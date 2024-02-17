Ross County just three points above bottom spot after falling to 2-0 defeat against Dundee

Ross County’s position is looking ever more precarious after they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Dundee at Dens Park.

A goal in each half from Scott Tiffoney consigned the Staggies to defeat, meaning they are now winless in their last 11 matches in all competitions.

County showed some neat attacking play throughout the match but were unable to capitalise, with Tiffoney’s opening goal right on the stroke of half-time coming as an untimely blow.

To further ramp up the pressure, bottom side Livingston ended their long wait for a victory against St Mirren which narrows the gap to just three points, ahead of what will be a vital encounter between the sides in Dingwall next weekend.

Interim boss Don Cowie was keen to reflect on the positives from his side’s display, and he said: “I thought we were good, it was a good away performance.

“We did a lot of things that I really enjoyed and really liked, but we switched off twice in 90 minutes and we got punished.

“Dundee will be very happy in the manner of getting the goal right on half-time. From our point of view it was really frustrating, but the message at half-time was to keep doing what we were doing.

“I really enjoyed what I was seeing and we did that, but we got punished. We’ve got to learn from that.

“I think we had the best chance of the first half. Simon Murray had a very good chance with a header which was a really good save from Trevor Carson.

“It’s about not feeling sorry for ourselves. We’ve got to just keep doing what we are doing and working away.

“If we keep putting performances like that in the results will come.”

The sides were meeting for the third time this season – with the Staggies having had a different manager in the dugout on each occasion.

There had been little to separate the sides, with a controversial goalless draw at Dens Park in October followed by a late victory for the Dark Blues in Dingwall just prior to Christmas – in a game best remembered for Derek Adams’ scathing post-match criticism of the standard of Scottish football.

Cowie made one change from the side which was defeated 3-1 at Ibrox in midweek, with Eli King dropping out of the squad and replaced by Max Sheaf.

The home side made a bright start, with Lyall Cameron seeing an effort from the edge of the box deflected wide in the opening minutes.

County threatened on the counter-attack moments later however, with Simon Murray releasing Eamonn Brophy, who unleashed a curling effort which sailed narrowly over.

The Staggies were showing some neat build up play, with Brophy engineering another opportunity on 13 minutes when he turned Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy before seeing his effort saved at the near post by Trevor Carson.

Dundee came close at the other end four minutes later when Dara Costelloe’s cross set up another chance for Cameron, whose effort was blocked just over the bar by Michee Efete.

George Wickens was forced into action for the first time on 25 minutes, with a fingertip save to turn Jordan McGhee’s header over.

An excellent chance presented itself for Murray on 34 minutes when the ball ricochetted to him without the striker knowing much about it, with Carson doing well to keep out his close-range header.

As an evenly-matched first half drew to a close the home side grabbed a timely lead through a neatly-worked move. Dara Costelloe’s flick released Tiffoney who burst through the heart of the Staggies’ defence, striding past Efete before tucking a low effort below the advancing Wickens.

It was a setback for the Staggies so late in the half but they looked to respond brightly after the restart, with Josh Reid’s cross narrowly evading Murray, before Yan Dhanda’s effort was grasped on the goal-line by Carson.

Some neat play around the box led to a glimpse of goal for Sheaf inside the box, however the midfielder was unable to find an angle for a shot.

Dundee knew a second goal would put them firmly on track for the three points, with Luke McCowan taking aim with a long-range effort on 57 minutes which whistled narrowly wide.

Reid was causing the Dark Blues problems down the left-hand side, and he fed Brophy for a strike on the turn which flew just past the post.

There was to be no breakthrough for the Staggies however, with Tiffoney doubling his tally on 66 minutes when the ball broke for him on the edge of the box, before he swept a low drive beyond the reach of Wickens.

Cowie introduced Jordan White and Jay Henderson in place of Dhanda and Brown as he set out to find a way back into the game, however a revival never looked likely as Tony Docherty’s men held out for the points.

Player Ratings

DUNDEE (3-4-2-1): Carson 7; McGhee 6, Shaughnessy 7, Donnelly 6; Costelloe 7 (Lamie 68), Sylla 8, McCowan 6, Beck 6 (Dodgson 73); Cameron 7, Tiffoney 8 (Main 81); Bakayoko 6 (Robinson 81).

Subs not used: McCracken, Astley, Mulligan, Robertson, Boateng.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Wickens 6; Efete 6, Ayina 6, Leak 6; Brown 6 (Henderson 71), Loturi 6, Sheaf 7 (Khela 82), Reid 7 (Sims 82); Dhanda 6 (White 71); Brophy 7, Murray 7.

Subs not used: Laidlaw, Borthwick-Jackson, Harmon.

Referee: Callum Scott

Attendance: 5,846

Star Man: Mo Sylla