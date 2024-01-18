The top nine shows and events coming to Eden Court this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

The top nine shows and events coming to Eden Court this year

With a tantalising mix of world-class dance, musicals and Scottish dramas, there is something for everyone at Eden Court in 2024.

Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesus Christ Superstar is heading to Eden Court in 2024. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
By Lottie Hood

A glamourous range of top shows are set to delight audiences at Eden Court in Inverness for 2024.

From a fusion of ballet and Latin American dance to magnificent musicals and new dramas, there is something for everyone.

Between this and their Under Canvas summer festival, chief executive at Eden Court Highlands, Rebecca Holt, said it is gearing up to be a thrilling year.

She added: “I’m particularly excited for us to present two of the biggest and best musicals currently touring the UK – Jesus Christ Superstar in a brilliantly reimagined version from Regent’s Park Theatre, as well as a brand new production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

“We’re also bringing some of the most exciting new work being made in Scotland, with Dundee Rep reinvigorating the classic play Sunset Song.”

Here are nine of the shows you do not want to miss at Eden Court in 2024.

Scottish Ballet’s Cinders!

The Cinders! ballet.
Each night of Cinders! audiences could be in for a main character change. Image: Eden Court

In an all-new magical Cinderella story, the Scottish Ballet is this year offering a twist on the well-loved classic from January 31 to February 3. On some nights, as the curtain rises, Cinders will be a woman swept away in love by her Prince, on others Cinders will be a man taken by his Princess.

Choreographed by Christopher Hampson, with a stunning art-nouveau-style set and costumes designed by Elin Steele, it is the beloved enchanted fairy tale in a new sparkling light.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesus Christ Superstar is set to come to Eden Court in March 2024.
The hit musical Jesus Christ Superstar is arriving in Inverness in March. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

From March 5 to March 9, under Timothy Sheader’s directing, Jesus Christ Superstar is arriving on the Empire Stage. The reimagined production won an Olivier Award in 2017 and its shine has not worn off. Featuring music and lyrics by theatre legends Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice and choreographed by Drew McOnie the musical is not one to miss.

Sao Paulo Dance Company

Sao Paulo Dance Company.
The performance mixes classical ballet with Latin American dance. Image: Eden Court

Brazil’s finest dance company is stopping off for the only Scottish venue on their tour in Inverness from March 19 to 20. Fusing classical ballet and Latin American dance, the Sao Paulo Dance Company’s exploration of Anthem highlighted with dramatic lighting has been described as “sleek, sexy and highly technical”.

Scottish Ballet’s Swan Lake

Swan Lake
Swan Lake is finally making a return on tour. Image: Eden Court

Years after its sold-out debut, Scottish Ballet’s Swan Lake is finally returning from April 26 to 27 to tell the passionate story of the graceful Odette and lonely Siegfried.

The performance charged with emotional honesty and daring dancing from David Dawson’s choreography paired with Tchaikovsky’s score, leaves no doubt as to why it is known as the world’s most famous ballet.

Madagascar the Musical

Madagascar the Musical is coming to Eden Court in Inverness.
Karim Zeroual stars as King Julien. Image: Eden Court.

A crack-a-lackin’ adventure for all to enjoy, Madagascar the Musical follows everyone’s favourite (and hilarious) escapees from New York’s Central Park Zoo.

Starring CBBC and Strictly Come Dancing Star, Karim Zeroual as King Julien and with an upbeat score, it is a glorious journey that will not fail to make the whole family Move It, Move It. The musical will be swinging into Eden Court from May 2 to 5.

Sunset Song

Sunset Song
Sunset Song is being brought to life at Eden Court from May 16 to 18. Image: Eden Court

One of Scotland’s most adored literary heroine Chris Guthrie is being brought to life at Eden Court from May 16 to 18. The reimagined production of Sunset Song uses memorable lyrical intensity, strong staging and an award-winning creative team to tell Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s stirring and persisting coming-of-age story.

Scottish Opera’s La Traviata

La traviata
La traviata tells the tale of a doomed love affair. Image: Eden Court.

Seen in opera houses all over the world, Scottish Opera’s La traviata follows the tragic story between Violetta Valéry, a woman living in Paris on borrowed time and the idealistic Alfredo.

The doomed love affair with Verdi’s magnificent score and directed under David McVicar keen eye arrives from May 23 to 25.

Under Canvas

Under Canvas festival photo
Eden Court’s summer festival is returning in 2024. Image: Eden Court

Eden Court’s hugely popular outdoor Under Canvas festival is returning from July 5 to August 26.

Usually set under a scene starring fairy lights on the banks of the River Ness, it is the perfect place to enjoy summer with contemporary folk and Scottish traditional music creating the perfect atmosphere. Good grub and drink will also be on hand to ensure all-round contentment.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang poster
The musical is a hilarious take on the well-loved book and film. Image: Eden Court

Flying to Inverness from September 10 to 15, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is offering audiences a Truly Scrumptious experience. And with the big-names involved how could it not be?

The award-winning musical based on Ian Fleming’s family favourite story is directed by Thom Southerland from Titanic and Parade, choreographed by Karen Bruce (BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, The Bodyguard) and designed by Morgan Large (Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat and Newsies).

For anyone searching for a hilarious and fantastical adventure get your tickets now.

