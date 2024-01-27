Highland League results: Huntly put five past Deveronvale

Huntly beat Deveronvale 5-1 in the Breedon Highland League at Christie Park to claim their first win since December 30.

Braces from Ryan Sewell and Angus Grant and Andy Hunter’s strike won it for the Black Golds with Ryan Park on target for the Banffers.

After a challenging run of one win in seven this is a welcome victory for the Strathbogie side, who move up to seventh in the table.

Huntly took the lead in the 19th minute when Hunter’s low ball across from the right was flicked in by Sewell from close range.

Five minutes later the Black and Golds doubled their advantage. Robbie Foster got away from Aaron Hamilton on the right and his low delivery was finished by Hunter from inside the six-yard box.

Vale’s best effort of the first period came after half an hour with Innes McKay’s attempt from the left of the area was parried by goalkeeper Fraser Hobday.

Two minutes before half-time Huntly could, and perhaps should, have made it 3-0.

Callum Murray drove forward and released Foster in space on the right, he bore down on goal, but couldn’t hit the target.

Hosts keep scoring

At the start of the second period chances were in short supply and it felt like the next goal would have a major bearing on the outcome of the contest.

In the 56th minute Huntly came close to getting it when Michael Clark headed Sewell’s corner onto the roof of the net.

Midway through the second period the Banffers threatened with Hobday turning away Ben Allan’s 30-yard drive at full stretch.

From Max Stewart’s corner which followed Jamie MacLellan’s powerful header was also clawed away by Hobday.

In the 71st minute Huntly wrapped up the points when Hunter broke clear on the right and crossed for Grant to finish from six yards.

Four minutes later the Black and Golds made it four when Foster stood up a cross from the right and Grant headed home from close range.

Deveronvale bagged a consolation 11 minutes from time when Park dispatched a delivery from the left into the net.

Back came Huntly with their fifth though. Grant latched onto a through ball on the left side of the area and laid the ball back for Sewell to net from 12 yards.

Other Highland League results

Formartine United beat Clachnacuddin 3-0 in a 2pm kick-off at North Lodge Park. Julian Wade got the Pitmedden’s side opener in the first half before Aaron Reid and Graeme Rodger struck just after the hour mark.

Brechin City beat Strathspey Thistle 6-1 in the 2pm kick-off at Seafield Park. Jamie Richardson netted a brace with Ewan Loudon, Grady McGrath, Murray Mackintosh and Marc Scott also on target for the league leaders.

Jack Davison was the scorer for the Grantown Jags.

Brora Rangers defeated Keith 4-1 in a game played at Golspie Sutherland’s King George V Park. James Wallace bagged a first half double either side of Jordan MacRae’s strike.

After the break Ali Sutherland got in on the act before the Maroons netted via Craig Gill.

Nine-man Fraserburgh won 3-0 against Wick Academy at Bellslea.

Logan Watt gave the Broch an early lead, but in the second period the hosts had Josh Bolton sent off. That didn’t stop Fraserburgh with Willie West and Watt adding to the score before West was red carded, receiving a second b0oking for time wasting.

Inverurie Locos thrashed Nairn County 6-0 at Harlaw Park. Paul Coutts’ early penalty got the ball rolling for the Railwaymen.

Myles Gaffney, Nathan Meres and Jay Halliday were also on target for the Garioch side in the first half. After the break Ross Tokely was sent off for the Wee County and Thomas Reid added a fifth for Inverurie and Gaffney’s second completed the rout.

Lossiemouth beat Rothes 3-1 at Grant Park. Dylan Lawrence and Brandon Hutcheson netted for the Coasters before Jake Thomson got one back for the Speysiders, but Ryan Farquhar’s goal won it for Lossie.

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle v Banks o’ Dee at Victoria Park and Forres Mechanics v Turriff United at Mosset Park were postponed.