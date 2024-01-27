Highland League results: Huntly put five past Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League results: Huntly put five past Deveronvale

We round up the results in Saturday's Breedon Highland League fixtures.

By Callum Law
Andy Hunter, number nine, scores for Huntly against Deveronvale. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Andy Hunter, number nine, scores for Huntly against Deveronvale. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Huntly beat Deveronvale 5-1 in the Breedon Highland League at Christie Park to claim their first win since December 30.

Braces from Ryan Sewell and Angus Grant and Andy Hunter’s strike won it for the Black Golds with Ryan Park on target for the Banffers.

After a challenging run of one win in seven this is a welcome victory for the Strathbogie side, who move up to seventh in the table.

Huntly took the lead in the 19th minute when Hunter’s low ball across from the right was flicked in by Sewell from close range.

Five minutes later the Black and Golds doubled their advantage. Robbie Foster got away from Aaron Hamilton on the right and his low delivery was finished by Hunter from inside the six-yard box.

Vale’s best effort of the first period came after half an hour with Innes McKay’s attempt from the left of the area was parried by goalkeeper Fraser Hobday.

Two minutes before half-time Huntly could, and perhaps should, have made it 3-0.

Callum Murray drove forward and released Foster in space on the right, he bore down on goal, but couldn’t hit the target.

Hosts keep scoring

At the start of the second period chances were in short supply and it felt like the next goal would have a major bearing on the outcome of the contest.

In the 56th minute Huntly came close to getting it when Michael Clark headed Sewell’s corner onto the roof of the net.

Midway through the second period the Banffers threatened with Hobday turning away Ben Allan’s 30-yard drive at full stretch.

From Max Stewart’s corner which followed Jamie MacLellan’s powerful header was also clawed away by Hobday.

Ryan Sewell, left, celebrates with Huntly team-mate Andy Hunter after scoring against Deveronvale.

In the 71st minute Huntly wrapped up the points when Hunter broke clear on the right and crossed for Grant to finish from six yards.

Four minutes later the Black and Golds made it four when Foster stood up a cross from the right and Grant headed home from close range.

Deveronvale bagged a consolation 11 minutes from time when Park dispatched a delivery from the left into the net.

Back came Huntly with their fifth though. Grant latched onto a through ball on the left side of the area and laid the ball back for Sewell to net from 12 yards.

Other Highland League results

Formartine United beat Clachnacuddin 3-0 in a 2pm kick-off at North Lodge Park. Julian Wade got the Pitmedden’s side opener in the first half before Aaron Reid and Graeme Rodger struck just after the hour mark.

Brechin City beat Strathspey Thistle 6-1 in the 2pm kick-off at Seafield Park. Jamie Richardson netted a brace with Ewan Loudon, Grady McGrath, Murray Mackintosh and Marc Scott also on target for the league leaders.

Jack Davison was the scorer for the Grantown Jags.

Brora Rangers defeated Keith 4-1 in a game played at Golspie Sutherland’s King George V Park. James Wallace bagged a first half double either side of Jordan MacRae’s strike.

After the break Ali Sutherland got in on the act before the Maroons netted via Craig Gill.

Nine-man Fraserburgh won 3-0 against Wick Academy at Bellslea.

Logan Watt gave the Broch an early lead, but in the second period the hosts had Josh Bolton sent off. That didn’t stop Fraserburgh with Willie West and Watt adding to the score before West was red carded, receiving a second b0oking for time wasting.

Inverurie Locos thrashed Nairn County 6-0 at Harlaw Park. Paul Coutts’ early penalty got the ball rolling for the Railwaymen.

Myles Gaffney, Nathan Meres and Jay Halliday were also on target for the Garioch side in the first half. After the break Ross Tokely was sent off for the Wee County and Thomas Reid added a fifth for Inverurie and Gaffney’s second completed the rout.

Lossiemouth beat Rothes 3-1 at Grant Park. Dylan Lawrence and Brandon Hutcheson netted for the Coasters before Jake Thomson got one back for the Speysiders, but Ryan Farquhar’s goal won it for Lossie.

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle v Banks o’ Dee at Victoria Park and Forres Mechanics v Turriff United at Mosset Park were postponed.

