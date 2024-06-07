Shaun Wood looks back on his Buckie Thistle career after being forced to retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Shaun Wood looks back on his Buckie Thistle career after being forced to retire

The defender has been with the Jags for the last 12 years.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle's Shaun Wood, right, has retired.
Buckie Thistle's Shaun Wood, right, has retired.

Buckie Thistle’s Shaun Wood admits he’s gutted to have to retire but says he hangs up his boots with plenty of cherished memories.

The 32-year-old defender has decided to retire having struggled to regain full fitness after breaking his right ankle in November 2022.

Wood has now discovered he has arthritis in his ankle and will stop playing following his testimonial against Elgin City on Saturday July 6 at Victoria Park.

He joined the Jags from Buckie Rovers in 2012 and was on loan at Deveronside this year as he tried to get back up to speed.

Explaining his decision to retire, Wood, who is from Portsoy, said: “I had been considering retiring for a wee while because I started working offshore last year.

“It’s hard to balance football and going offshore because I don’t always know when I’m going to be at home and stuff like that.

“So it was on the cards anyway and I was on loan at Deveronside and was still getting pain in my ankle.

Shaun Wood, left in action for Buckie.

“I got an X-ray and it turns out I’ve got arthritis in my ankle so that was the final nail in the coffin.

“I was gutted about it, I enjoyed getting back playing at Deveronside, but I was only able to play on a Saturday.

“During the week I couldn’t train because of the pain, but the games I played I really enjoyed.

“It’s gutting have to stop, but there’s not a lot I can do about it.”

Trophy highlights

During his time with Buckie, Wood helped the club win the Breedon Highland League in 2017 and the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup a year earlier.

Although the Jags won the championship again this year he unfortunately didn’t feature.

Wood added: “I’ve got a lot of good memories from my career, I managed to win the Highland League and the Aberdeenshire Cup.

“I would have liked to win everything, but unfortunately I didn’t manage to get my hands on the Aberdeenshire Shield and Highland League Cup.

“But I’ve got so many good memories to look back on and I’ve really enjoyed it.

“Winning the league in 2017 is the standout moment and definitely the high point.”

Last game was great feeling

When asked to reflect on standout games during his Buckie career, Wood pinpoints his final competitive appearance for the club.

That was in November last year as the Jags, who were reduced to 10 men in the first half, dramatically defeated Broxburn Athletic on penalties in the Scottish Cup third round, which led to a meeting with Celtic at Parkhead.

Wood said: “In terms of games that stand out the Broxburn game in the Scottish Cup last year is probably the one.

“That’s maybe the best feeling I’ve had in football, we equalised in the last minute of normal time and the last minute of extra-time before winning it on penalties.

“That was such a great feeling and it was the only minutes I had last season, playing half an hour of extra-time.

“It’s something I’ll never forget and for a last competitive appearance for Buckie it was a good way to finish.

“It means a lot to me to receive a testimonial. It’s a good way to go out and gives me an opportunity to say goodbye to the fans and everyone at the club.”

More from Highland League

Buckie Thistle's Shaun Wood, right, has retired.
Ian Campbell's praise for Lossiemouth's latest signing Saul Phimister
Buckie Thistle's Shaun Wood, right, has retired.
Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon sees bright future for new signing Innes McKay; Lossiemouth…
Buckie Thistle's Shaun Wood, right, has retired.
Andy Hunter reveals why he's joined Banks o' Dee
Buckie Thistle's Shaun Wood, right, has retired.
Meet Strathspey Thistle's new French import Doguie Doeimassei Muller
Buckie Thistle's Shaun Wood, right, has retired.
Patrick Cregg reveals why he's become manager of Highland League Brechin City
Buckie Thistle's Shaun Wood, right, has retired.
'It’s great for the town and the team' - Keith boss Craig Ewen on…
Buckie Thistle's Shaun Wood, right, has retired.
Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth thrilled to land Jamie Michie
Buckie Thistle's Shaun Wood, right, has retired.
Max Barry reveals why Peterhead was the ideal move after knocking back full-time offers
Buckie Thistle's Shaun Wood, right, has retired.
Keeper Cammy Mackay reveals why he's swapped Caley Thistle for Brora Rangers
Buckie Thistle's Shaun Wood, right, has retired.
North-east referees celebrating promotions for next season