Buckie Thistle’s Max Barry on the great experience of facing Celtic

Max Barry reckons Buckie Thistle showed up well in the Scottish Cup spotlight.

The Breedon Highland League outfit were defeated 5-0 in their fourth round tie with Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday.

Facing the Premiership champions and cup holders presented the Jags with a formidable challenge.

Although they couldn’t cause an upset Barry insists they could be proud of their display.

The midfielder also believes some of the Victoria Park squad who have aspirations to play at a higher level could also have put themselves in the shop window.

The 21-year-old said: “It was great. Playing against players of that calibre, obviously they are levels above us.

“But going toe-to-toe with them, puts the difference from part-time to full-time into perspective.

“I thought we did ourselves proud – we stuck in for 90 minutes and stuck to the game plan.

“We conceded five, but teams come here and concede more that are at a higher level than us.

“I think we have done all the Buckie fans proud, and ourselves and the coaching staff.

“For the the amount of time we got on the ball, you have to try express yourself with the time you get.

“There are probably three or four boys that could make a step up to a higher level part-time team or go and play full-time.

“That opportunity might come after games like this. We have to see what happens.”

Praise for Moray side

Something that pleased Barry and everyone connected with Buckie was that they earned Celtic’s respect with their performance.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers was quick to pay tribute after the game.

Barry added: “They have played how they usually would, it’s a credit to them doing what they needed to against us.

“Brendan Rodgers came into our dressing room and said a few words saying we had done Buckie proud and that he was impressed with how we set up.”

Now that Buckie’s Scottish Cup adventure is over their focus returns to Highland League matters.

Having finished second in the last two campaigns Barry has a renewed determination to try to clear the final hurdle this term.

The Jags are six points behind leaders Brechin City, but have three games in hand.

Barry said: “This game is done now and passed. It’s good that everyone will remember it but it’s time to focus on winning the league.

“We have come up short the last two years so hopefully it’s third time lucky.”