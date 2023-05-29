Buckie sign Jack MacIver as Formartine swoop for Jake Stewart

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle have signed Jack MacIver from Formartine United, who have in turn added Jake Stewart from Rothie Rovers.

Midfielder MacIver joined Formartine last year following his release by Aberdeen.

The 19-year-old also previously experienced the Breedon Highland League during loan spells at Huntly in the 2021-22 season.

This term MacIver spent the second half of the campaign on loan to Peterhead in League One, but has now left North Lodge Park permanently to join Buckie.

He is the Jags’ second signing of the summer after they secured goalkeeper Stuart Knight from Forres Mechanics earlier this month.

Manager Graeme Stewart said: “I’m delighted to have signed Jack. He was our main target this summer and an area we were looking to strengthen.

“Jack has been at Aberdeen, Huntly and Formartine and spent time on loan to Peterhead at the end of last season in League One.

“He’s a very technical player and can use both feet, so will complement the other players we already have in midfield.

“Jack is only 19 and I see him as a young lad who will develop and improve even more over the next few seasons.”

Meanwhile, attacker Stewart is Formartine’s second summer signing following the capture of midfielder Marc Lawrence.

The 26-year-old has been a key figure in Rothie Rovers’ rise from the amateur ranks to this season winning promotion to the North Junior Premier League.

Stewart netted 43 goals for Rothie this term and was named as their players’ player of the year.

Formartine manager Anderson said: “Jake has been a target of ours for a while now and when we learned that he would be available to us we jumped at the chance to sign him.”

Stewart added: “I’m excited to join up at Pitmedden. Having been at Rothie all my playing career, I feel I’m ready for the step up.”