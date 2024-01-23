How a former firefighter turned Elgin bride shop owner is on a mission to boost seven Moray town centres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

How a former firefighter turned Elgin bride shop owner is on a mission to boost seven Moray town centres

Anna Rogers is hoping to help grow Moray town centres.

By Sean McAngus
Moray Town Centres Task Force's development manager Anna Rogers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Town Centres Task Force's development manager Anna Rogers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A decade ago, bridal boutique Angharad Bridal was born in Elgin.

Anna Rogers first opened up her shop at 32 South Street with just one fitting room.

In 2019, she moved to bigger premises next door at 28-30 South Street.

It comes after she bought and renovate the property as a result of business growth.

This was a dream that became a reality.

Angharad Bridal on South Street, Elgin.

Before her entrepreneurial leap, she worked with the Scottish Fire and Rescue for 14 years rising up the ranks to a station manager.

In November, she stepped back from her business to focus on her new role as the Moray Town Centres Task Force development manager.

The one-year contract is funded by the the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Moray’s Town Centres Task Force’s development manager Anna Rogers who aims to support the improvement and regeneration of Moray’s Town Centres. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The group is made up of representatives from the local public, private and third sectors.

The mission is to entice new businesses to the area, fill vacant units and help current businesses grow.

They are focused on Aberlour, Buckie, Dufftown, Elgin, Forres, Keith and Lossiemouth town centres.

News of the commitment to the taskforce. Image: DC Thomson/ Design team

She hopes to use her business experience to help support others.

Anna said: “By myself I started a business from scratch and grew it to now employ four staff members.

“I also understand what is like to transform a vacant property as I purchased one which had been empty for more than three years.

“As well as being a commercial landlord, as I rent out the back section of my property.

‘I can signpost people in the right direction’

She added: “I think I can support existing businesses and startups through my experience and knowledge.

“I’m not saying I know the answer to everything, however I can signpost people in the right direction.

“Whether it is about planning, funding and other support, I can help.”

Every town has different needs

Lossiemouth pictured which is a success story with no vacant units. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Anna believes it is important to recognise all the towns have different needs.

She told the Press and Journal: “Each town has different needs and it’s important for me to understand them.

“Lossiemouth, for example, hasn’t got any vacant properties, but we need to support the existing properties to stay there and there are other priorities, such as lighting in the area.”

Future of Elgin

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In her Masters in Business Admistration, she did her research project on the regeneration of Elgin High Street.

In recent years, there has been rise of independent businesses in Elgin town centre.

Meanwhile, the town has lost some bigger brands like Clarks and ShoeZone.

Aerial view of St Giles' Church looking across Elgin High Street and rest of town.
Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Anna said: “As part of my Masters in Business Administration I did a research project on the regeneration of Elgin High Street.

“I was interested in how we could get some of the empty properties back open.

“From my findings and research, I believe that if we can get people to work and live in the centre of Elgin it helps the economy. People will put money back in.

“I believe we can do this. We will never go away from online buying but we should put money into our local area first and help businesses survive and keep properties in good condition.”

Anna Rogers is positive about the future. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added: “Once we get more businesses open and make it more vibrant, we may attract some of those bigger chains to come back.

“So I think it’s good to have a mix of chains and independents to meet the needs of the people.”

Anna says success in her role would be for footfall to increase and less vacant properties in the town centres.

Meanwhile, she is encouraged by some discussions with new businesses and existing ones looking to expand.

Anyone looking for support can contact Anna on arogers@moraychamber.co.uk or 07375090654.

The Future of Elgin

Conversation