Highland League results: Banks o’ Dee and Brora Rangers draw

Banks o’ Dee and Brora Rangers drew 2-2 at Spain Park – a result which doesn’t particularly help either side’s title hopes.

The Aberdeen side led twice through Lachie MacLeod and Ethan Cairns, but the Cattachs responded through Mark Nicolson and Jordan MacRae.

A point apiece means Dee are three points behind leaders Brechin City – who they face on Tuesday – having played a game more.

Brora are 19 points behind the table-toppers, but do have four games in hand.

Early chances

Brora started well and hit the woodwork in the ninth minute. Paul Brindle exchanged passes with Alasdair Sutherland and broke into the box before rounding goalkeeper Daniel Hoban.

However, the angle was against Brindle and his attempted finish hit the right post and Hoban gathered the loose ball.

Seconds later it was Dee who took the lead. Michael Philipson’s ball in behind released MacLeod and with the visiting defenders appealing for offside he finished beyond goalkeeper Danny Gillan.

On 14 minutes the home side almost doubled their lead when Philipson capitalised on a mix-up between Alex Cooper and Gillan, but Tom Kelly cleared the midfielder’s net-bound shot off the line.

Banks o’ Dee had a good spell after that, but visiting custodian Gillan wasn’t particularly busy.

Shortly before half-time Brora threatened to level when MacRae broke through on goal following a one-two with Sutherland, however, Hoban blocked the shot.

Cattachs leveller

Five minutes into the second period parity was restored. Tony Dingwall’s corner from the left was palmed down by goalkeeper Hoban and Nicolson was on hand to finish the loose ball from 12 yards.

The sides traded chances after that with Hoban getting down to his right to repel Brindle and Gillan making a good block to deny Dee sub Garry Wood’s angled shot.

In the 72nd minute the home side moved ahead again. Sub Mark Gilmour’s corner from the right was headed on by Kane Winton for sub Cairns to score from three yards as Brora failed to clear.

Shortly after Dee could have scored again as Cairns crossed for Wood who volleyed wide from seven yards.

In the 82nd minute Brora levelled for a second time as MacRae headed home from Sutherland’s left-wing cross.

As time ticked down both sides looked for a winner, but neither managed to find it. The Cattachs came closest in stoppage time when sub James Wallace’s strike from the right side of the area was held by Hoban.

Other Highland League results

Brechin City came from behind to defeat Wick Academy 3-1 at Harmsworth Park. Gordon MacNab gave the Scorries an early lead, before Ross County loanee Matthew Wright restored parity for the Hedgemen.

A quickfire double from Ewan Loudon just before half-time gave Brechin control and they didn’t relinquish it.

Clachnacuddin stunned title-chasing Buckie Thistle with a 3-2 win at Victoria Park.

Lyall Keir opened the scoring for the Jags, but the Lilywhites responded with on loan Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Calum MacLeod scoring on his debut.

Lewis Mackenzie’s strike put Clach ahead, but there was drama to come in stoppage time. Jack Murray’s penalty levelled it up for the Jags, but a spot-kick from Connor Bunce in the 96th minute won it for the Inverness outfit.

Formartine United and Lossiemouth drew 2-2 at North Lodge Park. Paul Campbell gave the Pitmedden side the lead, but Brandon Hutcheson equalised for the Coasters on the stroke of half-time.

Early in the second period Ross Morrison put Lossie ahead, however, United claimed a point thanks to Adam Emslie’s leveller.

Goals from Jamie Beagrie, Scott Barbour and Joshua Hawkins secured a 3-0 victory for Fraserburgh against Nairn County at Bellslea.

A first half blitz from Huntly helped them beat Strathspey Thistle 7-0 at Christie Park.

Angus Grant netted four in the opening 45 minutes with Finlay Allen also hitting the target and Owen Loveland scoring an own goal in the first period. Ryan Sewell got in the act late on to complete the scoring.

Inverurie Locos won 1-0 against 10-man Forres Mechanics at Harlaw Park.

The Can-Cans lost Shaun Morrison to a straight red card after quarter of an hour, but it took the Railwaymen until the second half to make the breakthrough courtesy of Lloyd Robertson.

Keith made it four unbeaten with a 2-1 victory against Rothes at Kynoch Park. Lewis Coull’s penalty put the Maroons in front before Kenzie Shepherd restored parity, but Michael Taylor hit Keith’s winner.

Turriff United v Deveronvale at the Haughs was postponed due to frost.