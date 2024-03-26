Aberdeen’s Tarragon to ‘boost Rosemount footfall’ with al fresco area after battle over bins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Tarragon to ‘boost Rosemount footfall’ with al fresco area after battle over bins

The diner has become something of a sensation since opening in Rosemount in 2022.

By Ben Hendry & Denny Andonova
Tarragon outdoor seating could soon add an al fresco touch to Rosemount.
Tarragon outdoor seating could soon add an al fresco touch to Rosemount. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Chef Graham Mitchell’s Tarragon restaurant has become one of the city’s culinary highlights since opening less than two years ago.

The Rosemount diner is regularly packed out the door.

And now owner Mr Mitchell is making plans to expand – while boosting cafe culture in the area at the same time.

Mr Mitchell inside the trendy Rosemount restaurant. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The business has lodged plans with Aberdeen City Council seeking permission to venture out onto the pavement.

Blueprints show how an additional 13 seats could be arranged at the junction with Esslemont Avenue.

It comes months after Mr Mitchell teased the al fresco development after winning a long-running battle over the placement of some bins…

What was the Tarragon bin dispute about?

The chef took to social media last month to share the good news of his victory in having some unsightly bins shifted from his window.

The large communal bins were at odds with Tarragon’s classy vibe. Image: Google Maps
Here is how the new area would look, with planters marking out the section. Image: Tarragon

He told his followers on Linkedin that following a “very long frustrating year of debates” they had “won their battle”.

Mr Mitchell disliked the bins being right next to the windows while guests were tucking into fine fare.

He added: “I know the staff will be glad never to hear me moan about the bins again, and we will be able to open all our blinds and let the light shine in!

“Now for stage two of Tarragon! Did someone say alfresco!”

The Tarragon outdoor seating could prove a hit during the warmer months. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

How will outdoor seating boost Tarragon?

Mr Mitchell told the P&J that the outdoor seating would lend the venue a “European-style al fresco vibe”, surrounded by bright flowers.

He said: “I started with nothing – no backers, no help – and since I’ve evolved the restaurant as much as I can. And I keep pushing and pushing.

“With the summer about to come, this will bring more footfall to the area.”

Mr Mitchell admiring his work. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The chef added: “Rosemount is a such a social hub of local independent producers, shops, restaurant and cafes… There is a strong community vibe here, and in my eyes, Rosemount is the new city centre.”

You can see the plans here.

Conversation