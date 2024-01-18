The top nine shows and events coming to Eden Court this year

A glamourous range of top shows are set to delight audiences at Eden Court in Inverness for 2024.

From a fusion of ballet and Latin American dance to magnificent musicals and new dramas, there is something for everyone.

Between this and their Under Canvas summer festival, chief executive at Eden Court Highlands, Rebecca Holt, said it is gearing up to be a thrilling year.

She added: “I’m particularly excited for us to present two of the biggest and best musicals currently touring the UK – Jesus Christ Superstar in a brilliantly reimagined version from Regent’s Park Theatre, as well as a brand new production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

“We’re also bringing some of the most exciting new work being made in Scotland, with Dundee Rep reinvigorating the classic play Sunset Song.”

Here are nine of the shows you do not want to miss at Eden Court in 2024.

Scottish Ballet’s Cinders!

In an all-new magical Cinderella story, the Scottish Ballet is this year offering a twist on the well-loved classic from January 31 to February 3. On some nights, as the curtain rises, Cinders will be a woman swept away in love by her Prince, on others Cinders will be a man taken by his Princess.

Choreographed by Christopher Hampson, with a stunning art-nouveau-style set and costumes designed by Elin Steele, it is the beloved enchanted fairy tale in a new sparkling light.

Jesus Christ Superstar

From March 5 to March 9, under Timothy Sheader’s directing, Jesus Christ Superstar is arriving on the Empire Stage. The reimagined production won an Olivier Award in 2017 and its shine has not worn off. Featuring music and lyrics by theatre legends Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice and choreographed by Drew McOnie the musical is not one to miss.

Sao Paulo Dance Company

Brazil’s finest dance company is stopping off for the only Scottish venue on their tour in Inverness from March 19 to 20. Fusing classical ballet and Latin American dance, the Sao Paulo Dance Company’s exploration of Anthem highlighted with dramatic lighting has been described as “sleek, sexy and highly technical”.

Scottish Ballet’s Swan Lake

Years after its sold-out debut, Scottish Ballet’s Swan Lake is finally returning from April 26 to 27 to tell the passionate story of the graceful Odette and lonely Siegfried.

The performance charged with emotional honesty and daring dancing from David Dawson’s choreography paired with Tchaikovsky’s score, leaves no doubt as to why it is known as the world’s most famous ballet.

Madagascar the Musical

A crack-a-lackin’ adventure for all to enjoy, Madagascar the Musical follows everyone’s favourite (and hilarious) escapees from New York’s Central Park Zoo.

Starring CBBC and Strictly Come Dancing Star, Karim Zeroual as King Julien and with an upbeat score, it is a glorious journey that will not fail to make the whole family Move It, Move It. The musical will be swinging into Eden Court from May 2 to 5.

Sunset Song

One of Scotland’s most adored literary heroine Chris Guthrie is being brought to life at Eden Court from May 16 to 18. The reimagined production of Sunset Song uses memorable lyrical intensity, strong staging and an award-winning creative team to tell Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s stirring and persisting coming-of-age story.

Scottish Opera’s La Traviata

Seen in opera houses all over the world, Scottish Opera’s La traviata follows the tragic story between Violetta Valéry, a woman living in Paris on borrowed time and the idealistic Alfredo.

The doomed love affair with Verdi’s magnificent score and directed under David McVicar keen eye arrives from May 23 to 25.

Under Canvas

Eden Court’s hugely popular outdoor Under Canvas festival is returning from July 5 to August 26.

Usually set under a scene starring fairy lights on the banks of the River Ness, it is the perfect place to enjoy summer with contemporary folk and Scottish traditional music creating the perfect atmosphere. Good grub and drink will also be on hand to ensure all-round contentment.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Flying to Inverness from September 10 to 15, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is offering audiences a Truly Scrumptious experience. And with the big-names involved how could it not be?

The award-winning musical based on Ian Fleming’s family favourite story is directed by Thom Southerland from Titanic and Parade, choreographed by Karen Bruce (BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, The Bodyguard) and designed by Morgan Large (Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat and Newsies).

For anyone searching for a hilarious and fantastical adventure get your tickets now.