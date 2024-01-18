Ally MacDonald hails Brora’s efforts to get Cove Scottish Cup tie on

Player-manager Ally MacDonald has praised the volunteers putting the work in to try to ensure Brora Rangers’ Scottish Cup tie with Cove Rangers goes ahead.

Around 70 people are set to descend on Dudgeon Park today to clear snow from the pitch and put down covers to protect the surface.

This week’s snow has put Saturday’s fourth round tie between the Breedon Highland League Cattachs and League One Cove in doubt.

With snow forecast for today and tomorrow and temperatures again set to drop below freezing, Brora’s efforts may be in vain.

But MacDonald is pleased they are doing all they can and said: “Hopefully we can get the game on. The club are working hard and they’ve got a lot of volunteers helping out.

“They’re hopeful they can get the snow shifted and then see what the damage is underneath.

“If they get the snow shifted they’ll get the covers down to try to protect it over the next couple of days and give the game every chance of being on.

“The weather might defeat us, but we’re trying everything we can because we’re desperate for the game to be on.”

‘We’re grateful for what they’re doing’

MacDonald is pleased community spirit is coming to the fore and would love to repay the volunteers by causing a shock against Cove.

He added: “People turning out to try to help get this game on is great to see.

“Brora’s a family club, the players and the fans have had a close relationship over the years and we want that to continue.

“We want everyone connected with Brora to feel involved and feel part of it.

Currently we have several inches of snow on the park. We plan to remove the snow on Thursday in preparation for our Scottish Cup tie against Cove Rangers.

We need as many volunteers as possible.

Please bring snow shovels and barrows. pic.twitter.com/8QTWTJ0rws — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) January 16, 2024

“Without the volunteers and the fans who support us the club wouldn’t operate so we’re grateful for what they’re doing.

“Hopefully we can try to repay them with good football and good results. If the game does get played it would be a huge thing if we could win against a League One club and repay them by getting through.”

If Saturday’s game is postponed it will be rearranged for Wednesday night.