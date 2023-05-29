Buckie sign Jack MacIver as Formartine swoop for Jake Stewart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie sign Jack MacIver as Formartine swoop for Jake Stewart

The Jags have signed midfielder MacIver from United, with the Pitmedden side recruiting attacker Stewart from Rothie Rovers.

By Callum Law
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver in action for Formartine United. Image: Brian Smith
Buckie Thistle have signed Jack MacIver from Formartine United

Buckie Thistle have signed Jack MacIver from Formartine United, who have in turn added Jake Stewart from Rothie Rovers.

Midfielder MacIver joined Formartine last year following his release by Aberdeen.

The 19-year-old also previously experienced the Breedon Highland League during loan spells at Huntly in the 2021-22 season.

This term MacIver spent the second half of the campaign on loan to Peterhead in League One, but has now left North Lodge Park permanently to join Buckie.

He is the Jags’ second signing of the summer after they secured goalkeeper Stuart Knight from Forres Mechanics earlier this month.

Manager Graeme Stewart said: “I’m delighted to have signed Jack. He was our main target this summer and an area we were looking to strengthen.

“Jack has been at Aberdeen, Huntly and Formartine and spent time on loan to Peterhead at the end of last season in League One.

“He’s a very technical player and can use both feet, so will complement the other players we already have in midfield.

“Jack is only 19 and I see him as a young lad who will develop and improve even more over the next few seasons.”

SIGNING NEWSFormartine United Football Club are delighted to announce their second major signing of the close-season…

Posted by Formartine United Football Club on Monday, 29 May 2023

Meanwhile, attacker Stewart is Formartine’s second summer signing following the capture of midfielder Marc Lawrence.

The 26-year-old has been a key figure in Rothie Rovers’ rise from the amateur ranks to this season winning promotion to the North Junior Premier League.

Stewart netted 43 goals for Rothie this term and was named as their players’ player of the year.

Formartine manager Anderson said: “Jake has been a target of ours for a while now and when we learned that he would be available to us we jumped at the chance to sign him.”

Stewart added: “I’m excited to join up at Pitmedden. Having been at Rothie all my playing career, I feel I’m ready for the step up.”

