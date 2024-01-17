Brora’s Max Ewan looks for flying form to continue in the Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brora’s Max Ewan looks for flying form to continue in the Scottish Cup

The winger and his Cattachs team-mates are facing Cove this weekend in round four.

By Callum Law
Brora Rangers' Max Ewan has been in fine form and hopes to continue it in the Scottish Cup.
Max Ewan believes he's playing the best football of his career and hopes to show it on the Scottish Cup stage with Brora Rangers.

Max Ewan believes he’s playing the best football of his career and hopes to show it on the Scottish Cup stage with Brora Rangers.

The Cattachs are set to welcome former Breedon Highland League foes Cove Rangers – now in League One – to Dudgeon Park on Saturday in round four of the national competition.

Winger Ewan has been a standout for Brora and has netted 12 goals in all competitions, with the latest coming in last weekend’s draw with Inverurie Locos.

Discussing his form, the 23-year-old former Nairn County player said: “Everything’s just clicked this season really.

“Ally MacDonald (manager) and Josh Meekings (assistant manager) have been on at me to get myself into good positions and make certain runs.

“We’ve got players who can find you with passes so it’s just about getting into the right areas.

“I’m playing as a winger and although I’ve had good performances before they were on at me about getting my numbers up with goals and assists and that’s what I’ve tried to do.

“I think I am playing the best football of my career, certainly in terms of consistency.

“I had good times at Nairn and good times at Brora when I first arrived.

“But at a team like Brora you need to grow into it and prove your worth and I think the players and manager trust me.

“That gives me confidence and I’m really enjoying it just now, consistently week-in, week-out this is probably the best I’ve played.

“The Scottish Cup is a good chance to show that hopefully, you always want to play in the biggest games and on the best stage you can.

“I’ve never reached this stage of the Scottish Cup before so it’s very exciting and I hope we can get the game on.”

Cattachs want to continue cup run

This week’s wintry weather means Saturday’s tie could be in doubt unless things improve significantly.

But if the game does go ahead Ewan is upbeat about Brora’s chances of causing an upset and reaching the last 16.

He added: “Cove are a good team and we know they’ll be favourites, but we’ve got good players as well and we believe we can cause an upset.

Max Ewan celebrates scoring for Brora earlier this season.

“We’ve already beaten some good teams (Berwick Rangers, Stenhousemuir and Pollok) in this run so hopefully we can go one step further.

“For a Highland League club to reach the last 16 would be a good achievement.

“It’s good for the league that ourselves and Buckie are still in at this stage.

“It shows the standard of the league is good and put it out there on a wider stage and hopefully people recognise that.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Inverurie Locos v Brora Rangers and Lossiemouth v Banks o’ Dee highlights; Buckie Thistle cup preview

