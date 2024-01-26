Brechin City boss Gavin Price happy to land Luke Strachan on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin City boss Gavin Price happy to land Luke Strachan on loan

It was a case of third time lucky for Price as the defender makes move from Cove Rangers after ankle operation last year.

By Paul Chalk
Luke Strachan, right, in action for Brechin against Cove Rangers in 2020.
Luke Strachan, right, in action for Brechin against Cove Rangers in 2020. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Brechin City boss Gavin Price said it was third time lucky when it came to landing Cove Rangers defender Luke Strachan on loan.

Cove manager Paul Hartley’s has opted to give the 22-year-old left-back the chance to build up game-time after coming through an ankle operation.

Strachan, who spent time on loan at Brechin in 2020 when he was at Dundee, signed for League One Cove last summer, but suffered an ankle injury and is now close to a full recovery.

He just needs games and minutes and Price, who is a big admirer, explained he tried to bring the player to Elgin City when he was the gaffer in Moray.

Strachan made his debut in Wednesday’s 3-0 victory at 13th-placed Lossiemouth as first half goals from Ewan Loudon, Danny Handling and Marc Scott kept Brechin one point in front of Banks o’ Dee.

The match also allowed on-loan Dundee forward Jamie Richardson to make his first start for the Angus club.

Cove player gets chance at Brechin

Price feels both players add real quality to his ever-increasingly strong squad as the Angus club target back-to-back HFL titles.

He said: “Luke is a player I see a lot of when he was at Dundee.

“I tried to get him to Elgin on loan a couple of times, but just missed out.

“He’s come here to get game-time and he’s a player I rate very highly.

“I thought, for his first game in six months, he played very well.

“Jamie Richardson, who is on loan from Dundee, came on against Rothes recently, but he got his first start against Lossiemouth.

“He took a knock in the first half, but he’s a real livewire, who works really hard, so he’s another good addition.

“We’ve brought players in who have added real competition to the squad. We’ve got a strong bench and that’s what we’re striving for.

“We have a heavy schedule over the next 13 weeks. It’s, therefore, important we have that competition and depth to our squad.”

Highland League: Victories for Brechin City and Banks o’ Dee; Rothes and Formartine share the spoils

Price hails City’s steady improvement

Price, whose team have won four successive matches, was satisfied with the manner of the win at Lossie, especially in the opening half where they put the game to bed.

He said: “There has been a steady improvement over the past three or four weeks, with players coming in.

“You could see on the pitch on Wednesday a lot of what we’ve been working on, so that was pleasing.

“We had a better shape to us, especially in the first half where we moved the ball well, created a lot of chances and had players in the right areas to score goals.

“We created chance in the second half, but we were not quite as ruthless as we were in the first half.”

Brechin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS

Keen to keep run going at Strathspey

This Saturday, basement side Strathspey Thistle are Brechin’s hosts before they begin next month with a home clash with Lossie once more next weekend.

The Grantown Jags’ game against Brora was beaten by the weather and storm damage at the weekend, which was the third successive match postponed at Seafield Park.

Strathspey, who have not played since mid-December, are also desperate to get back to action in a bid to cut into the seven-point gap between themselves and Keith.

Price is eager for Brechin to build upon their midweek victory, adding: “We want to keep the momentum going and have the games coming thick and fast.

“We’ll certainly be hoping Saturday’s game goes ahead at Strathspey.”

