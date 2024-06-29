Nairn County plot new signings after friendly defeat to St Johnstone

Nairn County boss Ross Tokely will add more new faces to his side after they kicked off their pre-season against Premiership St Johnstone on Friday.

The Station Park friendly ended in a 6-1 defeat for Highland League hosts Nairn, but four of the visitors’ goals flooded in within the final 20 minutes.

Jackson Mychreest and Liam Parker goals had Craig Levein’s team 2-0 ahead at the break.

The Perth side made nine interval changes and Nairn stayed in the match and a deflected Andrew Greig goal made it 2-1 on 67 minutes.

St Johnstone upped the ante as goals from Taylor Steven, Sam McClelland, David Keltjens and Stevie May racked up the scoreline to six ahead of their game at Huntly on Saturday.

Saints’ quality told with late flurry

Nairn host Inverness this Tuesday in their next friendly and Tokely explained signing one or two more players soon will further help their cause.

He said: “We played some nice stuff and the boys worked hard on many of the things we’ve been focused on over the last few weeks.

“It was a good test for us against a good side, who are four divisions ahead of us.

“When we got it back to 2-1, we conceded a throw-in and St Johnstone then had the quality to go and hurt us.

“We held them for a bit in the second half, worked hard and we managed to get a few younger lads on.

“At the minute. we’re down to the bare bones. Fraser (Dingwall) also took a sore one on the ankle, so I’m looking at options to try and strengthen the squad.

“Hopefully we can do something next week with a couple of players.

“On the whole, I was pleased as there were a lot of positives, but also we have a lot of stuff to work on in terms of how we want to shape up for the season ahead.

“We probably won’t face a side as good as St Johnstone again this year. Their movement was pretty good. It was a good test and that’s what I was looking for.

“I was just disappointed to lose goals near the end when we tired a bit.”

Tokely eyes progress at Station Park

So far, Tokely – adjusting to the switch from player to manager – has signed strikers Matthew Wright and Ben Barron from Ross County and Elgin City, and brought back midfielders Alan Pollock and striker Gary Kerr from Rothes.

Under Steven Mackay, who is now bossing Brora Rangers once more, Nairn won the North of Scotland Cup and finished eighth in the Highland League.

Tokely, who was a key player last term, wants the club to kick on further, which will be boosted by more arrivals in July.

He added: “I don’t have any targets (in terms of league placings). We’re just looking to improve from the management previously here, who did such a good job.

“We want to do better in the league, and we want to be good in the cup including having a good Scottish Cup run.

“I’m not finished yet, and I’m looking to take more bodies in. We will see how things go squad-wise from there.

“We still have several weeks to go before the new season. Our first game is on August 3, so we have some good tests in friendlies before then.”

Caley Jags and Lochee next for Nairn

After playing Caley Thistle, Nairn will travel to Midlands League side Lochee United next Saturday before visiting Lowland League club Cumbernauld Colts on July 13.

Colts are managed by Tokely’s former ICT team-mate David Proctor, assisted by ex-ICT defender Darren Dods.