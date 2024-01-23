Buckie Thistle’s Max Barry on the great experience of facing Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie Thistle’s Max Barry on the great experience of facing Celtic

The Jags performed with credit in their Scottish Cup loss against the Hoops.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle's Max Barry, left, challenges Greg Taylor of Celtic. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Buckie Thistle's Max Barry, left, challenges Greg Taylor of Celtic. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.

Max Barry reckons Buckie Thistle showed up well in the Scottish Cup spotlight.

The Breedon Highland League outfit were defeated 5-0 in their fourth round tie with Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday.

Facing the Premiership champions and cup holders presented the Jags with a formidable challenge.

Although they couldn’t cause an upset Barry insists they could be proud of their display.

The midfielder also believes some of the Victoria Park squad who have aspirations to play at a higher level could also have put themselves in the shop window.

The 21-year-old said: “It was great. Playing against players of that calibre, obviously they are levels above us.

“But going toe-to-toe with them, puts the difference from part-time to full-time into perspective.

Max Barry pictured during Buckie’s Scottish Cup clash with Celtic.

“I thought we did ourselves proud – we stuck in for 90 minutes and stuck to the game plan.

“We conceded five, but teams come here and concede more that are at a higher level than us.

“I think we have done all the Buckie fans proud, and ourselves and the coaching staff.

“For the the amount of time we got on the ball, you have to try express yourself with the time you get.

“There are probably three or four boys that could make a step up to a higher level part-time team or go and play full-time.

“That opportunity might come after games like this. We have to see what happens.”

Praise for Moray side

Something that pleased Barry and everyone connected with Buckie was that they earned Celtic’s respect with their performance.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers was quick to pay tribute after the game.

Barry added: “They have played how they usually would, it’s a credit to them doing what they needed to against us.

“Brendan Rodgers came into our dressing room and said a few words saying we had done Buckie proud and that he was impressed with how we set up.”

Now that Buckie’s Scottish Cup adventure is over their focus returns to Highland League matters.

Having finished second in the last two campaigns Barry has a renewed determination to try to clear the final hurdle this term.

The Jags are six points behind leaders Brechin City, but have three games in hand.

Barry said: “This game is done now and passed. It’s good that everyone will remember it but it’s time to focus on winning the league.

“We have come up short the last two years so hopefully it’s third time lucky.”

