How a former firefighter turned Elgin bride shop owner is on a mission to boost seven Moray town centres

A decade ago, bridal boutique Angharad Bridal was born in Elgin.

Anna Rogers first opened up her shop at 32 South Street with just one fitting room.

In 2019, she moved to bigger premises next door at 28-30 South Street.

It comes after she bought and renovate the property as a result of business growth.

This was a dream that became a reality.

Before her entrepreneurial leap, she worked with the Scottish Fire and Rescue for 14 years rising up the ranks to a station manager.

In November, she stepped back from her business to focus on her new role as the Moray Town Centres Task Force development manager.

The one-year contract is funded by the the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The group is made up of representatives from the local public, private and third sectors.

The mission is to entice new businesses to the area, fill vacant units and help current businesses grow.

They are focused on Aberlour, Buckie, Dufftown, Elgin, Forres, Keith and Lossiemouth town centres.

She hopes to use her business experience to help support others.

Anna said: “By myself I started a business from scratch and grew it to now employ four staff members.

“I also understand what is like to transform a vacant property as I purchased one which had been empty for more than three years.

“As well as being a commercial landlord, as I rent out the back section of my property.

‘I can signpost people in the right direction’

She added: “I think I can support existing businesses and startups through my experience and knowledge.

“I’m not saying I know the answer to everything, however I can signpost people in the right direction.

“Whether it is about planning, funding and other support, I can help.”

Every town has different needs

Anna believes it is important to recognise all the towns have different needs.

She told the Press and Journal: “Each town has different needs and it’s important for me to understand them.

“Lossiemouth, for example, hasn’t got any vacant properties, but we need to support the existing properties to stay there and there are other priorities, such as lighting in the area.”

Future of Elgin

In her Masters in Business Admistration, she did her research project on the regeneration of Elgin High Street.

In recent years, there has been rise of independent businesses in Elgin town centre.

Meanwhile, the town has lost some bigger brands like Clarks and ShoeZone.

Anna said: “As part of my Masters in Business Administration I did a research project on the regeneration of Elgin High Street.

“I was interested in how we could get some of the empty properties back open.

“From my findings and research, I believe that if we can get people to work and live in the centre of Elgin it helps the economy. People will put money back in.

“I believe we can do this. We will never go away from online buying but we should put money into our local area first and help businesses survive and keep properties in good condition.”

She added: “Once we get more businesses open and make it more vibrant, we may attract some of those bigger chains to come back.

“So I think it’s good to have a mix of chains and independents to meet the needs of the people.”

Anna says success in her role would be for footfall to increase and less vacant properties in the town centres.

Meanwhile, she is encouraged by some discussions with new businesses and existing ones looking to expand.

Anyone looking for support can contact Anna on arogers@moraychamber.co.uk or 07375090654.