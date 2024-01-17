Brora’s Max Ewan looks for flying form to continue in the Scottish Cup

Max Ewan believes he’s playing the best football of his career and hopes to show it on the Scottish Cup stage with Brora Rangers.

The Cattachs are set to welcome former Breedon Highland League foes Cove Rangers – now in League One – to Dudgeon Park on Saturday in round four of the national competition.

Winger Ewan has been a standout for Brora and has netted 12 goals in all competitions, with the latest coming in last weekend’s draw with Inverurie Locos.

Discussing his form, the 23-year-old former Nairn County player said: “Everything’s just clicked this season really.

“Ally MacDonald (manager) and Josh Meekings (assistant manager) have been on at me to get myself into good positions and make certain runs.

“We’ve got players who can find you with passes so it’s just about getting into the right areas.

“I’m playing as a winger and although I’ve had good performances before they were on at me about getting my numbers up with goals and assists and that’s what I’ve tried to do.

“I think I am playing the best football of my career, certainly in terms of consistency.

“I had good times at Nairn and good times at Brora when I first arrived.

“But at a team like Brora you need to grow into it and prove your worth and I think the players and manager trust me.

“That gives me confidence and I’m really enjoying it just now, consistently week-in, week-out this is probably the best I’ve played.

“The Scottish Cup is a good chance to show that hopefully, you always want to play in the biggest games and on the best stage you can.

“I’ve never reached this stage of the Scottish Cup before so it’s very exciting and I hope we can get the game on.”

Cattachs want to continue cup run

This week’s wintry weather means Saturday’s tie could be in doubt unless things improve significantly.

But if the game does go ahead Ewan is upbeat about Brora’s chances of causing an upset and reaching the last 16.

He added: “Cove are a good team and we know they’ll be favourites, but we’ve got good players as well and we believe we can cause an upset.

“We’ve already beaten some good teams (Berwick Rangers, Stenhousemuir and Pollok) in this run so hopefully we can go one step further.

“For a Highland League club to reach the last 16 would be a good achievement.

“It’s good for the league that ourselves and Buckie are still in at this stage.

“It shows the standard of the league is good and put it out there on a wider stage and hopefully people recognise that.”