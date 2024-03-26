Aberdeen’s Tarragon to ‘boost Rosemount footfall’ with al fresco area after battle over bins

Chef Graham Mitchell’s Tarragon restaurant has become one of the city’s culinary highlights since opening less than two years ago.

The Rosemount diner is regularly packed out the door.

And now owner Mr Mitchell is making plans to expand – while boosting cafe culture in the area at the same time.

The business has lodged plans with Aberdeen City Council seeking permission to venture out onto the pavement.

Blueprints show how an additional 13 seats could be arranged at the junction with Esslemont Avenue.

It comes months after Mr Mitchell teased the al fresco development after winning a long-running battle over the placement of some bins…

What was the Tarragon bin dispute about?

The chef took to social media last month to share the good news of his victory in having some unsightly bins shifted from his window.

He told his followers on Linkedin that following a “very long frustrating year of debates” they had “won their battle”.

Mr Mitchell disliked the bins being right next to the windows while guests were tucking into fine fare.

He added: “I know the staff will be glad never to hear me moan about the bins again, and we will be able to open all our blinds and let the light shine in!

“Now for stage two of Tarragon! Did someone say alfresco!”

How will outdoor seating boost Tarragon?

Mr Mitchell told the P&J that the outdoor seating would lend the venue a “European-style al fresco vibe”, surrounded by bright flowers.

He said: “I started with nothing – no backers, no help – and since I’ve evolved the restaurant as much as I can. And I keep pushing and pushing.

“With the summer about to come, this will bring more footfall to the area.”

The chef added: “Rosemount is a such a social hub of local independent producers, shops, restaurant and cafes… There is a strong community vibe here, and in my eyes, Rosemount is the new city centre.”

You can see the plans here.