Man, 48, charged following incident at Aberdeen homeless unit

A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident in Aberdeen.

Police, ambulances and fire engines descended on the city’s West North Street on Friday afternoon following concerns for a person.

The incident took place at Aberdeen City Council Homelessness Unit, near Morrisons.

A cordon was placed outside the entrance to the three-storey block as police carried out enquiries.

Man charged following Aberdeen incident

A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident in Aberdeen.

Police, ambulances and fire engines descended on the city’s West North Street on Friday afternoon following concerns for a person.

The incident took place at Aberdeen City Council Homelessness Unit, near Morrisons.

A cordon was placed outside the entrance to the three-storey block as police carried out enquiries.