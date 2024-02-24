Highland League results: Banks o’ Dee and Brora Rangers draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League results: Banks o’ Dee and Brora Rangers draw

We round up Saturday's Breedon Highland League action.

By Callum Law
Banks o' Dee's Michael Philipson, right, battles with Alex Cooper of Brora Rangers. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Banks o’ Dee and Brora Rangers drew 2-2 at Spain Park – a result which doesn’t particularly help either side’s title hopes.

The Aberdeen side led twice through Lachie MacLeod and Ethan Cairns, but the Cattachs responded through Mark Nicolson and Jordan MacRae.

A point apiece means Dee are three points behind leaders Brechin City – who they face on Tuesday – having played a game more.

Brora are 19 points behind the table-toppers, but do have four games in hand.

Early chances

Brora started well and hit the woodwork in the ninth minute. Paul Brindle exchanged passes with Alasdair Sutherland and broke into the box before rounding goalkeeper Daniel Hoban.

However, the angle was against Brindle and his attempted finish hit the right post and Hoban gathered the loose ball.

Seconds later it was Dee who took the lead. Michael Philipson’s ball in behind released MacLeod and with the visiting defenders appealing for offside he finished beyond goalkeeper Danny Gillan.

Brora’s Tony Dingwall tries to get away from Ramsay Davidson of Banks o’ Dee, second from left.

On 14 minutes the home side almost doubled their lead when Philipson capitalised on a mix-up between Alex Cooper and Gillan, but Tom Kelly cleared the midfielder’s net-bound shot off the line.

Banks o’ Dee had a good spell after that, but visiting custodian Gillan wasn’t particularly busy.

Shortly before half-time Brora threatened to level when MacRae broke through on goal following a one-two with Sutherland, however, Hoban blocked the shot.

Cattachs leveller

Five minutes into the second period parity was restored. Tony Dingwall’s corner from the left was palmed down by goalkeeper Hoban and Nicolson was on hand to finish the loose ball from 12 yards.

The sides traded chances after that with Hoban getting down to his right to repel Brindle and Gillan making a good block to deny Dee sub Garry Wood’s angled shot.

In the 72nd minute the home side moved ahead again. Sub Mark Gilmour’s corner from the right was headed on by Kane Winton for sub Cairns to score from three yards as Brora failed to clear.

Lachie MacLeod scores for Banks o’ Dee against Brora Rangers.

Shortly after Dee could have scored again as Cairns crossed for Wood who volleyed wide from seven yards.

In the 82nd minute Brora levelled for a second time as MacRae headed home from Sutherland’s left-wing cross.

As time ticked down both sides looked for a winner, but neither managed to find it. The Cattachs came closest in stoppage time when sub James Wallace’s strike from the right side of the area was held by Hoban.

Other Highland League results

Brechin City came from behind to defeat Wick Academy 3-1 at Harmsworth Park. Gordon MacNab gave the Scorries an early lead, before Ross County loanee Matthew Wright restored parity for the Hedgemen.

A quickfire double from Ewan Loudon just before half-time gave Brechin control and they didn’t relinquish it.

Clachnacuddin stunned title-chasing Buckie Thistle with a 3-2 win at Victoria Park.

Lyall Keir opened the scoring for the Jags, but the Lilywhites responded with on loan Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Calum MacLeod scoring on his debut.

Lewis Mackenzie’s strike put Clach ahead, but there was drama to come in stoppage time. Jack Murray’s penalty levelled it up for the Jags, but a spot-kick from Connor Bunce in the 96th minute won it for the Inverness outfit.

Formartine United and Lossiemouth drew 2-2 at North Lodge Park. Paul Campbell gave the Pitmedden side the lead, but Brandon Hutcheson equalised for the Coasters on the stroke of half-time.

Early in the second period Ross Morrison put Lossie ahead, however, United claimed a point thanks to Adam Emslie’s leveller.

Goals from Jamie Beagrie, Scott Barbour and Joshua Hawkins secured a 3-0 victory for Fraserburgh against Nairn County at Bellslea.

A first half blitz from Huntly helped them beat Strathspey Thistle 7-0 at Christie Park.

Angus Grant netted four in the opening 45 minutes with Finlay Allen also hitting the target and Owen Loveland scoring an own goal in the first period. Ryan Sewell got in the act late on to complete the scoring.

Inverurie Locos won 1-0 against 10-man Forres Mechanics at Harlaw Park.

The Can-Cans lost Shaun Morrison to a straight red card after quarter of an hour, but it took the Railwaymen until the second half to make the breakthrough courtesy of Lloyd Robertson.

Keith made it four unbeaten with a 2-1 victory against Rothes at Kynoch Park. Lewis Coull’s penalty put the Maroons in front before Kenzie Shepherd restored parity, but Michael Taylor hit Keith’s winner.

Turriff United v Deveronvale at the Haughs was postponed due to frost.

