Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man, 48, charged following incident at Aberdeen homeless unit

Police, ambulances and fire engines were called to the scene on Friday afternoon.

By Michelle Henderson
Police, fire engines and ambulances outside the block of flats in Aberdeen.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to an address on West North Street on Friday. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident in Aberdeen.

Police, ambulances and fire engines descended on the city’s West North Street on Friday afternoon following concerns for a person.

The incident took place at Aberdeen City Council Homelessness Unit, near Morrisons.

A cordon was placed outside the entrance to the three-storey block as police carried out enquiries.

Man charged following Aberdeen incident

