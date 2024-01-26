Aberdeen closing in on transfer targets but deals could go to the wire; Mattie Pollock latest

Aberdeen are closing in on their January transfer window targets as the deadline approaches.

The window closes at 11.30pm on Thursday and the Dons are yet to bring in any new additions.

Rhys Williams has returned to Liverpool and Or Dadia has gone back to Hapoel Be’er Sheva following disappointing loan spells at Pittodrie.

Vicente Besuijen, who has not played for the Dons in over a year, joined Dutch side FC Emmen on loan on Thursday.

The Dons are actively looking to bring in a couple of players, although it is unlikely that any new recruits will be in place before Saturday’s crunch clash at Tynecastle against Hearts and any potentials deals could go to the wire.

Aberdeen are also assessing the severity of the knee injury sustained by centre-half Slobodan Rubezic during Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at St Johnstone which could force the Dons to look for an additional defender.

Meanwhile, former Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock is wanted by several clubs as he nears a move away from Watford.

The 22-year-old reportedly handed in a transfer request earlier this week after barely featuring for the Hornets.

He has two years left on his contract but is desperate to play regular football.

According to the Watford Observer, Pollock could have options in the English Championship, English League One, Scotland and in Europe, with Belgium understood to be a potential destination.