can take them to take next…
Keith manager Craig Ewen, left, and Brora Rangers player-manager Ally MacDonald, right, ahead of the Highland League Cup semi-final between the two clubs. Collage created on October 12 2023. Ewen picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media, MacDonald picture by Paul Reid.
Highland League Cup: Brora Rangers and Keith aim for final say
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
New boss Dean Donaldson excited by fresh challenge at Inverurie Locos
Dean Donaldson. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Inverurie Locos confirm appointment of Dean Donaldson as new manager
CR0036785 Highland League Drone footage of Grounds Stadium. Picture of Turriff United F.C. / The Haughs, beside the River Deveron in Turriff Picture by Kenny Elrick 08/07/2022 Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
Turriff United advertise for new manager; Jamie Watt's time as interim Inverurie manager is…

Conversation