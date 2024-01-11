Body heat contributing to uncomfortable temperatures in Moray Council chamber

Councillors are often accused of spouting a lot of hot air.

But it’s the body heat of the 26 elected members at Moray Council – as well as officers and visitors – that is contributing to a problem in the local authority’s debating chamber.

The temperature in the room was so uncomfortable during meetings in November and December that windows had to be opened to cool things down.

This happened at the education committee – when the temperature outside was only five degrees.

Open windows

Councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn, the local authority’s climate champion, called the situation “outrageous”.

A spokesperson for the local authority said the temperature is set at 19 degrees.

But body heat from those in the room could cause that figure to rise.

And if the heating is turned off, the only other way to reduce the temperature is to open windows.

Moray Council is committed to reducing its carbon emissions to net zero by 2030.

It also declared a nature emergency in February, pledging to work towards restoring biodiversity.

Last year the council saw a 7% fall in energy consumption in its buildings compared to previous figures.

But Mr Van Der Horn said: “There are times when it has been cold outside and I’ve had to open the windows as the chamber’s far too warm.

“I think it’s outrageous that we’re in this situation.

“We need to be walking the walk when it comes to our commitment to net zero.

‘We already generate plenty of hot air’

“The thing is we agreed to reduce temperatures throughout the estate. Not only to reduce bills but to reduce our carbon footprint.

“We already generate plenty of hot air. But we have to deal with this if we’re to hit our 2030 targets.”

A council spokesperson said when temperatures drop significantly, a frost thermostat brings the heating on earlier to prevent the system freezing.

Also the temperature in chambers is controlled to bring the heating up to 19 degrees.

But staff can notch it up or down by two degrees.

This week the temperature setting was found to be 21 degrees, and was turned down to 19.

They said: “It’s important to note that before all committee meetings, our management teams liaise to decide whether to boost or turn off the heating prior to the start of the meeting.

“Depending on the number of people who are in the chambers, body temperature will have an impact in rising the temperature further.

‘Outrageous’

“And this can only be controlled by opening windows, if the heating has already been turned off.”

They added their climate change strategy marks the council’s commitment to taking action on the issue within the local authority and across Moray.

The local authority is looking at whether a decarbonised heat network would work in Elgin town centre.

If feasible it means the council headquarters could move away from its gas powered heating system.

